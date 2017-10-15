Please select your home edition
GP14 Hot Toddy at Mullingar Sailing Club

by Keith Louden today at 7:51 am 14-15 October 2017
Irish GP14 Hot Toddy at Mullingar © Veronica Lucey

The annual GP14 Hot Toddy event took place over the weekend of the 14th / 15th October 2017 on beautiful Lough Owel hosted by Mullingar Sailing Club.

Racing began on Saturday on flat water and with the wind shifting in force and direction, some large gains were made and lost up wind. At the end of Saturday's four races Shane MacCarthy & Damian Bracken had two race wins and Curly Morris & Laura McFarland and John & Donal McGuinness one race win apiece. With Keith Louden & Alan Thompson putting together some very consistent results, this meant that any one of four boats could potentially win the event going into the final day.

Race five began on Sunday morning with individual recalls. The McGuinnesses and Louden/Thompson teams decided to return and start correctly and together with the aid of some large shifts both teams moved through the fleet to finish 2nd and 3rd respectively. Morris & McFarland took the win after MacCarthy & Bracken were judged to have been on course side at the start.

Going into the final race the points were now much tighter. MacCarthy & Bracken still leading, McGuinnesses in second on break of tie with Louden & Thompson and Morris & McFarland in fourth place.

At the first windward mark of the final race MacCarthy & Bracken led with McGuinesses and Louden & Thompson in close proximity. With Morris & Mc Farland back mid fleet Louden & Thompson choose this time to attack, taking McGuinnesses to windward on the broad reach. MacCarthy & Bracken decided not to get involved but ran the risk of being run over, however held a slim lead at the gybe mark. MacCarthy & Bracken broke clear after the gybe mark and would not be caught leaving McGuinnesses and Louden & Thompson to battle it out for second and third place, a battle which the McGuinnesses eventually won.

Irish GP14 Hot Toddy at Mullingar - photo © Veronica Lucey
Irish GP14 Hot Toddy at Mullingar - photo © Veronica Lucey

Silver and bronze flees were won by Gareth & Richard Gallagher and James Ogg & Steven Nelson respectively.

Thanks once again to Mullingar Sailing Club for kindly welcoming the GP14 fleet to Lough Owel and for their hospitality during the weekend.

181471

Overall Results:

PosFleetSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5R6Pts
1stGold14203Shane Mac CarthyDamien BrackenGreystones SC1313(OCS)19
2ndGold14143John Mc GuinnessDonal Mc GuinnessMoville BC5‑7212212
3rdGold14214Keith LoudenAlan Thompson 32323(DNF)13
4thGold14219Curly MorrisLaura Mc FarlandEABC / NSC415‑111718
5thSilver14209Gareth GallagherRichard GallagherMoville Boat Club2‑11944423
6thGold14192Alastair DuffinAndy CorkillNewtownards EDSC‑64656526
7thGold14144Coleman GrimesAdrian LeeSSC / YSC7678(OCS)331
8thSilver14215Greame FarringtonRebeccaEDYC981165‑1339
9thsilver14212Michael CoxCat ChimneyNewtownards10‑15897842
10thBronze13865James OggSteven NelsonDonaghadee SC‑141312711649
11thSilver13928Sam WryLuke HendersonSligo YC11‑2013128953
12thSilver14074Cathal SheridanDavid CookeSkerries‑1791013131055
13thGold14047JP McCaldinCarolyn McCaldinSYC85410(DNS)DNS59
14thSilver14138Simon CullyLibby TierneyBlessington‑2210141691160
15thBronze13624Ciarn KeoghAdam LeddyGreystones SC16‑211614101571
16thBronze13840James HackettRoseMarie HackettMullingar SC131915‑23121473
17thBronze13644Stuart Mc CormickBernie BriodyMullingar1214‑1715151773
18thSilver14207Simon JefferyClaire CromieEDYC1812‑2819141275
19thBronze13781Pat McArdleVeronica LuceyMullingar1517‑2420171988
20thBronze14061Michael CollenderBrian WalkerMullingar SC2016181820‑2292
21stBronze13466Mathew StreetRian OhAilinBlessington‑25182317162094
22ndBronze14133Jack ButtimerAdam McDonaghYoughal SC‑262320251918105
23rdBronze13981Joe CrillySimon DickBlessington192227‑281823109
24thBronze13180Martin DewsVicky DewsDonaghadee SC21‑2621212521109
25thBronze13795Paula CarthyMuriel CarthyRush SC‑282422262216110
26thBronze14182Des Mac MahonGeorge FitzgeraldCullaun SC2325192421(DNS)112
27thBronze13238Alan LeddyStephen WallerGreystones24‑2725222424119
28thSilver13845Karl KerinsJohn CameronSligo YC‑292929272325133
29thBronze13943Emily ClarkeClare MoranMullingar SC(DNS)DNSDNSDNS2626148
30thBronze13149Gearoid O BradaighPiotr BielieckiMullingar303026(DNS)DNSDNS150
31stBronze13267Sam StreetRichard StreetBlessington2728(DNS)DNSDNSDNS151
