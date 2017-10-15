Endeavour Trophy 2017 video by Allen
14-15 October 2017
The Endeavour Trophy is a sailing event that takes place every year on the River Crouch in Essex. The event was established so that National Champions from different types of dinghies could get together to determine the 'Champion of Champions'.
This year the event was raced in RS200s and the Endeavour Trophy was retained by Ben Saxton and Toby Lewis.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|Pts
|1
|2016 Champion
|Ben Saxton
|Toby Lewis
|1
|1
|1
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|8
|2
|D One
|Nick Craig
|Holly Scott
|2
|2
|6
|1
|1
|31
|5
|6
|23
|3
|International 14
|Roger Gilbert
|Jane Gilbert
|7
|3
|5
|2
|16
|5
|7
|5
|34
|4
|RS400
|Jon Gorringe
|Emma Clarke
|4
|8
|10
|6
|5
|3
|4
|4
|34
|5
|470M
|Christian Birrell
|Rob Henderson
|8
|5
|2
|31
|4
|4
|10
|3
|36
|6
|RS200
|Ben Palmer
|Amy Seabright
|10
|4
|9
|3
|3
|13
|9
|11
|49
|7
|Supernova
|Alex Horlock
|Arthur Henderson
|6
|9
|11
|7
|15
|8
|3
|8
|52
|8
|Fireball
|Matt Burge
|Tom Pygall
|5
|12
|3
|8
|8
|9
|8
|15
|53
|9
|Merlin Rocket
|Alan Roberts
|Rosie Sibthorp
|9
|7
|4
|9
|9
|31
|11
|13
|62
|10
|Scorpion
|Andy McKee
|Steve Graham
|17
|17
|7
|5
|7
|6
|15
|18
|74
|11
|29er
|Nick Robins
|Billy Vennis‑Ozanne
|3
|13
|15
|21
|11
|7
|16
|12
|77
|12
|2000
|Stephen Cockerill
|Sarah Cockerill
|12
|14
|18
|11
|19
|16
|2
|7
|80
|13
|Laser Radial
|Ben Whaley
|Sam Whaley
|13
|6
|19
|10
|31
|2
|31
|2
|83
|14
|Firefly
|Nigel Wakefield
|Mary Henderson
|15
|11
|8
|13
|18
|15
|12
|9
|83
|15
|Enterprise
|Jeremy Stephens
|Becca Stephens
|21
|10
|13
|15
|10
|25
|20
|17
|106
|16
|RS Feva
|Ben Hutton‑Penman
|Lucy Hewitson
|31
|16
|16
|19
|13
|14
|19
|10
|107
|17
|RS800
|Chris Rashley
|Hannah Bristow
|14
|18
|12
|20
|6
|21
|21
|21
|112
|18
|Cadet
|Bettine Harris
|Jamie Harris
|23
|23
|17
|18
|17
|10
|6
|22
|113
|19
|RS500
|Federico Maccari
|Filippo Maccari
|11
|20
|29
|16
|21
|20
|14
|16
|118
|20
|National 12
|Graham Camm
|Zoe Ballantyne
|20
|22
|14
|17
|14
|18
|31
|14
|119
|21
|Mirror
|Dave Wade
|Imogen Wade
|22
|27
|22
|12
|12
|17
|26
|19
|130
|22
|Optimist
|Jamie Cook
|Finley Dickinson
|16
|19
|23
|24
|22
|11
|23
|20
|134
|23
|Topper
|Samuel Cooper
|Simon Hall
|18
|25
|31
|14
|25
|24
|17
|24
|147
|24
|420
|Niamh Harper
|Ross Thompson
|19
|24
|21
|25
|23
|22
|18
|25
|152
|25
|470W
|Anna Carpenter
|Martin Wrigley
|24
|21
|24
|26
|20
|19
|22
|23
|153
|26
|K1
|Simon Heusen
|Allan Tyler
|26
|28
|26
|27
|24
|12
|13
|26
|154
|27
|National 18
|Stuart Urquhart
|Brendan Lynch
|27
|15
|20
|23
|31
|23
|24
|27
|159
|28
|Albacore
|Tom Lonsdale
|Ollie Meadowcroft
|25
|26
|27
|22
|26
|27
|27
|28
|180
|29
|Comet
|Chris Hatton
|David Harris
|28
|29
|25
|28
|27
|28
|28
|29
|193
|30
|Miracle
|Dave Butler
|Ross Fleming
|31
|30
|28
|29
|28
|26
|25
|30
|196