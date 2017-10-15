GP14 Hot Toddy at Mullingar Sailing Club
by Keith Louden today at 7:51 am
14-15 October 2017
Irish GP14 Hot Toddy at Mullingar © Veronica Lucey
The annual GP14 Hot Toddy event took place over the weekend of the 14th / 15th October 2017 on beautiful Lough Owel hosted by Mullingar Sailing Club.
Racing began on Saturday on flat water and with the wind shifting in force and direction, some large gains were made and lost up wind. At the end of Saturday's four races Shane MacCarthy & Damian Bracken had two race wins and Curly Morris & Laura McFarland and John & Donal McGuinness one race win apiece. With Keith Louden & Alan Thompson putting together some very consistent results, this meant that any one of four boats could potentially win the event going into the final day.
Race five began on Sunday morning with individual recalls. The McGuinnesses and Louden/Thompson teams decided to return and start correctly and together with the aid of some large shifts both teams moved through the fleet to finish 2nd and 3rd respectively. Morris & McFarland took the win after MacCarthy & Bracken were judged to have been on course side at the start.
Going into the final race the points were now much tighter. MacCarthy & Bracken still leading, McGuinnesses in second on break of tie with Louden & Thompson and Morris & McFarland in fourth place.
At the first windward mark of the final race MacCarthy & Bracken led with McGuinesses and Louden & Thompson in close proximity. With Morris & Mc Farland back mid fleet Louden & Thompson choose this time to attack, taking McGuinnesses to windward on the broad reach. MacCarthy & Bracken decided not to get involved but ran the risk of being run over, however held a slim lead at the gybe mark. MacCarthy & Bracken broke clear after the gybe mark and would not be caught leaving McGuinnesses and Louden & Thompson to battle it out for second and third place, a battle which the McGuinnesses eventually won.
Silver and bronze flees were won by Gareth & Richard Gallagher and James Ogg & Steven Nelson respectively.
Thanks once again to Mullingar Sailing Club for kindly welcoming the GP14 fleet to Lough Owel and for their hospitality during the weekend.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Fleet
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|Pts
|1st
|Gold
|14203
|Shane Mac Carthy
|Damien Bracken
|Greystones SC
|1
|3
|1
|3
|(OCS)
|1
|9
|2nd
|Gold
|14143
|John Mc Guinness
|Donal Mc Guinness
|Moville BC
|5
|‑7
|2
|1
|2
|2
|12
|3rd
|Gold
|14214
|Keith Louden
|Alan Thompson
|
|3
|2
|3
|2
|3
|(DNF)
|13
|4th
|Gold
|14219
|Curly Morris
|Laura Mc Farland
|EABC / NSC
|4
|1
|5
|‑11
|1
|7
|18
|5th
|Silver
|14209
|Gareth Gallagher
|Richard Gallagher
|Moville Boat Club
|2
|‑11
|9
|4
|4
|4
|23
|6th
|Gold
|14192
|Alastair Duffin
|Andy Corkill
|Newtownards EDSC
|‑6
|4
|6
|5
|6
|5
|26
|7th
|Gold
|14144
|Coleman Grimes
|Adrian Lee
|SSC / YSC
|7
|6
|7
|8
|(OCS)
|3
|31
|8th
|Silver
|14215
|Greame Farrington
|Rebecca
|EDYC
|9
|8
|11
|6
|5
|‑13
|39
|9th
|silver
|14212
|Michael Cox
|Cat Chimney
|Newtownards
|10
|‑15
|8
|9
|7
|8
|42
|10th
|Bronze
|13865
|James Ogg
|Steven Nelson
|Donaghadee SC
|‑14
|13
|12
|7
|11
|6
|49
|11th
|Silver
|13928
|Sam Wry
|Luke Henderson
|Sligo YC
|11
|‑20
|13
|12
|8
|9
|53
|12th
|Silver
|14074
|Cathal Sheridan
|David Cooke
|Skerries
|‑17
|9
|10
|13
|13
|10
|55
|13th
|Gold
|14047
|JP McCaldin
|Carolyn McCaldin
|SYC
|8
|5
|4
|10
|(DNS)
|DNS
|59
|14th
|Silver
|14138
|Simon Cully
|Libby Tierney
|Blessington
|‑22
|10
|14
|16
|9
|11
|60
|15th
|Bronze
|13624
|Ciarn Keogh
|Adam Leddy
|Greystones SC
|16
|‑21
|16
|14
|10
|15
|71
|16th
|Bronze
|13840
|James Hackett
|RoseMarie Hackett
|Mullingar SC
|13
|19
|15
|‑23
|12
|14
|73
|17th
|Bronze
|13644
|Stuart Mc Cormick
|Bernie Briody
|Mullingar
|12
|14
|‑17
|15
|15
|17
|73
|18th
|Silver
|14207
|Simon Jeffery
|Claire Cromie
|EDYC
|18
|12
|‑28
|19
|14
|12
|75
|19th
|Bronze
|13781
|Pat McArdle
|Veronica Lucey
|Mullingar
|15
|17
|‑24
|20
|17
|19
|88
|20th
|Bronze
|14061
|Michael Collender
|Brian Walker
|Mullingar SC
|20
|16
|18
|18
|20
|‑22
|92
|21st
|Bronze
|13466
|Mathew Street
|Rian OhAilin
|Blessington
|‑25
|18
|23
|17
|16
|20
|94
|22nd
|Bronze
|14133
|Jack Buttimer
|Adam McDonagh
|Youghal SC
|‑26
|23
|20
|25
|19
|18
|105
|23rd
|Bronze
|13981
|Joe Crilly
|Simon Dick
|Blessington
|19
|22
|27
|‑28
|18
|23
|109
|24th
|Bronze
|13180
|Martin Dews
|Vicky Dews
|Donaghadee SC
|21
|‑26
|21
|21
|25
|21
|109
|25th
|Bronze
|13795
|Paula Carthy
|Muriel Carthy
|Rush SC
|‑28
|24
|22
|26
|22
|16
|110
|26th
|Bronze
|14182
|Des Mac Mahon
|George Fitzgerald
|Cullaun SC
|23
|25
|19
|24
|21
|(DNS)
|112
|27th
|Bronze
|13238
|Alan Leddy
|Stephen Waller
|Greystones
|24
|‑27
|25
|22
|24
|24
|119
|28th
|Silver
|13845
|Karl Kerins
|John Cameron
|Sligo YC
|‑29
|29
|29
|27
|23
|25
|133
|29th
|Bronze
|13943
|Emily Clarke
|Clare Moran
|Mullingar SC
|(DNS)
|DNS
|DNS
|DNS
|26
|26
|148
|30th
|Bronze
|13149
|Gearoid O Bradaigh
|Piotr Bieliecki
|Mullingar
|30
|30
|26
|(DNS)
|DNS
|DNS
|150
|31st
|Bronze
|13267
|Sam Street
|Richard Street
|Blessington
|27
|28
|(DNS)
|DNS
|DNS
|DNS
|151
