Dates confirmed for MultihullCup 2018

by Andrea Grimm today at 10:11 am 7-9 September 2018
Inaugural MultihullCup Mallorca © Jesus Renedo

Following the success of the 2016 regatta, we are pleased to announce the dates for 2018. The MultihullCup is a fun and competitive regatta aimed at 50'+ performance cruising multihulls.

The regatta will be held over a long weekend from Port Adriano, 7th, 8th & 9th September 2018. The MultihullCup is comprised of three races: two approximately 30Nm on Friday and Sunday, with a longer 'record run' race on Saturday.

Mallorca, and especially the SW of Mallorca, offers an exceptional racing environment for performance cruising multis. With easy access, reliable breeze, stunning islands to race around and first class social venues, we really do believe we have an excellent venue.

To register for the event please complete the registration form at www.multihullcup.com/sailing/registration

