Marlow's Pink Rope supports Breast Cancer Awareness

Marlow's pink rope supports Breast Cancer Awareness © Marlow Ropes Marlow's pink rope supports Breast Cancer Awareness © Marlow Ropes

by Marlow Ropes today at 9:00 am

To support Breast Cancer Awareness a percentage of the profits from the sale of Marlow's pink rope will go to the cancer charity.

The vibrant pink yarn was introduced in the Gecko FCR 2 two years ago and is used throughout the leisure marine sector.

Jon Mitchell, MD, Marlow Rope said: "Marlow contributes to a range of charities every year. Cancer Research UK is just one of the charities we support. Breast cancer is the most common cancer in the UK and our vivid pink yarn is the perfect fit for this chaitable initiative."

Earlier this year, Marlow also launched its support for another cancer charity, The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust, with the launch of its Ultimate Guide to Splicing book. A percentage of sales from the book goes directly to the cancer trust that aims to rebuild confidence after cancer, using sailing to support, empower and inspire young people.

Marlow Ropes is the world-leading manufacturer and authority on ropes. Based in Hailsham, East Sussex with a global distribution network, it creates in excess of 400 new products each year. Marlow Ropes' breadth of knowledge and technical expertise has earned it a global reputation for quality and innovation.

www.marlowropes.com