Sir Ben Ainslie joins Land Rover BAR Academy in San Diego

by Land Rover BAR today at 2:15 pm 19-22 October 2017
Team Principal & Skipper, Sir Ben Ainslie © Harry KH / Land Rover BAR

Ben Ainslie, Team Principal and Skipper of the British America's Cup Challenger, Land Rover BAR, will join Land Rover BAR Academy for their penultimate 2017 event, Act 7 of the Extreme Sailing Series.

The series will head to San Diego Bay, 19th – 22nd October, for the first time in the global circuit's history. Land Rover BAR Academy have competed in the series since March 2016 – recently on home waters in Cardiff – and currently sit sixth overall behind a competitive, experienced fleet.

Ainslie will helm the foiling GC32 as well as take on a mentoring role for the young sailors. "I am so proud of everything the Land Rover BAR Academy team have achieved since we launched the programme back in January 2014. All their hard work, commitment and dedication really came together in Bermuda and the Red Bull Youth America's Cup success; it was a real achievement! I'm looking forward to joining the team in San Diego and getting back amongst the Extreme Sailing Series fleet."

Land Rover BAR Academy, Extreme Sailing Series Act 6 Cardiff - photo © Shaun Roster
Land Rover BAR Academy, Extreme Sailing Series Act 6 Cardiff - photo © Shaun Roster

The Land Rover BAR Academy recently held a recruitment day; over 20 young sailors aged between 19-24 came together at the Land Rover BAR team base, Portsmouth, to trial for the team.

Jono Macbeth, Land Rover BAR Sailing Manager, "It's been great to have the next batch of recruits trialing out for the Land Rover BAR Academy. We are always looking for the next generation of sailors to invest in and mentor so they can move forward in their sailing careers with us. We had a great turn out and saw some real potential in the fitness tests so we're looking forward to more young sailors joining the team.

"The opportunity to sail with Ben in San Diego will be hugely valuable for the current squad and it really shows what the programme is all about, the senior team coming together with the junior, on and off the water. We hope to see more of this over the next few years."

Will Alloway, Land Rover BAR trimmer "One of the great, key aspects of the programme has been the opportunity we have had to seek advice and mentoring from the senior team. It is going to be a real honour to race with Ben, he is someone we have all looked up to, and we can't wait to hit the water in San Diego."

The racing can be watched live on the Extreme Sailing Series You Tube Channel and Facebook page from 1400 – 1700 (UTC -7) on Saturday (21st) and Sunday (22nd).

Land Rover BAR Academy Crew List:

  • Ben Ainslie, Helmsman
  • Rob Bunce, Skipper
  • Owen Bowerman, Support Helmsman
  • Oli Greber, Jib Trimmer
  • Adam Kay, Jib Trimmer / Float
  • Elliot Hanson, Wing Trimmer
  • Will Alloway, Main Trimmer

Extreme Sailing Series Leadeerboard: (after six Acts)

SAP Extreme Sailing Team, 66pts
Oman Air, 64pts
Alinghi, 61pts
Red Bull Sailing Team, 56pts
NZ Extreme Sailing Team, 48pts
Land Rover BAR Academy, 47pts

