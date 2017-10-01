Please select your home edition
Enterprise Midland Area Double Chine Series at Emberton Park Sailing Club

by Paul Young today at 9:44 am 1 October 2017

This event, the seventh in the Enterprise Association Midland Area Double Chine series, was held at Emberton Park Sailing Club on Sunday 1st October 2017. Six boats, which included two visitors from Rugby and Daventry SC and Midland Sailing Clubs, were greeted by a cloudy day with a gusty force three South Easterly wind which built in strength throughout the day.

Race one saw a short beat Luke Fisher crewed by Ashton King (Emberton Park SC) soon took the lead which they held for a couple of laps, until Martin Davies crewed by Rebecca Bradley (Rugby and Daventry SC) passed them downwind. Martin and Rebecca held onto this lead and won this race. The battle for second place saw positions change several times but Paul Young crewed by Evan Base (Midland SC) took this. Grahame Yates crewed by Emma Hardinges finished third.

The second race was sailed back to back with the first on the same course. This time a pile up at the first mark saw Derek Bryant crewed by Serena Stewardson (Emberton Park SC) take the lead followed by Paul and Evan, with Luke and Ashton third. Over the next few laps places changed often. Martin and Rebecca sailed brilliantly to recover after a poor first leg and took the lead after a few laps. Once again Martin and Rebecca won this race, by a good margin but not until they had fought off several challenges from the rest of the fleet. Luke and Ashton finished second with Paul and Evan third.

Lunch was now taken with a hot dogs and burgers going down a treat.

For the third race the wind had increased causing a few capsizes. Martin and Rebecca took a port tack flyer to take unassailable lead which they held throughout the race, to complete their hat trick despite having a capsize during the first lap. Second place in this race kept changing as Paul and Evan and Luke and Ashton battled constantly. In a photo finish Luke and Ashton beat Paul and Evan by inches to take second place in both this race and the contest. Youngster Ashton was delighted with his crew's trophy for being the first Emberton Park boat having only learnt to sail during this summer.

Luke Fisher and Ashton King finish 2nd in the Enterprise Midland Double Chine Series at Emberton Park - photo © Karen Bell
Luke Fisher and Ashton King finish 2nd in the Enterprise Midland Double Chine Series at Emberton Park - photo © Karen Bell

Overall winner Martin Davies thanked everyone at Emberton Park Sailing Club for a good day's racing.

Martin Davies and Rebecca Bradley win the Enterprise Midland Double Chine Series at Emberton Park - photo © Karen Bell
Martin Davies and Rebecca Bradley win the Enterprise Midland Double Chine Series at Emberton Park - photo © Karen Bell

The next event is the final event of the 2017 series is at Rudyard Lake Sailing Club on Saturday 28th October.

Overall Results:

PosBoat NameSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3Pts
1stBlack Beauty22320Martin DaviesRebecca BradleyRugby and Daventry SC‑1112
2ndslap it on the side22306Luke FisherAshton KingEmberton Park SC‑5224
3rdOut of the blue22901Paul Young.Evan BaseMidland SC2‑335
4thFred22710Grahame YatesEmma HardingesEmberton Park SC3‑447
5th 19966Derek BryantSerena StewardsonEmberton Park SC4‑659
6thV‑E23248Martin BottomleyRay BallEmberton Park SC65(DNF)11

Midland Area Double Chine Series Results: (after round 7)

Sail NoHelmCrewClubMiddle NeneBarnt GreenTamworthMidlandEarlswoodNottinghamEmbertonPts
22901Paul YoungEmma Coleman Midland SC‑11(DNC)223(DNC)310
23248Martin BottomleyRay Ball Nancy GudgeonEmberton Park SC12(DNC)(DNC)35(DNC)626
22320Martin DaviesRebecca Bradley Aimee AllsoppRugby & Daventry(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)11DNC137
20361Oliver MasonElla Mason Midland SC(DNC)4(DNC)66(DNC)DNC50
19386Nigel NurseMalgorzata LopacinskaNottingham SC(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC1DNC103
20443Nigel AllsoKate BrazierTamworthSC(DNC)(DNC)1(DNC)DNCDNCDNC103
23138Adrian SavageCaroline SavageHunts SC(DNC)1(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC103
22315John BlundellChris BlundellStaunton Harold SC1(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC103
22306Luke FisherAshton KingEmberton Park SC(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC2104
23274Graham BentleyBernie PowersEarlswood Lakes SC(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNC2DNCDNC104
22428Gordon PadmoreRose PadmoreBarnt Green SC(DNC)2(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC104
23089Jonathan WoodwardKaren AlexanderSouth Staffs SC2(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC104
19616Hugh NethercotAllan RoperTamworth SC(DNC)(DNC)3(DNC)DNCDNCDNC105
22155Rob FarquharsonHelen FarquharsonBarnt Green SC(DNC)3(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC105
22936Rory MackenzieAmellia PrykeOgston SC /Ripon SC3(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC105
22710Grahame YatesEmma HardingesEmberton Park SC(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC4106
23164Jamie CuxsonGeorge FaradayEarlswood Lakes SC(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNC4DNCDNC106
23313John BerryEvan BaseEtherrow SC/ Midland SC(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)4DNCDNCDNC106
17254Jason CulmerCat ElsonTamworth SC(DNC)(DNC)4(DNC)DNCDNCDNC106
23384Tim SadlerJames HobsonYorkshire Dales SC4(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC106
19966Derek BryantSerena StewardsonEmberton Park SC(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC5107
20266Oliver MacleanAimee AllsoppMidland SC(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)5DNCDNCDNC107
20825Rob WilsonHelen ElsonTamworth SC(DNC)(DNC)5(DNC)DNCDNCDNC107
23411Paul HobsonCraig WheatleyBeaver SC5(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC107
23410Ges BrownJulie MooreSCYC6(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC108
22907Austin JonesJohn EvansEarlswood Lakes SC(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNC7DNCDNC109
23349Ann JacksonAlan SkeensBurghfield7(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC109
18357Chris HailesJames HailesEarlswood Lakes SC(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNC8DNCDNC110
22501Alice AllenAkshan JirasinheBristol Corinthian YC8(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC110
23015Nick JacksonRebecca BradleyBurghfield SC9(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC111
22702Jane ScuttNick ScuttMiddle Nene SC10(DNC)(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC112
