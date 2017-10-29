Please select your home edition
Edition
Henri Lloyd 2017 Marine 728x90
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Contender Cover
Rain and Sun Contender Cover
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Contender 2446
located in Birchington

Contenders last stand: Inlands at Rutland on 28-29 October

by Tony Brooks today at 11:34 am 28-29 October 2017

Yes, it's that time again. 2017 has flown past, with the Contender TT Series starting way back in March at Burton Water Sailing Club. Since then we have visited a number of sailing clubs up and down the UK.

With nine of the scheduled ten events done and dusted, it must be time for our annual visit to the open waters of Rutland Sailing Club on 28th-29th October for the Contender Inland Championship and the final chance to add points to your Travellers' Trophy Series for 2017.

Yes, I know it's October and Christmas is just weeks away, all the more reason to attend this last TT event of the year. With the autumn colours now in the trees, and the prospect of a fun filled weekend of sailing, if you are one of the front runners, mid-fleet or have not yet attended a Contender open, this is always a great event, so come along and join in.

That time of year thou mayst in me behold
When yellow leaves, or none, or few, do hang
Upon those boughs which shake against the cold,
William Shakespeare 1609

With this year's top spot in the Travellers' Series contested between Ed Presley, looking to win his first travellers and get his name in the Contender Hall of Fame, and Stuart Jones, an old hand at this game winning the travellers series a staggering 8 times so far, first time in 1988. Ed has been at the top of the series for a while and has completed the required 6 events whilst Stu is at present keeping things cool having only sailed 5. All Ed needs to do is keep Stu out of the top 8 at Rutland, good luck with that one...
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Contender Northerns at Yorkshire Dales
A hardcore bunch of sailors gather A hardcore bunch of Contender sailors arrived at Yorkshire Dales SC on the weekend of 7th& 8th October to compete for the Contender Northern Championship and were greeted with a 25 knot westerly breeze with stronger gusts tearing across the water. Posted on 11 Oct Contender Worlds coming to Australia
At McCrae Yacht Club in January McCrae Yacht Club in Melbourne, Victoria, is to host both the 2018 Australian and World Championships in the International Contender class on Port Phillip Bay in January when over 80 entries from Australia and worldwide are expected to attend. Posted on 7 Oct Contenders at Eastbourne
National Travellers' Series round 8 Over the weekend of 23/24 September the Contenders returned to Eastbourne Sovereign Sailing Club on the Sunshine Coast at Eastbourne for round 8 of their National Travellers trophy. Posted on 26 Sep Contender British Championship days 1 & 2
35 finely tuned athletes in Abersoch The 2017 Contender Nationals, hosted by SCYC in Abersoch, saw 35 finely tuned athletes attempt to cross Wales, from mostly the south coast, to compete for the UK Contender title. Posted on 3 Sep Contenders at Downs
Free bacon cobs and cups of tea on arrival The weekend of the 5th and 6th of August saw the Contender fleet travel to Downs Sailing Club at Deal, Kent. The fleet received a warm welcome with bacon cobs and cups of tea for free, which were clearly needed by some who had come down the night before. Posted on 20 Aug Contender British Championship Runners and Riders
Fleet set for picturesque South Caernarvonshire YC The Contender fleet will assemble for the annual British Championships 2017 which is being held at the picturesque South Caernarvonshire YC, Wales from the 1st to 4th September. Posted on 17 Aug Contenders at WOSH 2017
Seven races and 5 race winners at Weston 21 Contenders met at the Weston Open for Single Handers as part of the BSC Travellers Series. Some notable Contender glitterati were missing, choosing to stay at home licking their wounds after the recent Contender Worlds in Denmark. Posted on 17 Aug Contender Worlds at Sønderborg, Denmark overall
Jason Beebe crowned champion - it's been emotional The forecasted light winds on day five proved correct with the Master's experience showing the youngsters how to sail in very fluky conditions. Posted on 22 Jul Contender Worlds at Sønderborg, Denmark day 4
Beebe dominant in the tricky conditions Jason Beebe was continuously looking over his shoulder throughout the fourth day at the Contender Worlds in Sønderborg, Denmark. Keeping a close watch on his fellow Australian, Mark Bulka, he stretched his winning streak with a further two bullets. Posted on 21 Jul Contender Worlds at Sønderborg, Denmark day 3
Plenty of racing and then a 'Jagerbomb Train'... The Danish wind arrived and the clouds parted to give the 107 Contender sailors perfect conditions to complete three races at the 2017 Contender Worlds. Posted on 20 Jul

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Multihulls Open Meeting for Multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Hunts SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Hunts SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Shustoke SC Miracle Open Meeting for Miracle
Shustoke SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Lough Derg YC Squib Irish inlands for Squib
Lough Derg YC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Northampton SC RS Aero UK Inland Championship for RS Aero
Northampton SC- 28 Oct to 29 Oct Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 29 Oct Grafham Water SC Laser and Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Guy Fawkes Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 5 Nov Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy