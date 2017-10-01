Enterprise Midland Area Double Chine Series at Emberton Park Sailing Club
by Paul Young today at 9:44 am
1 October 2017
This event, the seventh in the Enterprise Association Midland Area Double Chine series, was held at Emberton Park Sailing Club on Sunday 1st October 2017. Six boats, which included two visitors from Rugby and Daventry SC and Midland Sailing Clubs, were greeted by a cloudy day with a gusty force three South Easterly wind which built in strength throughout the day.
Race one saw a short beat Luke Fisher crewed by Ashton King (Emberton Park SC) soon took the lead which they held for a couple of laps, until Martin Davies crewed by Rebecca Bradley (Rugby and Daventry SC) passed them downwind. Martin and Rebecca held onto this lead and won this race. The battle for second place saw positions change several times but Paul Young crewed by Evan Base (Midland SC) took this. Grahame Yates crewed by Emma Hardinges finished third.
The second race was sailed back to back with the first on the same course. This time a pile up at the first mark saw Derek Bryant crewed by Serena Stewardson (Emberton Park SC) take the lead followed by Paul and Evan, with Luke and Ashton third. Over the next few laps places changed often. Martin and Rebecca sailed brilliantly to recover after a poor first leg and took the lead after a few laps. Once again Martin and Rebecca won this race, by a good margin but not until they had fought off several challenges from the rest of the fleet. Luke and Ashton finished second with Paul and Evan third.
Lunch was now taken with a hot dogs and burgers going down a treat.
For the third race the wind had increased causing a few capsizes. Martin and Rebecca took a port tack flyer to take unassailable lead which they held throughout the race, to complete their hat trick despite having a capsize during the first lap. Second place in this race kept changing as Paul and Evan and Luke and Ashton battled constantly. In a photo finish Luke and Ashton beat Paul and Evan by inches to take second place in both this race and the contest. Youngster Ashton was delighted with his crew's trophy for being the first Emberton Park boat having only learnt to sail during this summer.
Overall winner Martin Davies thanked everyone at Emberton Park Sailing Club for a good day's racing.
The next event is the final event of the 2017 series is at Rudyard Lake Sailing Club on Saturday 28th October.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Boat Name
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Pts
|1st
|Black Beauty
|22320
|Martin Davies
|Rebecca Bradley
|Rugby and Daventry SC
|‑1
|1
|1
|2
|2nd
|slap it on the side
|22306
|Luke Fisher
|Ashton King
|Emberton Park SC
|‑5
|2
|2
|4
|3rd
|Out of the blue
|22901
|Paul Young.
|Evan Base
|Midland SC
|2
|‑3
|3
|5
|4th
|Fred
|22710
|Grahame Yates
|Emma Hardinges
|Emberton Park SC
|3
|‑4
|4
|7
|5th
|
|19966
|Derek Bryant
|Serena Stewardson
|Emberton Park SC
|4
|‑6
|5
|9
|6th
|V‑E
|23248
|Martin Bottomley
|Ray Ball
|Emberton Park SC
|6
|5
|(DNF)
|11
Midland Area Double Chine Series Results: (after round 7)
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|Middle Nene
|Barnt Green
|Tamworth
|Midland
|Earlswood
|Nottingham
|Emberton
|Pts
|22901
|Paul Young
|Emma Coleman
|Midland SC
|‑11
|(DNC)
|2
|2
|3
|(DNC)
|3
|10
|23248
|Martin Bottomley
|Ray Ball
Nancy Gudgeon
|Emberton Park SC
|12
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|3
|5
|(DNC)
|6
|26
|22320
|Martin Davies
|Rebecca Bradley
Aimee Allsopp
|Rugby & Daventry
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|1
|1
|DNC
|1
|37
|20361
|Oliver Mason
|Ella Mason
|Midland SC
|(DNC)
|4
|(DNC)
|6
|6
|(DNC)
|DNC
|50
|19386
|Nigel Nurse
|Malgorzata Lopacinska
|Nottingham SC
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|1
|DNC
|103
|20443
|Nigel Allso
|Kate Brazier
|TamworthSC
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|1
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|103
|23138
|Adrian Savage
|Caroline Savage
|Hunts SC
|(DNC)
|1
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|103
|22315
|John Blundell
|Chris Blundell
|Staunton Harold SC
|1
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|103
|22306
|Luke Fisher
|Ashton King
|Emberton Park SC
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|2
|104
|23274
|Graham Bentley
|Bernie Powers
|Earlswood Lakes SC
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|2
|DNC
|DNC
|104
|22428
|Gordon Padmore
|Rose Padmore
|Barnt Green SC
|(DNC)
|2
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|104
|23089
|Jonathan Woodward
|Karen Alexander
|South Staffs SC
|2
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|104
|19616
|Hugh Nethercot
|Allan Roper
|Tamworth SC
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|3
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|105
|22155
|Rob Farquharson
|Helen Farquharson
|Barnt Green SC
|(DNC)
|3
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|105
|22936
|Rory Mackenzie
|Amellia Pryke
|Ogston SC /Ripon SC
|3
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|105
|22710
|Grahame Yates
|Emma Hardinges
|Emberton Park SC
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|4
|106
|23164
|Jamie Cuxson
|George Faraday
|Earlswood Lakes SC
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|4
|DNC
|DNC
|106
|23313
|John Berry
|Evan Base
|Etherrow SC/ Midland SC
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|4
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|106
|17254
|Jason Culmer
|Cat Elson
|Tamworth SC
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|4
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|106
|23384
|Tim Sadler
|James Hobson
|Yorkshire Dales SC
|4
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|106
|19966
|Derek Bryant
|Serena Stewardson
|Emberton Park SC
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|5
|107
|20266
|Oliver Maclean
|Aimee Allsopp
|Midland SC
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|5
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|107
|20825
|Rob Wilson
|Helen Elson
|Tamworth SC
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|5
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|107
|23411
|Paul Hobson
|Craig Wheatley
|Beaver SC
|5
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|107
|23410
|Ges Brown
|Julie Moore
|SCYC
|6
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|108
|22907
|Austin Jones
|John Evans
|Earlswood Lakes SC
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|7
|DNC
|DNC
|109
|23349
|Ann Jackson
|Alan Skeens
|Burghfield
|7
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|109
|18357
|Chris Hailes
|James Hailes
|Earlswood Lakes SC
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|8
|DNC
|DNC
|110
|22501
|Alice Allen
|Akshan Jirasinhe
|Bristol Corinthian YC
|8
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|110
|23015
|Nick Jackson
|Rebecca Bradley
|Burghfield SC
|9
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|111
|22702
|Jane Scutt
|Nick Scutt
|Middle Nene SC
|10
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|112
