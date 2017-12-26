Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2016
Product Feature
Spinlock Safety Lines
Spinlock Safety Lines

New Ichi Ban benchmark for Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race

by Di Pearson, RSHYR Media today at 9:03 pm 26 December 2017
The new Ichi Ban on the water © David Brogan / www.sailpix.com.au

A double win in her opening race has Matt Allen's brand new Ichi Ban firming up as a favourite for the upcoming Rolex Sydney Hobart when the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia's 628 nautical mile race starts on Boxing Day.

After blitzing the field in the 200 nautical mile Newcastle Bass Island Race on Saturday, beating her nearest rival Celestial (Sam Haynes' TP52) over the line and overall by over one hour, a cautious Allen said of his new Botin designed TP52, "I'm obviously pleased with the boat's performance in its first race."

Ichi Ban finished in 23 hours 16mins 24secs, not too far outside the race record Allen created with his Carkeek 60 of 20 hours 52mins 49secs the inaugural race in 2014.

"The Newcastle Bass Island was really good timing for us to get a tough race under our belts at this juncture," Allen said. "It gave us a really good test early on; we can see the issues that need to be addressed. We came away with a reasonable list of things to do, mainly secondary issues, so that was really pleasing."

Allen, who recently sold his former TP52, Ichi Ban, and has his Carkeek 60 of the same name available for charter for the race, explained: "We're using our existing mast, so we've cut one variable out of the equation. We're used to sailing with that rig, so 50 percent of the work of a new boat is done."

However, as the president of Australian Sailing pointed out, "it's just one race – we've still got a few more to do before Boxing Day."

And he is well aware that as well as taking on the fleet as a whole, there will also be a number of other TP52's in the equation for the 73rd Sydney Hobart. One has won the race twice – as Quest (Bob Steel) in 2008 and as Balance (Paul Clitheroe) in 2015. This year she will race as Quest again.

Balance on the way to winning the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race in 2015 - photo © Rolex / Kurt Arrigo
Balance on the way to winning the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race in 2015 - photo © Rolex / Kurt Arrigo

"We rate a bit higher than the other TP52s, so we've configured the boat to go fast, but we still have to beat the others," Allen conceded.

"We haven't seen Balance out of late, but that will be the TP52 to beat. They always do exceptionally well and have won the race before. When the going gets tough, their hull is configured to suit that.

"Celestial, Koa and others are sailing at a much higher level these days after spending more time on the water and making changes," he admitted of the two's recent performances. Koa (Andy Kearnan/Peter Wrigley) recently took the treble of record, line and overall honours in the Flinders Islet Race, while Celestial currently leads the CYCA's Blue Water Pointscore.

Outside of the TP52's, opposition will come from larger contemporaries such as Rupert Henry's JV62, Chinese Whisper and older models like the 2015 and 2017 Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Yacht Race winner, Komatsu Azzurro. The 36 year-old S&S 34 owned by Shane Kearns also came close to toppling Balance in the 2015 Rolex Sydney Hobart.

Chinese Whisper passing Cape Raoul in last year's Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race - photo © Rolex / Kurt Arrigo
Chinese Whisper passing Cape Raoul in last year's Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race - photo © Rolex / Kurt Arrigo

Entries for the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race close at 1700 hours on Friday 27 October, 2017, leaving little over one week for prospective entrants to sign on.

The Boxing Day start of the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race will be broadcast live on the Seven Network throughout Australia.

Online entry and Notice of Race in English and Mandarin are available online at http://rolexsydneyhobart.com/competitors/notice-of-race-entry/

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Students vs the Rolex Fasnet Race
Greig City Academy Feature Students from London state school, Greig City Academy, take on the world-renowned Rolex Fastnet Race. Posted today at 7:05 pm Endlessgame wins the dress rehearsal
Ahead of the Rolex Middle Sea Race The Rolex Middle Sea Race will start on Saturday 21st October. However, racing action started today with the Rolex Middle Sea Coastal Race. 33 yachts took part in the 15 mile race starting and finishing in Marsamxett Harbour. Posted today at 6:23 pm LTSC Solent Circuit 2017 day 1
Video highlights from all four fleets Video highlights of the Lymington Town Sailing Club Solent Circuit 2017 Week One featuring action across all four fleets and narration by Serbian sailor Ana Mojasevic. Posted today at 11:03 am Sean Arrigo and Brian Flahive interview
Ahead of the 2017 Rolex Middle Sea Race Louay Habib talks to Sean Arrigo and Brian Flahive will be racing J/122 Otra Vez, Two-Handed in the Rolex Middle Sea Race. Sean will be taking part in his 18th race, and Brian will be taking part in his 7th race. Posted on 17 Oct A Mighty Challenge
Sevenstar Round Britain and Ireland Race The Sevenstar Round Britain and Ireland Race is undoubtedly one of the toughest of all yacht races. Posted on 17 Oct Fever-Tree renews its commitment
To Antigua Sailing Week through to 2019 Following a successful first year in 2017, Antigua Sailing Week (ASW) is delighted to announce that Fever-Tree, the world's leading premium mixer brand, has renewed its sponsorship for the 2018 and 2019 events. Posted on 16 Oct IRC Congress looks to the future
Another successful annual meeting held Another successful annual IRC Congress meeting was held in early October in the popular sailing venue and race destination of St Malo on the northern French coast. Posted on 16 Oct Newcastle Bass Island Race
Debut win for Ichi Ban On only its fourth outing to sea and its first in competition, Matt Allen's new Botin 52, Ichi Ban, ruled supreme in Race 3 of the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia's Blue Water Pointscore, the 200nm Newcastle Bass Island Race. Posted on 16 Oct Volvo China Coast Regatta day 2
Getting the racing in ahead of Tropical Storm Khanun Day 2 turned into the final day of the Volvo China Coast Regatta due to Tropical Storm Khanun approaching Hong Kong. Posted on 14 Oct Volvo China Coast Regatta day 1
Two windward/leewards and an island course After kicking off the 2017 Volvo China Coast Regatta with a welcome party at the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club's main clubhouse on Kellett Island last night, racers this morning descended on the Club's Middle Island Clubhouse. Posted on 13 Oct

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Multihulls Open Meeting for Multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Hunts SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Hunts SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Shustoke SC Miracle Open Meeting for Miracle
Shustoke SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Lough Derg YC Squib Irish inlands for Squib
Lough Derg YC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Northampton SC RS Aero UK Inland Championship for RS Aero
Northampton SC- 28 Oct to 29 Oct Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 29 Oct Grafham Water SC Laser and Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Guy Fawkes Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 5 Nov Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy