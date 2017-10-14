Please select your home edition
Streaker and Solo Open at Yeadon Sailing Club

by Howard Chadwick today at 2:04 pm 14 October 2017
Solo class winner Tony King during the Streaker & Solo open at Yeadon © Clare Mortimer

Yeadon Sailing Club hosted Streaker and Solo open meetings on Saturday 14th October and competitors were greeted with sunshine, warmth and a brisk South Westerly breeze which unusually for Yeadon stayed remarkably consistent throughout the day's racing.

After the usual welcome and briefing the fleet were soon on the water for race 1 and it was Alan Gillard who set the pace closely followed by Neil Dwyer and Peter Tyremen and despite Neil dropping down to 6th due perhaps to "navigational errors" in the early stages he fought back well to finish back in second place to Alan who had held a comfortable lead throughout. In the Solo fleet it was Tony King who stayed ahead of Tony Langley to take the win.

Streaker class winner Alan Gillard during the Streaker & Solo open at Yeadon - photo © Clare Mortimer
Streaker class winner Alan Gillard during the Streaker & Solo open at Yeadon - photo © Clare Mortimer

After an excellent Yeadon lunch, the fleets were back on the water for race two. The Solo fleet started first and part way to the first mark Tony King was having to make running repairs leaving Tony Langley to lead the fleet for the first two laps however by lap three Tony King was back at the front a position he held to the end. In the Streaker fleet racing at the front was incredibly tight with Alan being pushed hard by John Southall then Neil and Peter however by the end John had slipped to fourth leaving the same three to take up the top three places as in race one.

After cake and a cuppa the Solo fleet of two decided not to race again and Tony King was able to make an early departure back to Cumbria with the trophy. The Streaker fleet keen as ever were out for the start and raring to go! Tom was once again first at the first mark but was always being pushed hard initially by Lucy Priest and John Southall before John dropped back and Neil Dwyer pulled through from fifth position in lap two whilst John dropped to sixth. A tight race ensued with Neil managing to get passed Lucy to take another second place with Lucy finishing in third.

Overall a day of close racing which was good for competitors and spectators alike with plenty of shifts, changing places and even an odd swim or two.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmClubPts
Solo
1st5408Tony KingBassenthwaite S.C.2
2nd4163Tony LangleyYeadon Sailing Club4
Streaker
1st1951Alan GillardSheffield Viking S. C.2
2nd1822Neil DwyerHykeham S. C.4
3rd1801Peter TyremanPennine S.C.6
4th1616Peter KitchenTees and Hartlepool S. C.9
5th1933Lucy PriestScaling Dam S.C.9
