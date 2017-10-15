Fireball Inland Championship at Draycote Water Sailing Club
14-15 October 2017
Fireball Inlands at Draycote © Rob Parker
It was a fitting end to a successful season for the Fireball class. Just under 40 boats arrived to a sunny and windy Draycote – the quite unseasonable weather making the sailing and racing very pleasant for October.
The team at Draycote ran two days of back to back racing with a fast turnaround, the brisk breeze meant that each race was between 4 and 5 laps with many fast spinnaker hoists and drops.
As well as the event being the Inland Championship it was the final round of the Golden Dolphin – the class traveller series so there was a lot to play for.
In the gusty and shifty conditions Tom Gillard & Geoff Edwards showed their intensions by winning the first race in convincing style. Behind them there was plenty of action and much place changing amongst the usual suspects. In the end it was the team of Sam Mettam recently back from Canada & Tim Saunders who claimed second spot.
The same conditions prevailed for the following 2 races with Tom & Geoff taking both guns, this time with not such a margin. The team of Dave Hall & Paul Constable following in on their transom in both races.
The forecast for Sunday was for an increasing wind through the day, one could be forgiven for doubting it as the fleet left the shore in drizzle and light airs. The first race of the day got away with Peter & Tom Kyne taking the lead. A close battle took place though the duration of the race with Tom and Geoff finally overhauling Peter & Tom to take the gun. The promised wind kicked in along with the sunshine for the second race of the day, Kevin Hope & Russell Thorne took an early lead but were reeled in by Tom & Geoff who went on to win. Paul Cullen & Adam Whitehouse found some useful shifts and also overhauled Kevin & Russell.
Going into the last race Tom & Geoff were now unbeatable but the battle for second was on with four boats in the mix. It was Dave & Paul who pulled a 3rd out of the bag behind Tom & Geoff and Isaac Marsh & Richard Byrne (also known as the Draycote shift masters) to take runner up spot.
A terrific weekend to kick start next year's program where the class expects big entries at the Nationals in Looe and the Worlds in Carnac - France
Prize Winners:
Gold fleet
1st Tom Gillard & Geoff Edwards
2nd Dave Hall & Paul Constable
3rd Peter & Tom Kyne
Silver fleet
1st Isaac Marsh & Richard Byrne
2nd Peter Wood & Paul Roe
3rd Simon and Tom Maskell
Bronze fleet
1st Kath & Thomas Broatch
2nd Eleanor Craig & Richard Botting
3rd Daniel Johnson & Ben Latham
1st Lady Helm Derian Scott
1st Lady crew Karen Hiles
1st Junior helm Eleanor Craig
1st Junior Crew Charlie Turnball
1st Classic boat Daniel Johnson & Ben Latham
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|Fleet
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|Pts
|1st
|15127
|Thomas Gillard
|Geoff Edwards
|Sheffield Viking SC
|Gold
|‑1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|2nd
|15122
|David Hall
|Paul Constable
|Blackwater SC
|Gold
|5
|2
|2
|‑6
|6
|3
|18
|3rd
|15124
|Peter Kyne
|Tom Kyne
|Brightlingsea
|Gold
|6
|3
|5
|2
|3
|‑7
|19
|4th
|15133
|Kevin Hope
|Russell Thorne
|Notts County SC
|Gold
|3
|‑7
|3
|5
|4
|4
|19
|5th
|15147
|Paul Cullen
|Adam Whitehouse
|Weirwood
|Gold
|4
|‑8
|8
|3
|2
|8
|25
|6th
|15073
|Sam Mettam
|Tim Saunders
|Staunton Harold SC
|Gold
|2
|6
|7
|‑15
|5
|5
|25
|7th
|15130
|David Winder
|Ben Rayner
|Hollingworth Lake
|Gold
|‑12
|5
|10
|4
|7
|9
|35
|8th
|15112
|David Sayce
|Nick Rees
|Hayling Island SC
|Gold
|7
|4
|11
|8
|8
|‑14
|38
|9th
|15070
|Isaac Marsh
|Richard Byne
|Daventry / Draycote
|Silver
|9
|10
|9
|12
|‑16
|2
|42
|10th
|14941
|Derian Scott
|Andy Scott
|Chew Valley Lake SC
|Silver
|10
|‑13
|12
|7
|13
|6
|48
|11th
|15042
|Peter Wood
|Paul Roe
|Draycote Water
|Silver
|8
|9
|6
|16
|‑17
|13
|52
|12th
|14928
|Anthony Willcocks
|James Willcocks
|Portishead Yacht SC
|Gold
|‑22
|11
|4
|17
|9
|12
|53
|13th
|14886
|Simon Maskell
|Thomas Maskell
|Hunts SC
|Silver
|11
|12
|13
|9
|14
|(DNF)
|59
|14th
|15013
|Matthew Potter
|John Rowell
|Notts County SC
|Silver
|‑19
|16
|15
|11
|10
|10
|62
|15th
|15145
|Steve Goacher
|Tom Goacher
|HISC
|Silver
|‑29
|14
|14
|10
|15
|15
|68
|16th
|15045
|Christine Slater
|Graham Slater
|Portshead Yacht & SC
|Gold
|13
|17
|17
|‑19
|18
|17
|82
|17th
|15125
|Richard Pratt
|Charlie Turnbull
|
|Silver
|14
|15
|16
|24
|‑33
|26
|95
|18th
|14950
|Chris Thome
|Andy Stewart
|Lyme Regis / Notts County
|Silver
|15
|23
|‑25
|20
|23
|16
|97
|19th
|14844
|Kath Broatch
|Thomas Broatch
|
|Bronze
|‑32
|28
|20
|18
|21
|11
|98
|20th
|14982
|Maia Walsh
|Peter Bentley
|Blackwater SC
|Silver
|16
|21
|22
|23
|19
|‑25
|101
|21st
|15056
|Colin Snowden
|Karen Hiles
|Draycote Water
|Silver
|18
|19
|19
|25
|(DNF)
|21
|102
|22nd
|14991
|Andy Robinson
|Tim Morgan
|Chew Valley SC
|Silver
|20
|18
|26
|29
|11
|(DNC)
|104
|23rd
|14778
|Mike Deane
|Thomas Southwell
|Draycote Water
|Silver
|17
|20
|18
|13
|(DNF)
|DNF
|106
|24th
|14792
|Eleanor Craig
|Richard Botting
|Draycote Water
|Bronze
|21
|22
|‑23
|22
|22
|19
|106
|25th
|15041
|Maria Richards
|Jonathan Chetland
|Blackwater
|Silver
|25
|24
|21
|‑26
|20
|24
|114
|26th
|13151
|Daniel Johnson
|Ben Latham
|Errwood SC
|Bronze
|(DNC)
|33
|24
|14
|30
|20
|121
|27th
|14705
|John Tenney
|Quentin Hayes
|Draycote Water
|Bronze
|24
|‑27
|27
|27
|24
|22
|124
|28th
|14388
|James Cuxson
|James Neil Arnott
|Newhaven & Seaford SC
|Bronze
|26
|26
|‑28
|28
|26
|23
|129
|29th
|14940
|Georgia Booth
|Angela Booth
|Scailing Dam / Hayling
|Silver
|23
|25
|(DNC)
|21
|29
|DNF
|136
|30th
|14474
|Iain Christie
|Tom Vian
|Draycote Water
|Silver
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|31
|12
|18
|137
|31st
|14592
|Charlie Sansom
|Zoe Bazen
|Bowmoor
|Bronze
|28
|29
|29
|30
|25
|(DNF)
|141
|32nd
|14800
|Miles Thomas
|Rhys Chandler
|Dovey Yacht Club
|Bronze
|30
|30
|‑32
|32
|27
|27
|146
|33rd
|13656
|Tony Godwin
|Charlie Plows
|Rutland Water
|Bronze
|27
|31
|31
|‑34
|28
|29
|146
|34th
|14622
|Jane Collison
|Patrick Collison
|Draycote Water
|Bronze
|31
|32
|34
|‑35
|34
|30
|161
|35th
|14665
|Peter Blakey
|Ellie Campbell
|Draycote Water
|Bronze
|(DNC)
|34
|30
|DNF
|
|28
|163
|36th
|14894
|Bryan Thompson
|Sarah House‑Barklle
|BB SC
|Bronze
|33
|35
|33
|‑37
|31
|31
|163
|37th
|11082
|Ian Moore
|Peter Nugent
|Draycote Water
|Bronze
|34
|‑36
|35
|36
|32
|32
|169
