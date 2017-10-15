Please select your home edition
Fireball Inland Championship at Draycote Water Sailing Club

14-15 October 2017
Fireball Inlands at Draycote © Rob Parker

It was a fitting end to a successful season for the Fireball class. Just under 40 boats arrived to a sunny and windy Draycote – the quite unseasonable weather making the sailing and racing very pleasant for October.

The team at Draycote ran two days of back to back racing with a fast turnaround, the brisk breeze meant that each race was between 4 and 5 laps with many fast spinnaker hoists and drops.

As well as the event being the Inland Championship it was the final round of the Golden Dolphin – the class traveller series so there was a lot to play for.

In the gusty and shifty conditions Tom Gillard & Geoff Edwards showed their intensions by winning the first race in convincing style. Behind them there was plenty of action and much place changing amongst the usual suspects. In the end it was the team of Sam Mettam recently back from Canada & Tim Saunders who claimed second spot.

Fireball Inlands at Draycote - photo © Rob Parker
Fireball Inlands at Draycote - photo © Rob Parker

The same conditions prevailed for the following 2 races with Tom & Geoff taking both guns, this time with not such a margin. The team of Dave Hall & Paul Constable following in on their transom in both races.

The forecast for Sunday was for an increasing wind through the day, one could be forgiven for doubting it as the fleet left the shore in drizzle and light airs. The first race of the day got away with Peter & Tom Kyne taking the lead. A close battle took place though the duration of the race with Tom and Geoff finally overhauling Peter & Tom to take the gun. The promised wind kicked in along with the sunshine for the second race of the day, Kevin Hope & Russell Thorne took an early lead but were reeled in by Tom & Geoff who went on to win. Paul Cullen & Adam Whitehouse found some useful shifts and also overhauled Kevin & Russell.

Fireball Inlands at Draycote - photo © Rob Parker
Fireball Inlands at Draycote - photo © Rob Parker

Going into the last race Tom & Geoff were now unbeatable but the battle for second was on with four boats in the mix. It was Dave & Paul who pulled a 3rd out of the bag behind Tom & Geoff and Isaac Marsh & Richard Byrne (also known as the Draycote shift masters) to take runner up spot.

A terrific weekend to kick start next year's program where the class expects big entries at the Nationals in Looe and the Worlds in Carnac - France

Prize Winners:

Gold fleet
1st Tom Gillard & Geoff Edwards
2nd Dave Hall & Paul Constable
3rd Peter & Tom Kyne

Silver fleet
1st Isaac Marsh & Richard Byrne
2nd Peter Wood & Paul Roe
3rd Simon and Tom Maskell

Bronze fleet
1st Kath & Thomas Broatch
2nd Eleanor Craig & Richard Botting
3rd Daniel Johnson & Ben Latham

1st Lady Helm Derian Scott
1st Lady crew Karen Hiles
1st Junior helm Eleanor Craig
1st Junior Crew Charlie Turnball
1st Classic boat Daniel Johnson & Ben Latham

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubFleetR1R2R3R4R5R6Pts
1st15127Thomas GillardGeoff EdwardsSheffield Viking SCGold‑1111115
2nd15122David HallPaul ConstableBlackwater SCGold522‑66318
3rd15124Peter KyneTom KyneBrightlingseaGold63523‑719
4th15133Kevin HopeRussell ThorneNotts County SCGold3‑7354419
5th15147Paul CullenAdam WhitehouseWeirwoodGold4‑8832825
6th15073Sam MettamTim SaundersStaunton Harold SCGold267‑155525
7th15130David WinderBen RaynerHollingworth LakeGold‑1251047935
8th15112David SayceNick ReesHayling Island SCGold741188‑1438
9th15070Isaac MarshRichard ByneDaventry / DraycoteSilver910912‑16242
10th14941Derian ScottAndy ScottChew Valley Lake SCSilver10‑1312713648
11th15042Peter WoodPaul RoeDraycote WaterSilver89616‑171352
12th14928Anthony WillcocksJames WillcocksPortishead Yacht SCGold‑221141791253
13th14886Simon MaskellThomas MaskellHunts SCSilver111213914(DNF)59
14th15013Matthew PotterJohn RowellNotts County SCSilver‑19161511101062
15th15145Steve GoacherTom GoacherHISCSilver‑29141410151568
16th15045Christine SlaterGraham SlaterPortshead Yacht & SCGold131717‑19181782
17th15125Richard PrattCharlie Turnbull Silver14151624‑332695
18th14950Chris ThomeAndy StewartLyme Regis / Notts CountySilver1523‑2520231697
19th14844Kath BroatchThomas Broatch Bronze‑32282018211198
20th14982Maia WalshPeter BentleyBlackwater SCSilver1621222319‑25101
21st15056Colin SnowdenKaren HilesDraycote WaterSilver18191925(DNF)21102
22nd14991Andy RobinsonTim MorganChew Valley SCSilver2018262911(DNC)104
23rd14778Mike DeaneThomas SouthwellDraycote WaterSilver17201813(DNF)DNF106
24th14792Eleanor CraigRichard BottingDraycote WaterBronze2122‑23222219106
25th15041Maria RichardsJonathan ChetlandBlackwaterSilver252421‑262024114
26th13151Daniel JohnsonBen LathamErrwood SCBronze(DNC)3324143020121
27th14705John TenneyQuentin HayesDraycote WaterBronze24‑2727272422124
28th14388James CuxsonJames Neil ArnottNewhaven & Seaford SCBronze2626‑28282623129
29th14940Georgia BoothAngela BoothScailing Dam / HaylingSilver2325(DNC)2129DNF136
30th14474Iain ChristieTom VianDraycote WaterSilver(DNC)DNCDNC311218137
31st14592Charlie SansomZoe BazenBowmoorBronze2829293025(DNF)141
32nd14800Miles ThomasRhys ChandlerDovey Yacht ClubBronze3030‑32322727146
33rd13656Tony GodwinCharlie PlowsRutland WaterBronze273131‑342829146
34th14622Jane CollisonPatrick CollisonDraycote WaterBronze313234‑353430161
35th14665Peter BlakeyEllie CampbellDraycote WaterBronze(DNC)3430DNF 28163
36th14894Bryan ThompsonSarah House‑BarklleBB SCBronze333533‑373131163
37th11082Ian MoorePeter NugentDraycote WaterBronze34‑3635363232169
