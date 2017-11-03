Please select your home edition
Edition
Crewsaver ErgoFit 50N
Product Feature
WEST SYSTEM speciality epoxies
WEST SYSTEM speciality epoxies
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Australian Sailing Awards to recognise diverse achievements

by David Sygall today at 6:18 am 3 November 2017
2016 Australian Sailing Award winners Lisa Darmanin and Tom Burton with Australian Sailing President Matt Allen and VP Sarah Kenny © Andrea Francolini

The first woman to solo circumnavigate Antarctica, an America's Cup-winning skipper and a pair of youth world champions who made a remarkable sacrifice to pursue their Olympic dream are among an eclectic selection of high achievers announced as finalists for the Australian Sailing Awards.

Winners across a range of categories will be announced at a stylish ceremony at the Hyatt Regency in Sydney on November 3 that will incorporate the inaugural Australian Sailing Hall of Fame Induction.

Glenn Ashby, who skippered Team New Zealand to victory in the 35th America's Cup in Bermuda in June, is a finalist for Male Sailor of the Year. Ashby will face stiff competition from 470 sailors Mathew Belcher and Will Ryan, who claimed their fourth World Championship together in July, as well as Rio 2016 Gold medalist Tom Burton, who continued to achieve in the Laser with second placings at the Aarhus World Championship Test Event and Laser World Championships.

Busy Australian Sailing Team member David Gilmour earned nomination through strong results in the 49er, notable achievements in the match racing M32 class, and his work coaching and mentoring Club sailors. Harry Price, 21, joins the finalists after his breakthrough year, which featured victory in the Youth Match Racing Championships and encouraging results at senior level.

The field for Female Sailor of the Year is equally diverse. Among the finalists is Lisa Blair, who spent 184 days at sea overcoming extreme conditions to circle Antarctica alone aboard Climate Action Now. Blair is assembling an all-female crew to compete in the Rolex Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race in December.

In their first season together, Annabelle Davies and Madison Woodward took out the female section of both the US 29er National Championships and the 29er Open World Championships, earning a spot on the finalists list, while the experienced Heather Macfarlane excelled to be crowned the top female skipper at the World Tasar Championships.

Australian Sailing Squad members Nia Jerwood and Monique de Vries join the finalists after a hectic year in which they won a Silver medal at the 470 Junior World Championships and showed potential with a 13th placing at their debut open World Championship.

Another young duo, Natasha Bryant and Annie Wilmot, claimed the Youth World Championship in the 29er class in late 2016, but have chosen not to defend the title, instead moving to the Olympic 49er class in an effort to secure a berth for the Tokyo Games. The duo are also finalists in the Youth Sailor of the Year category, alongside another tight field, including Laser Radial Youth World Championship winner, Finn Alexander, and Zac Littlewood, who at 16 won a Bronze medal at the Laser Radial World Championships.

Talia Bulstrode made her name known with wins across a range of classes, including Sabot, Tasar and Opti, and 420 sailor Otto Henry earned a finalist spot by winning the Australian 420 Championships and Australian Youth Championships.

Rio Paralympics Silver medalist Matt Bugg – named the 2016 Tasmania Athlete of the Year - is a finalist in the Sailor of the Year with a Disability category.

Australian Sailing's night of recognition will also feature the Sport Promotion Award, Sport Professional Award, Volunteer Award, Club of the Year, Official of the Year, Instructor of the Year and Coach of the Year. David Kellett, who was conferred the Order of Australia in 2002 for services to sailing, will be acknowledged with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Tickets are available at www.sailing.org.au/tickets-on-sale

MALE SAILOR OF THE YEAR - FINALISTS
Glenn Ashby
Mathew Belcher & Will Ryan
Tom Burton
David Gilmour
Harry Price

FEMALE SAILOR OF THE YEAR - FINALISTS
Lisa Blair
Natasha Bryant & Annie Wilmot
Annabelle Davies & Madison Woodward
Nia Jerwood & Monique de Vries
Heather Macfarlane

SAILOR OF THE YEAR WITH A DISABILITY - FINALISTS
Matthew Bugg
Russell Phillips
Christopher Symonds

YOUTH SAILOR OF THE YEAR - FINALISTS
Finn Alexander
Natasha Bryant & Annie Wilmot
Talia Bulstrode
Otto Henry
Zac Littlewood

SPORT PROMOTION AWARD - FINALISTS
Nicole Douglass
Lisa Ratcliff
The Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club

SPORT PROFESSIONAL AWARD - FINALISTS
Greg Rowlings
Jenn Suffield

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT
David Kellett

MYA-NOMINATED AWARDS

VOLUNTEER AWARD - FINALISTS
Matt Carter (SA)
Maree Pickett (WA)
Jack Winning (NSW)

CLUB OF THE YEAR - FINALISTS
Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club (WA)
Royal Geelong Yacht Club (Victoria)
The Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club (NSW)

OFFICIAL OF THE YEAR - FINALISTS
Ben Fels (Vic)
Barry Johnson (WA)
Ray McMahon (Qld)

INSTRUCTOR OF THE YEAR - FINALISTS
Gary Bruce (Qld)
Chelsea Hall (WA)
Kate Hyde (Vic)

COACH OF THE YEAR - FINALISTS
Grant Alderson (WA)
Richard Scarr (Tas)
Thomas Spithill (NSW)

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Smuggler first across the border
For Australian Yachting Championship 2018 Sebastian Bohm's Smuggler leads a fleet of interstate starters - including Australian Sailing President Matt Allen's newest version of Ichi Ban – for the 2018 Australian Yachting Championship, to be held at Sandringham Yacht Club. Posted today at 6:08 am Japan lead-up to suit Aussie sailors
Close proximity to the 2020 Olympics host nation Australian Sailing Head Coach Victor Kovalenko has indicated on the eve of the first round of the 2017-18 World Cup Series in Japan that Australia's proximity to the 2020 Olympics host nation should provide our elite sailors respite. Posted on 14 Oct Questions Answered at Discover Sailing Day
On October 22nd in Australia More than quarter of a million Australians take part in organised sailing each year. However, for some others, concerns about logistics, costs and safety prevent them from ever getting out on the water. Posted on 6 Oct Olympic Champions stun competitors
At Australian Youth Championships A surprise appearance by Olympic Gold medallist Tom Burton at the NSW Youth Championships was the icing on the cake of a successful trio of state-based junior events to round out Australian Sailing's youth regattas for 2017. Posted on 4 Oct Queensland Youth Championships preview
Racing starts Friday at Keppel Bay SC Hailey Lea began her journey sailing Sabots, but was soon captivated by the rush of windsurfing. It was a good decision. The Cootharaba Sailing Club youngster is now one of the rising stars in the Class. Posted on 21 Sep Nominations now open for Australian Sailing Awards
This year's best, plus the Lifetime Achievement Award The 2017 Australian Sailing Awards will recognise the achievements of members of the sailing and boating community over the past 12 months, as well as acknowledging those who have contributed to our sport for many years. Posted on 17 Sep World Champions' big sacrifice
For Olympic ambition Australia's reigning Youth World Champions in the 29er class, Natasha Bryant and Annie Wilmot, have announced they will forfeit their title defence to concentrate exclusively on pursuing a coveted place on the Australian Sailing Team for Tokyo 2020. Posted on 10 Sep Iain Murray joins Australian Sailing
As the new Performance Director Highly respected and awarded sailor Iain Murray AM joins Australian Sailing as Performance Director, responsible for the Australian Sailing Team and the supporting Performance programs. Posted on 4 Sep National Multihull Regatta to be incorporated
At the 2018 Australian Yachting Championships Multihull racing at its finest will be viewed by a large potential new audience following the decision to incorporate the Australian Multihull National Championships into the 2018 Australian Yachting Championships next January. Posted on 2 Sep Peter Conde to depart Australian Sailing
Following his appointment as Director of the Australian Institute of Sport Australian Sailing will farewell Performance Director Peter Conde after 13 years following his appointment as Director of the Australian Institute of Sport (AIS). Posted on 30 Aug

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Multihulls Open Meeting for Multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Hunts SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Hunts SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Shustoke SC Miracle Open Meeting for Miracle
Shustoke SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Lough Derg YC Squib Irish inlands for Squib
Lough Derg YC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Northampton SC RS Aero UK Inland Championship for RS Aero
Northampton SC- 28 Oct to 29 Oct Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 29 Oct Grafham Water SC Laser and Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Guy Fawkes Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 5 Nov Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy