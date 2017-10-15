Lymington Town Sailing Club Solent Circuit 2017 - Day 1
by Alex Barnes today at 11:03 am
15 October 2017
Video highlights of the Lymington Town Sailing Club Solent Circuit 2017 Week One featuring action across all four fleets and narration by Serbian sailor Ana Mojasevic.
Day 1 Results:
IRC
1st Jaywalker, Bob Baker
2nd Islay, Richard Down
3rd Jelly Baby, William Newton
LAH
1st Akla B, John Levell
2nd Gazelle, Malcolm Mitchell
3rd Dynamic, John Turner
J80
1st Checkmate, Ray Mitchell
2nd Fudicial, Andrew Hurst
3rd No Regrets, Chris & Hannah Neve
Folkboat
1st Padfoot, Chris Hills
2nd Jos, Peter Schofield
3rd Stralende, Simon Flack
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!