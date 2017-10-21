Rolex Middle Sea Race: Sean Arrigo and Brian Flahive interview
by Louay Habib today at 8:12 pm
21 October 2017
Otra Vez: Sean and Brian © Louay Habib
Louay Habib talks to Sean Arrigo and Brian Flahive will be racing J/122 Otra Vez, Two-Handed in the Rolex Middle Sea Race.
Sean will be taking part in his 18th race, and Brian, who is originally from Wicklow but who lives in Malta, will be taking part in his 7th race.
www.rolexmiddlesearace.com
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!