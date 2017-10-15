Endeavour Trophy 2017 video by Allen

by Ben Harden, Allen Brothers today at 10:08 am

The Endeavour Trophy is a sailing event that takes place every year on the River Crouch in Essex. The event was established so that National Champions from different types of dinghies could get together to determine the 'Champion of Champions'.

This year the event was raced in RS200s and the Endeavour Trophy was retained by Ben Saxton and Toby Lewis.

Overall Results: