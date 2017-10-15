GP14 Hot Toddy at Mullingar Sailing Club

Irish GP14 Hot Toddy at Mullingar © Veronica Lucey Irish GP14 Hot Toddy at Mullingar © Veronica Lucey

by Keith Louden today at 7:51 am

The annual GP14 Hot Toddy event took place over the weekend of the 14th / 15th October 2017 on beautiful Lough Owel hosted by Mullingar Sailing Club.

Racing began on Saturday on flat water and with the wind shifting in force and direction, some large gains were made and lost up wind. At the end of Saturday's four races Shane MacCarthy & Damian Bracken had two race wins and Curly Morris & Laura McFarland and John & Donal McGuinness one race win apiece. With Keith Louden & Alan Thompson putting together some very consistent results, this meant that any one of four boats could potentially win the event going into the final day.

Race five began on Sunday morning with individual recalls. The McGuinnesses and Louden/Thompson teams decided to return and start correctly and together with the aid of some large shifts both teams moved through the fleet to finish 2nd and 3rd respectively. Morris & McFarland took the win after MacCarthy & Bracken were judged to have been on course side at the start.

Going into the final race the points were now much tighter. MacCarthy & Bracken still leading, McGuinnesses in second on break of tie with Louden & Thompson and Morris & McFarland in fourth place.

At the first windward mark of the final race MacCarthy & Bracken led with McGuinesses and Louden & Thompson in close proximity. With Morris & Mc Farland back mid fleet Louden & Thompson choose this time to attack, taking McGuinnesses to windward on the broad reach. MacCarthy & Bracken decided not to get involved but ran the risk of being run over, however held a slim lead at the gybe mark. MacCarthy & Bracken broke clear after the gybe mark and would not be caught leaving McGuinnesses and Louden & Thompson to battle it out for second and third place, a battle which the McGuinnesses eventually won.

Silver and bronze flees were won by Gareth & Richard Gallagher and James Ogg & Steven Nelson respectively.

Thanks once again to Mullingar Sailing Club for kindly welcoming the GP14 fleet to Lough Owel and for their hospitality during the weekend.

Overall Results:

Pos Fleet Sail No Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Pts 1st Gold 14203 Shane Mac Carthy Damien Bracken Greystones SC 1 3 1 3 (OCS) 1 9 2nd Gold 14143 John Mc Guinness Donal Mc Guinness Moville BC 5 ‑7 2 1 2 2 12 3rd Gold 14214 Keith Louden Alan Thompson 3 2 3 2 3 (DNF) 13 4th Gold 14219 Curly Morris Laura Mc Farland EABC / NSC 4 1 5 ‑11 1 7 18 5th Silver 14209 Gareth Gallagher Richard Gallagher Moville Boat Club 2 ‑11 9 4 4 4 23 6th Gold 14192 Alastair Duffin Andy Corkill Newtownards EDSC ‑6 4 6 5 6 5 26 7th Gold 14144 Coleman Grimes Adrian Lee SSC / YSC 7 6 7 8 (OCS) 3 31 8th Silver 14215 Greame Farrington Rebecca EDYC 9 8 11 6 5 ‑13 39 9th silver 14212 Michael Cox Cat Chimney Newtownards 10 ‑15 8 9 7 8 42 10th Bronze 13865 James Ogg Steven Nelson Donaghadee SC ‑14 13 12 7 11 6 49 11th Silver 13928 Sam Wry Luke Henderson Sligo YC 11 ‑20 13 12 8 9 53 12th Silver 14074 Cathal Sheridan David Cooke Skerries ‑17 9 10 13 13 10 55 13th Gold 14047 JP McCaldin Carolyn McCaldin SYC 8 5 4 10 (DNS) DNS 59 14th Silver 14138 Simon Cully Libby Tierney Blessington ‑22 10 14 16 9 11 60 15th Bronze 13624 Ciarn Keogh Adam Leddy Greystones SC 16 ‑21 16 14 10 15 71 16th Bronze 13840 James Hackett RoseMarie Hackett Mullingar SC 13 19 15 ‑23 12 14 73 17th Bronze 13644 Stuart Mc Cormick Bernie Briody Mullingar 12 14 ‑17 15 15 17 73 18th Silver 14207 Simon Jeffery Claire Cromie EDYC 18 12 ‑28 19 14 12 75 19th Bronze 13781 Pat McArdle Veronica Lucey Mullingar 15 17 ‑24 20 17 19 88 20th Bronze 14061 Michael Collender Brian Walker Mullingar SC 20 16 18 18 20 ‑22 92 21st Bronze 13466 Mathew Street Rian OhAilin Blessington ‑25 18 23 17 16 20 94 22nd Bronze 14133 Jack Buttimer Adam McDonagh Youghal SC ‑26 23 20 25 19 18 105 23rd Bronze 13981 Joe Crilly Simon Dick Blessington 19 22 27 ‑28 18 23 109 24th Bronze 13180 Martin Dews Vicky Dews Donaghadee SC 21 ‑26 21 21 25 21 109 25th Bronze 13795 Paula Carthy Muriel Carthy Rush SC ‑28 24 22 26 22 16 110 26th Bronze 14182 Des Mac Mahon George Fitzgerald Cullaun SC 23 25 19 24 21 (DNS) 112 27th Bronze 13238 Alan Leddy Stephen Waller Greystones 24 ‑27 25 22 24 24 119 28th Silver 13845 Karl Kerins John Cameron Sligo YC ‑29 29 29 27 23 25 133 29th Bronze 13943 Emily Clarke Clare Moran Mullingar SC (DNS) DNS DNS DNS 26 26 148 30th Bronze 13149 Gearoid O Bradaigh Piotr Bieliecki Mullingar 30 30 26 (DNS) DNS DNS 150 31st Bronze 13267 Sam Street Richard Street Blessington 27 28 (DNS) DNS DNS DNS 151