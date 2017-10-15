Fireball Inland Championship at Draycote Water Sailing Club



by Dave Hall today at 9:56 am

It was a fitting end to a successful season for the Fireball class. Just under 40 boats arrived to a sunny and windy Draycote – the quite unseasonable weather making the sailing and racing very pleasant for October.

The team at Draycote ran two days of back to back racing with a fast turnaround, the brisk breeze meant that each race was between 4 and 5 laps with many fast spinnaker hoists and drops.

As well as the event being the Inland Championship it was the final round of the Golden Dolphin – the class traveller series so there was a lot to play for.

In the gusty and shifty conditions Tom Gillard & Geoff Edwards showed their intensions by winning the first race in convincing style. Behind them there was plenty of action and much place changing amongst the usual suspects. In the end it was the team of Sam Mettam recently back from Canada & Tim Saunders who claimed second spot.

The same conditions prevailed for the following 2 races with Tom & Geoff taking both guns, this time with not such a margin. The team of Dave Hall & Paul Constable following in on their transom in both races.

The forecast for Sunday was for an increasing wind through the day, one could be forgiven for doubting it as the fleet left the shore in drizzle and light airs. The first race of the day got away with Peter & Tom Kyne taking the lead. A close battle took place though the duration of the race with Tom and Geoff finally overhauling Peter & Tom to take the gun. The promised wind kicked in along with the sunshine for the second race of the day, Kevin Hope & Russell Thorne took an early lead but were reeled in by Tom & Geoff who went on to win. Paul Cullen & Adam Whitehouse found some useful shifts and also overhauled Kevin & Russell.

Going into the last race Tom & Geoff were now unbeatable but the battle for second was on with four boats in the mix. It was Dave & Paul who pulled a 3rd out of the bag behind Tom & Geoff and Isaac Marsh & Richard Byrne (also known as the Draycote shift masters) to take runner up spot.

A terrific weekend to kick start next year's program where the class expects big entries at the Nationals in Looe and the Worlds in Carnac - France

Prize Winners:

Gold fleet

1st Tom Gillard & Geoff Edwards

2nd Dave Hall & Paul Constable

3rd Peter & Tom Kyne

Silver fleet

1st Isaac Marsh & Richard Byrne

2nd Peter Wood & Paul Roe

3rd Simon and Tom Maskell

Bronze fleet

1st Kath & Thomas Broatch

2nd Eleanor Craig & Richard Botting

3rd Daniel Johnson & Ben Latham

1st Lady Helm Derian Scott

1st Lady crew Karen Hiles

1st Junior helm Eleanor Craig

1st Junior Crew Charlie Turnball

1st Classic boat Daniel Johnson & Ben Latham

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Crew Club Fleet R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Pts 1st 15127 Thomas Gillard Geoff Edwards Sheffield Viking SC Gold ‑1 1 1 1 1 1 5 2nd 15122 David Hall Paul Constable Blackwater SC Gold 5 2 2 ‑6 6 3 18 3rd 15124 Peter Kyne Tom Kyne Brightlingsea Gold 6 3 5 2 3 ‑7 19 4th 15133 Kevin Hope Russell Thorne Notts County SC Gold 3 ‑7 3 5 4 4 19 5th 15147 Paul Cullen Adam Whitehouse Weirwood Gold 4 ‑8 8 3 2 8 25 6th 15073 Sam Mettam Tim Saunders Staunton Harold SC Gold 2 6 7 ‑15 5 5 25 7th 15130 David Winder Ben Rayner Hollingworth Lake Gold ‑12 5 10 4 7 9 35 8th 15112 David Sayce Nick Rees Hayling Island SC Gold 7 4 11 8 8 ‑14 38 9th 15070 Isaac Marsh Richard Byne Daventry / Draycote Silver 9 10 9 12 ‑16 2 42 10th 14941 Derian Scott Andy Scott Chew Valley Lake SC Silver 10 ‑13 12 7 13 6 48 11th 15042 Peter Wood Paul Roe Draycote Water Silver 8 9 6 16 ‑17 13 52 12th 14928 Anthony Willcocks James Willcocks Portishead Yacht SC Gold ‑22 11 4 17 9 12 53 13th 14886 Simon Maskell Thomas Maskell Hunts SC Silver 11 12 13 9 14 (DNF) 59 14th 15013 Matthew Potter John Rowell Notts County SC Silver ‑19 16 15 11 10 10 62 15th 15145 Steve Goacher Tom Goacher HISC Silver ‑29 14 14 10 15 15 68 16th 15045 Christine Slater Graham Slater Portshead Yacht & SC Gold 13 17 17 ‑19 18 17 82 17th 15125 Richard Pratt Charlie Turnbull Silver 14 15 16 24 ‑33 26 95 18th 14950 Chris Thome Andy Stewart Lyme Regis / Notts County Silver 15 23 ‑25 20 23 16 97 19th 14844 Kath Broatch Thomas Broatch Bronze ‑32 28 20 18 21 11 98 20th 14982 Maia Walsh Peter Bentley Blackwater SC Silver 16 21 22 23 19 ‑25 101 21st 15056 Colin Snowden Karen Hiles Draycote Water Silver 18 19 19 25 (DNF) 21 102 22nd 14991 Andy Robinson Tim Morgan Chew Valley SC Silver 20 18 26 29 11 (DNC) 104 23rd 14778 Mike Deane Thomas Southwell Draycote Water Silver 17 20 18 13 (DNF) DNF 106 24th 14792 Eleanor Craig Richard Botting Draycote Water Bronze 21 22 ‑23 22 22 19 106 25th 15041 Maria Richards Jonathan Chetland Blackwater Silver 25 24 21 ‑26 20 24 114 26th 13151 Daniel Johnson Ben Latham Errwood SC Bronze (DNC) 33 24 14 30 20 121 27th 14705 John Tenney Quentin Hayes Draycote Water Bronze 24 ‑27 27 27 24 22 124 28th 14388 James Cuxson James Neil Arnott Newhaven & Seaford SC Bronze 26 26 ‑28 28 26 23 129 29th 14940 Georgia Booth Angela Booth Scailing Dam / Hayling Silver 23 25 (DNC) 21 29 DNF 136 30th 14474 Iain Christie Tom Vian Draycote Water Silver (DNC) DNC DNC 31 12 18 137 31st 14592 Charlie Sansom Zoe Bazen Bowmoor Bronze 28 29 29 30 25 (DNF) 141 32nd 14800 Miles Thomas Rhys Chandler Dovey Yacht Club Bronze 30 30 ‑32 32 27 27 146 33rd 13656 Tony Godwin Charlie Plows Rutland Water Bronze 27 31 31 ‑34 28 29 146 34th 14622 Jane Collison Patrick Collison Draycote Water Bronze 31 32 34 ‑35 34 30 161 35th 14665 Peter Blakey Ellie Campbell Draycote Water Bronze (DNC) 34 30 DNF 28 163 36th 14894 Bryan Thompson Sarah House‑Barklle BB SC Bronze 33 35 33 ‑37 31 31 163 37th 11082 Ian Moore Peter Nugent Draycote Water Bronze 34 ‑36 35 36 32 32 169