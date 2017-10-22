Please select your home edition
Edition
Lennon Thermalite 728x90 2
Product Feature
Elite Therm Mid Layer Jacket
Elite Therm Mid Layer Jacket
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

2017-18 World Cup Series at Gamagori, Japan - Day 1

by World Sailing today at 12:47 pm 15-22 October 2017

Olympic medallists, World Champions and Continental titleholders were all battling at the front of the packs on a wet and light wind opening day of Sailing's 2017-18 World Cup Series in Gamagori, Japan.

Tom Burton (AUS), Rio 2016 Olympic gold medallist, Pavlos Kontides (CYP), 2017 World Champion and Nick Thompson (GBR), 2017 European Champion, resumed their rivalry in the Men's One Person Dinghy (Laser) with some close-knit racing.

The trio and the remaining 248 sailors from 38 countries competing across eight Olympic sailing events had to contend with a light 8 knot north westerly breeze that saw major gains and extreme losses on the racing areas.

Burton and Thompson got off to the best start in the 50-boat Laser fleet sharing the top two places with Kontides following in seventh. The tables turned in the next race as Kontides came through fourth. Burton followed in 14th and Thompson in 42nd.

Out of the trio, Kontides is joint first, Burton in fourth and Thompson is 18th.

"It was very light, shifty and patchy," commented Kontides. "So, it was easy to get back into the fleet if you were behind. We needed to keep the focus to the very end and fight for every boat place.

"It's still early days and we have lots more tricky conditions to follow as it's a venue none of us have experienced before."

Kontides is tied for the overall lead on 11 points with Lorenzo Chiavarini (GBR) and Francesco Marrai (ITA).

Although Thompson was disappointed with his 42nd, providing he finishes no lower than that result he, and the remaining sailors, will discard their worst result on Wednesday after the third race so he's not discounting anything yet, "It made it a little bit more difficult for me," explained Thompson, "but it's a tricky venue and I'm sure others will have high scores."

Anne-Marie Rindom (DEN) on day 1 of 2017-18 World Cup Series in Gamagori, Japan - photo © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy / World Sailing
Anne-Marie Rindom (DEN) on day 1 of 2017-18 World Cup Series in Gamagori, Japan - photo © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy / World Sailing

Only one race was possible in the Women's One Person Dinghy (Laser Radial). Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medallist Anne-Marie Rindom (DEN) took a convincing race win over Monika Mikkola (FIN) and Erika Reineke (USA).

The Men's Skiff (49er) completed one race and Isaac McHardie and William Mckenzie (NZL) managed to clinch it by seven seconds over James Peters and Fynn Sterritt (GBR). "There were a lot of puffs and holes but we linked it all together to win.

"It was a game of snakes and ladders. You could gain just as easily as you could lose. You had to bank what you could and hope for the best."

Men's 49er fleet on day 1 of 2017-18 World Cup Series in Gamagori, Japan - photo © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy / World Sailing
Men's 49er fleet on day 1 of 2017-18 World Cup Series in Gamagori, Japan - photo © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy / World Sailing

The Women's Skiff (49erFX) took to the water for the afternoon session and managed to complete three races in light breeze. Lili Sebesi and Albane Dubois (FRA) took a pair of wins and a second to lead the overall. Japanese favourites Sayoko Harada and Sera Nagamatsu follow.

Mat Belcher and Will Ryan (AUS) got off to a solid start in the Men's Two Person Dinghy (470), recording a third and a second to take the early initiative. Japan's Tetsuya Isozaki and Akira Takayanagi won the day's opening race and David Bargehr and Lukas Mahr (AUT) claimed the second. The Japanese occupy second overall with the Austrians in seventh.

Three crews are tied on four points in the Women's 470 following two races.

Polish Women's 470 World Champions Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Irmina Mrozek Gliszczynska and Switzerland's Linda Fahrni and Maja Siegenthaler took a race win and a third apiece. Meanwhile Italy's Benedetta Di Salle and Alessandra Dubbini picked up a pair of seconds.

Mateo Sanz Lanz (SUI) dominated in the Men's Windsurfer (RS:X). The Swiss racer took both race victories and leads 2017 World Champion Bing Ye (CHN) by five points. In the Women's RS:X, Wai Yan Ngai (HKG) tops the leaderboard after a second and a third. Sonia Lo (HKG) and Hei Man Chan (HKG) won a race each and sit in contention at the early stages of the event.

Mateo Sanz Lanz (SUI) on day 1 of 2017-18 World Cup Series in Gamagori, Japan - photo © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy / World Sailing
Mateo Sanz Lanz (SUI) on day 1 of 2017-18 World Cup Series in Gamagori, Japan - photo © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy / World Sailing

Racing is scheduled to resume at 11:00 local time on Wednesday 18 October.

Live Medal Races on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 October will bring the week to a close before the series heads to Miami, USA.

Full results can be found at sailing.org/worldcup/results/index.php

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Japanese racing fortnight
Kicks off with World Cup Gamagori Olympians, World and European Champions are among a streamlined British Sailing Team entry to this week's World Cup Series event in Gamagori, Japan (17-22 October). Posted on 16 Oct Pressure on Japanese team
At first ever home World Cup Series event Japan's sailors racing at their first ever home World Cup Series event will not only have to deal with the weight of expectation from their nation, but also the pressure of selection trials for the 2018 Japanese Sailing Team. Posted on 16 Oct 2022 World Championships bidding guidelines
Publishined by World Sailing World Sailing, the world governing body of the sport, has published guidelines for Member National Authorities (MNAs) and Host Cities interested in bidding for the 2022 Sailing World Championships. Posted on 14 Oct 2017-18 World Cup Series opener
290 sailors from 40 nations set in Gamagori, Japan Gamagori, Japan will play host to the opening event of Sailing's 2017-18 World Cup Series with more than 290 world class sailors from 40 nations ready to race across eight classes from 15-22 October. Posted on 13 Oct World Sailing complete move
Into London Headquarters World Sailing, the world governing body of the sport, have been officially inaugurated into its new Headquarters in London, Great Britain. Posted on 12 Oct Rolex World Sailor of the Year nominees
Representing the breadth and depth of the sport World Sailing, the international federation for the sport, and Rolex are proud to announce a diverse lineup of nominees for the Rolex World Sailor of the Year Awards 2017. Posted on 21 Sep Sustainability Agenda 2030
World Sailing commence journey World Sailing's Sustainability Commission have taken the first steps to creating a 'Sustainability Agenda 2030' following their first meeting in London, Great Britain from 29-30 August 2017. Posted on 9 Sep World Sailing invites bids
For World Cup Series events World Sailing is inviting Host Cities and Member National Authorities to bid for Sailing's World Cup Series Final in 2018 and 2019 as well as the European Round in 2019 and 2020. Posted on 4 Sep Nomination period open
For 2017 Rolex World Sailor of the Year Awards World Sailing is inviting nominations for the 2017 Rolex World Sailor of the Year Awards. There are two categories - male and female - and sailors nominated may represent any discipline of the sport. Posted on 21 Aug World Sailing Presidential Newsletter
Olympics the topic on everyone's mind We are now into the second half of 2017 and I am happy to provide you all with some updates regarding the continued work of World Sailing in making our sport stronger across the world. Posted on 31 Jul

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Multihulls Open Meeting for Multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Hunts SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Hunts SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Shustoke SC Miracle Open Meeting for Miracle
Shustoke SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Lough Derg YC Squib Irish inlands for Squib
Lough Derg YC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Northampton SC RS Aero UK Inland Championship for RS Aero
Northampton SC- 28 Oct to 29 Oct Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 29 Oct Grafham Water SC Laser and Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy