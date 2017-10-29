Contenders last stand: Inlands at Rutland on 28-29 October

by Tony Brooks today at 11:34 am

Yes, it's that time again. 2017 has flown past, with the Contender TT Series starting way back in March at Burton Water Sailing Club. Since then we have visited a number of sailing clubs up and down the UK.

With nine of the scheduled ten events done and dusted, it must be time for our annual visit to the open waters of Rutland Sailing Club on 28th-29th October for the Contender Inland Championship and the final chance to add points to your Travellers' Trophy Series for 2017.

Yes, I know it's October and Christmas is just weeks away, all the more reason to attend this last TT event of the year. With the autumn colours now in the trees, and the prospect of a fun filled weekend of sailing, if you are one of the front runners, mid-fleet or have not yet attended a Contender open, this is always a great event, so come along and join in.

That time of year thou mayst in me behold

When yellow leaves, or none, or few, do hang

Upon those boughs which shake against the cold,

William Shakespeare 1609

With this year's top spot in the Travellers' Series contested between Ed Presley, looking to win his first travellers and get his name in the Contender Hall of Fame, and Stuart Jones, an old hand at this game winning the travellers series a staggering 8 times so far, first time in 1988. Ed has been at the top of the series for a while and has completed the required 6 events whilst Stu is at present keeping things cool having only sailed 5. All Ed needs to do is keep Stu out of the top 8 at Rutland, good luck with that one...