Please select your home edition
Edition
Dinghy Rope AugSep2017 728x90
Product Feature
Rooster Hot Hands - Glove Liner
Rooster Hot Hands - Glove Liner

Endlessgame wins the Rolex Middle Sea Race dress rehearsal

by Rolex Middle Sea Race today at 6:23 pm 18 October 2017

The Rolex Middle Sea Race will start on Saturday 21st October. However, racing action started today with the Rolex Middle Sea Coastal Race. 33 yachts took part in the 15 mile race starting and finishing in Marsamxett Harbour. A light south-easterly breeze faded early in the race, before filling in from the north west to about ten knots.

The overall winner was Italian Cookson 50 Endlessgame, with Pietro Moschini on the helm and Gabriele Bruni calling tactics. Endlessgame represents one of Italy's most famous yacht clubs; Reale Yacht Club Canottieri Savoia in Naples.

"The Rolex Middle Sea Race is one of the most important yacht races." commented Pietro Moschini. "It is a very spectacular race for its natural beauty, and also from a technical point of view. We are a new team, with a new boat, and we hope to do our best. Today's Coastal Race was an important part of our training, the wind was very light and perhaps we will have the same conditions for the start of the race on Saturday. We have new sailors and new sails, and we have began to understand how to approach the big race. We are very happy about the chemistry of our team, and we have all the elements to produce a good result for the Rolex Middle Sea Race."

Igor Rytov's Russian JPK 1080 Bogatyr was the overall runner up, and winner of IRC 6. Josef Schultheis & Timmy Camilleri's Xp44 Xp-act was the top Maltese yacht, third overall and winner of IRC Four. Conor Doyle's Irish DK46 Hydra - Performance Yacht Charter was the winner of IRC 3, and Yves Grosjean's French J/133 Jivaro was the winner of IRC 5.

"The Rolex Middle Sea Coastal Race is a great opportunity for the crew to warm up for the Race on Saturday. There was more breeze than we expected, in fact we had a slow start but we made the right choices. As we went round the fairway buoy we kept improving and also managed to practice some manoeuvres as well. All in all it was a good race" - Timmy Camilleri, XP-ACT "It was a light air race, ideal for a shake-down for the crews before the start of the Rolex Middle Sea Race on Saturday." commented Principal Race Officer, Peter Dimech. "It is a great opportunity for teams to gel together, and the finish of the Coastal Race mirrors the finish of the offshore; coming into Marsamxett Harbour under sail can be tricky, so I am sure the teams will have benefitted from the experience, as did the race management team, for us it was a dress rehearsal."

The Coastal Race Prize Giving was held at the Grand Hotel Excelsior, Valletta. Followed by the Owners' Reception for the Rolex Middle Sea Race.

For full results, news and more about the iconic 606-mile Rolex Middle Sea Race, visit www.rolexmiddlesearace.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Students vs the Rolex Fasnet Race
Greig City Academy Feature Students from London state school, Greig City Academy, take on the world-renowned Rolex Fastnet Race. Posted today at 7:05 pm LTSC Solent Circuit 2017 day 1
Video highlights from all four fleets Video highlights of the Lymington Town Sailing Club Solent Circuit 2017 Week One featuring action across all four fleets and narration by Serbian sailor Ana Mojasevic. Posted today at 11:03 am Sean Arrigo and Brian Flahive interview
Ahead of the 2017 Rolex Middle Sea Race Louay Habib talks to Sean Arrigo and Brian Flahive will be racing J/122 Otra Vez, Two-Handed in the Rolex Middle Sea Race. Sean will be taking part in his 18th race, and Brian will be taking part in his 7th race. Posted on 17 Oct A Mighty Challenge
Sevenstar Round Britain and Ireland Race The Sevenstar Round Britain and Ireland Race is undoubtedly one of the toughest of all yacht races. Posted on 17 Oct Fever-Tree renews its commitment
To Antigua Sailing Week through to 2019 Following a successful first year in 2017, Antigua Sailing Week (ASW) is delighted to announce that Fever-Tree, the world's leading premium mixer brand, has renewed its sponsorship for the 2018 and 2019 events. Posted on 16 Oct IRC Congress looks to the future
Another successful annual meeting held Another successful annual IRC Congress meeting was held in early October in the popular sailing venue and race destination of St Malo on the northern French coast. Posted on 16 Oct Volvo China Coast Regatta day 2
Getting the racing in ahead of Tropical Storm Khanun Day 2 turned into the final day of the Volvo China Coast Regatta due to Tropical Storm Khanun approaching Hong Kong. Posted on 14 Oct Volvo China Coast Regatta day 1
Two windward/leewards and an island course After kicking off the 2017 Volvo China Coast Regatta with a welcome party at the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club's main clubhouse on Kellett Island last night, racers this morning descended on the Club's Middle Island Clubhouse. Posted on 13 Oct Notice of Race now online
For the IRC Europeans and Commodores' Cup The Notice of Race for the 2018 IRC European Championship, incorporating the Commodores' Cup, is now available. Posted on 12 Oct Jackson Yacht Services Bay Races preview
Final outing of the Royal Channel Island YC season The last regatta of the year is almost upon us. Next Saturday sees the Royal Channel Islands Yacht Club's annual Jackson Yacht Services Bay Races for sportsboat, cruiser/racer, cruiser, dayboat and sport catamaran classes taking place in St Aubin's Bay. Posted on 10 Oct

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Multihulls Open Meeting for Multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Hunts SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Hunts SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Shustoke SC Miracle Open Meeting for Miracle
Shustoke SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Lough Derg YC Squib Irish inlands for Squib
Lough Derg YC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Northampton SC RS Aero UK Inland Championship for RS Aero
Northampton SC- 28 Oct to 29 Oct Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 29 Oct Grafham Water SC Laser and Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Guy Fawkes Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 5 Nov Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy