Enterprise Midland Area Double Chine Series at Emberton Park Sailing Club

by Paul Young today at 9:44 am

This event, the seventh in the Enterprise Association Midland Area Double Chine series, was held at Emberton Park Sailing Club on Sunday 1st October 2017. Six boats, which included two visitors from Rugby and Daventry SC and Midland Sailing Clubs, were greeted by a cloudy day with a gusty force three South Easterly wind which built in strength throughout the day.

Race one saw a short beat Luke Fisher crewed by Ashton King (Emberton Park SC) soon took the lead which they held for a couple of laps, until Martin Davies crewed by Rebecca Bradley (Rugby and Daventry SC) passed them downwind. Martin and Rebecca held onto this lead and won this race. The battle for second place saw positions change several times but Paul Young crewed by Evan Base (Midland SC) took this. Grahame Yates crewed by Emma Hardinges finished third.

The second race was sailed back to back with the first on the same course. This time a pile up at the first mark saw Derek Bryant crewed by Serena Stewardson (Emberton Park SC) take the lead followed by Paul and Evan, with Luke and Ashton third. Over the next few laps places changed often. Martin and Rebecca sailed brilliantly to recover after a poor first leg and took the lead after a few laps. Once again Martin and Rebecca won this race, by a good margin but not until they had fought off several challenges from the rest of the fleet. Luke and Ashton finished second with Paul and Evan third.

Lunch was now taken with a hot dogs and burgers going down a treat.

For the third race the wind had increased causing a few capsizes. Martin and Rebecca took a port tack flyer to take unassailable lead which they held throughout the race, to complete their hat trick despite having a capsize during the first lap. Second place in this race kept changing as Paul and Evan and Luke and Ashton battled constantly. In a photo finish Luke and Ashton beat Paul and Evan by inches to take second place in both this race and the contest. Youngster Ashton was delighted with his crew's trophy for being the first Emberton Park boat having only learnt to sail during this summer.

Overall winner Martin Davies thanked everyone at Emberton Park Sailing Club for a good day's racing.

The next event is the final event of the 2017 series is at Rudyard Lake Sailing Club on Saturday 28th October.

Overall Results:

Pos Boat Name Sail No Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 Pts 1st Black Beauty 22320 Martin Davies Rebecca Bradley Rugby and Daventry SC ‑1 1 1 2 2nd slap it on the side 22306 Luke Fisher Ashton King Emberton Park SC ‑5 2 2 4 3rd Out of the blue 22901 Paul Young. Evan Base Midland SC 2 ‑3 3 5 4th Fred 22710 Grahame Yates Emma Hardinges Emberton Park SC 3 ‑4 4 7 5th 19966 Derek Bryant Serena Stewardson Emberton Park SC 4 ‑6 5 9 6th V‑E 23248 Martin Bottomley Ray Ball Emberton Park SC 6 5 (DNF) 11

Midland Area Double Chine Series Results: (after round 7)

Sail No Helm Crew Club Middle Nene Barnt Green Tamworth Midland Earlswood Nottingham Emberton Pts 22901 Paul Young Emma Coleman Midland SC ‑11 (DNC) 2 2 3 (DNC) 3 10 23248 Martin Bottomley Ray Ball Nancy Gudgeon Emberton Park SC 12 (DNC) (DNC) 3 5 (DNC) 6 26 22320 Martin Davies Rebecca Bradley Aimee Allsopp Rugby & Daventry (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) 1 1 DNC 1 37 20361 Oliver Mason Ella Mason Midland SC (DNC) 4 (DNC) 6 6 (DNC) DNC 50 19386 Nigel Nurse Malgorzata Lopacinska Nottingham SC (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC 1 DNC 103 20443 Nigel Allso Kate Brazier TamworthSC (DNC) (DNC) 1 (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 103 23138 Adrian Savage Caroline Savage Hunts SC (DNC) 1 (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 103 22315 John Blundell Chris Blundell Staunton Harold SC 1 (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 103 22306 Luke Fisher Ashton King Emberton Park SC (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 2 104 23274 Graham Bentley Bernie Powers Earlswood Lakes SC (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC 2 DNC DNC 104 22428 Gordon Padmore Rose Padmore Barnt Green SC (DNC) 2 (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 104 23089 Jonathan Woodward Karen Alexander South Staffs SC 2 (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 104 19616 Hugh Nethercot Allan Roper Tamworth SC (DNC) (DNC) 3 (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 105 22155 Rob Farquharson Helen Farquharson Barnt Green SC (DNC) 3 (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 105 22936 Rory Mackenzie Amellia Pryke Ogston SC /Ripon SC 3 (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 105 22710 Grahame Yates Emma Hardinges Emberton Park SC (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 4 106 23164 Jamie Cuxson George Faraday Earlswood Lakes SC (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC 4 DNC DNC 106 23313 John Berry Evan Base Etherrow SC/ Midland SC (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) 4 DNC DNC DNC 106 17254 Jason Culmer Cat Elson Tamworth SC (DNC) (DNC) 4 (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 106 23384 Tim Sadler James Hobson Yorkshire Dales SC 4 (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 106 19966 Derek Bryant Serena Stewardson Emberton Park SC (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 5 107 20266 Oliver Maclean Aimee Allsopp Midland SC (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) 5 DNC DNC DNC 107 20825 Rob Wilson Helen Elson Tamworth SC (DNC) (DNC) 5 (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 107 23411 Paul Hobson Craig Wheatley Beaver SC 5 (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 107 23410 Ges Brown Julie Moore SCYC 6 (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 108 22907 Austin Jones John Evans Earlswood Lakes SC (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC 7 DNC DNC 109 23349 Ann Jackson Alan Skeens Burghfield 7 (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 109 18357 Chris Hailes James Hailes Earlswood Lakes SC (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC 8 DNC DNC 110 22501 Alice Allen Akshan Jirasinhe Bristol Corinthian YC 8 (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 110 23015 Nick Jackson Rebecca Bradley Burghfield SC 9 (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 111 22702 Jane Scutt Nick Scutt Middle Nene SC 10 (DNC) (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 112