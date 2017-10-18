Please select your home edition
Edition
Clipper Ventures
JOIN THE RACE JOIN THE 2017-18 RACE MAGAZINE DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL SOUVENIR RACE MAGAZINE Check out the latest photo galleries from the Clipper 2015-16 Race
UNICEF ABOUT UNICEF

Cape Town line honours for Greenings in Clipper 2017-18 Stormhoek Race

by Chris Harris today at 7:38 am 18 October 2017

The Greenings team claimed victory late last night in a thrilling finale to the Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms, which saw the top two teams finish approximately two miles apart after 14 days racing through the South Atlantic in the second stage of the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race, from Punta del Este, Uruguay.

An intense battle played out between the top two teams since the opening day of the race, some 3,560 nautical miles ago. Greenings crossed the finish line first at 21:20:55 local South African time, (19:20:55 UTC), just 17 minutes and 45 seconds minutes ahead of Dare To Lead which finished at 21:38:40 local (19:38:40 UTC).

Dare To Lead finish second in Leg 2 of the The Clipper Race 2017-18 - photo © Clipper Ventures
Dare To Lead finish second in Leg 2 of the The Clipper Race 2017-18 - photo © Clipper Ventures

Andy Woodruff is the Interim Skipper for Greenings after the original Skipper, David Hartshorn suffered an injury on Leg 1 and said: "I feel great about the race. It's really good for the team after what they went through on Leg 1. This time they went out and crossed the South Atlantic to South Africa and won again so I think that says more about the team than anything else.

"It's all about keeping things simple and not working the crew too hard and having a good time. We did push the boat when the openings came up and took advantage of the tactical situations that arose."

It is the second consecutive stage win for Greenings, which also set a new Clipper Race record for the most nautical miles covered in a 24-hour period after notching up 329 nautical miles on Day 9.

Narrowly behind in second place was Dare To Lead, skippered by Capetonian Dale Smyth, who fought hard and was in the lead for much of the race. The team has played its Joker Card and will double the number of points for this race once official positions are announced.

Upon arriving into his home city of Cape Town in second position, Dale said: "It's incredible and this is going to be the highlight of my race for sure - homecoming, seeing my kids and my wife and just being in my city. To give Andy Woodruff, his due, we tried all sorts but he just had that little bit of pace on us. After 3500 nautical miles, he was around 3 miles ahead so we are talking very small margins. That's the nature of this game."

Completing the podium positions, Garmin finished in third place just over two-and-a-half hours behind the race winners. Skipper Gaëtan Thomas said: "It's a good feeling to have clinched a podium, it's a big relief after we worked so hard."

Garmin finish third in Leg 2 of the The Clipper Race 2017-18 - photo © Clipper Ventures
Garmin finish third in Leg 2 of the The Clipper Race 2017-18 - photo © Clipper Ventures

Congratulating the teams, Clipper Race Chairman Sir Robin Knox-Johnston said: "What an impressive race! Much like the first stage, it's been another incredibly tight contest and was almost impossible to take your eyes off the Race Viewer, proving just how well matched these one-design yachts are.

"These teams have effectively been involved in a 3,500 nautical mile sprint, and keeping that level of intensity up for two weeks whilst across the South Atlantic is one tough test for any sailor. I have big respect for the effort put in by all the teams." Greenings is a first-time Team Partner in the Clipper 2017-18 Race and Managing Partner, Andrew Greening, said: "The team has kept us on the edge of our seats for the last two weeks and we are delighted that they have arrived safely in to Cape Town.

"Our company, and our clients have followed the team's progress closely and are truly humbled by their efforts. There is the courage of a lion embedded in this team, embracing their third skipper in just two Legs of the Clipper Race and they have demonstrated that concentration and determination can lead to success. We wish the team a well-deserved welcome to The Cape!"

A close race across the fleet, ten of the twelve teams are expected into Cape Town within this first 24-hour arrival period.

The Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms has been a particularly eventful one for the eleventh and twelfth placed teams who can expect a warm welcome when they arrive into Cape Town. Unicef, currently in eleventh place, suffered a serious spinnaker wrap on Day 3 which damaged the team's inner forestay, whilst a whale collided with PSP Logistics on Day 1 of the race, which damaged the boat's rudder and forced the team to return to Uruguay for repairs, making it highly likely that it will finish in twelfth position.

This is the ninth time that the Clipper Race has visited South Africa in its eleven-edition history and the teams can expect generous hospitality in the picturesque setting of the V&A Waterfront, just under the view of Table Mountain, before departing on Leg 3 of the race on 31 October.

Conscious of the current water shortage in the area, the teams have been making freshwater while out at sea using their watermakers to reduce the strain on supplies in the city. The Clipper Race office has also introduced a number of other contingency measures including providing recycled water for cleaning the boats in port.

The Clipper 2017-18 Race fleet has now covered over 10,000 of the race's 40,000 nautical mile route since Race Start in Liverpool on 20 August.

Race 3 of the Clipper 2017-18 Race starts on 31 October, departing Cape Town and taking teams deep into the Southern Ocean and the infamous 'Roaring Forties' in another fast and thrilling 'sleigh ride' to Fremantle, Western Australia.

Find out more at www.clipperroundtheworld.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Clipper Race Stormhoek Race Day 14
Photo Finish on the Cards After 14 days of exhilarating competition, frontrunners Greenings and Dare to Lead are locked in an intense sprint to the Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms finish line, which is currently too close to call. Posted on 18 Oct Clipper Race Stormhoek Race Day 13
Light airs hinder the fleet on final approach to Cape Town With less than two days before the fleet is scheduled to start descending upon the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town, light wind conditions are bringing last minute frustrations for the majority of the fleet. Posted on 17 Oct Clipper Race Stormhoek Race Day 12
Positions and Points up for grabs Despite having raced close to 3,000 nautical miles across the South Atlantic Ocean, most positions remain up for grabs in the final days of Race 2: Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms, with little separating the bulk of the fleet. Posted on 16 Oct Clipper Race Stormhoek Race Day 11
Battle rages in fight to Cape Town We are just days out from the first estimated arrival into Cape Town, and two teams are fighting hard for the honour of taking first place in the Race 2: Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms. Posted on 15 Oct Clipper Race Stormhoek Race Day 10
Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint commences After another exhilarating day of surfing down South Atlantic waves for the Clipper Race fleet, focus on board has very much turned to the Race 2 Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint. Posted on 14 Oct Clipper Race Stormhoek Race Day 9
Shaking out the reefs Following fast and furious conditions over the last 24 hours, which served up dramatic downpours and wind speeds gusting 60 knots, the Clipper Race fleet is busy shaking out the reefs in order to make the most of more settled conditions. Posted on 13 Oct Clipper Race Stormhoek Race Day 8
Fast and furious sailing for the fleet Many of the teams in the Clipper Race fleet have been setting their own boat speed records during some fast and furious sailing on Day 8 of the Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms. Posted on 12 Oct Clipper Race Stormhoek Race Day 7
PSP Logistics back at sea as leaders approach halfway point PSP Logistics slipped lines from Piriapolis (Uruguay) yesterday evening to bring the Clipper Race fleet back to its full complement as the leaders approach the halfway point to Cape Town in the Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms. Posted on 11 Oct Clipper Race Stormhoek Race Day 6
Qingdao secures top Scoring Gate points again All eyes have been firmly fixed on the Race Viewer during the sixth day of racing as the twelve Clipper Race teams battled it out to reach the Scoring Gate. Posted on 10 Oct Clipper Race Stormhoek Race Day 5
High-pressure system frustrates fleet After an intense and action-packed few days since leaving Punta del Este, Uruguay, a high-pressure system has affected many of the teams in the fleet, frustrating their progress in the Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms. Posted on 9 Oct

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Multihulls Open Meeting for Multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Hunts SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Hunts SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Shustoke SC Miracle Open Meeting for Miracle
Shustoke SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Lough Derg YC Squib Irish inlands for Squib
Lough Derg YC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Northampton SC RS Aero UK Inland Championship for RS Aero
Northampton SC- 28 Oct to 29 Oct Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 29 Oct Grafham Water SC Laser and Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Guy Fawkes Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 5 Nov Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy