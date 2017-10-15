Endeavour Trophy 2017 video by Allen

Please select your home edition
The Endeavour Trophy is a sailing event that takes place every year on the River Crouch in Essex. The event was established so that National Champions from different types of dinghies could get together to determine the 'Champion of Champions'.

This year the event was raced in RS200s and the Endeavour Trophy was retained by Ben Saxton and Toby Lewis.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8Pts
12016 ChampionBen SaxtonToby Lewis111421118
2D OneNick CraigHolly Scott22611315623
3International 14Roger GilbertJane Gilbert73521657534
4RS400Jon GorringeEmma Clarke48106534434
5470MChristian BirrellRob Henderson852314410336
6RS200Ben PalmerAmy Seabright1049331391149
7SupernovaAlex HorlockArthur Henderson691171583852
8FireballMatt BurgeTom Pygall512388981553
9Merlin RocketAlan RobertsRosie Sibthorp9749931111362
10ScorpionAndy McKeeSteve Graham17177576151874
1129erNick RobinsBilly Vennis‑Ozanne3131521117161277
122000Stephen CockerillSarah Cockerill1214181119162780
13Laser RadialBen WhaleySam Whaley136191031231283
14FireflyNigel WakefieldMary Henderson1511813181512983
15EnterpriseJeremy StephensBecca Stephens2110131510252017106
16RS FevaBen Hutton‑PenmanLucy Hewitson3116161913141910107
17RS800Chris RashleyHannah Bristow141812206212121112
18CadetBettine HarrisJamie Harris232317181710622113
19RS500Federico MaccariFilippo Maccari1120291621201416118
20National 12Graham CammZoe Ballantyne2022141714183114119
21MirrorDave WadeImogen Wade2227221212172619130
22OptimistJamie CookFinley Dickinson1619232422112320134
23TopperSamuel CooperSimon Hall1825311425241724147
24420Niamh HarperRoss Thompson1924212523221825152
25470WAnna CarpenterMartin Wrigley2421242620192223153
26K1Simon HeusenAllan Tyler2628262724121326154
27National 18Stuart UrquhartBrendan Lynch2715202331232427159
28AlbacoreTom LonsdaleOllie Meadowcroft2526272226272728180
29CometChris HattonDavid Harris2829252827282829193
30MiracleDave ButlerRoss Fleming3130282928262530196

