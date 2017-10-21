Rolex Middle Sea Race: Sean Arrigo and Brian Flahive interview

by Louay Habib today at 8:12 pm

Louay Habib talks to Sean Arrigo and Brian Flahive will be racing J/122 Otra Vez, Two-Handed in the Rolex Middle Sea Race.

Sean will be taking part in his 18th race, and Brian, who is originally from Wicklow but who lives in Malta, will be taking part in his 7th race.

www.rolexmiddlesearace.com