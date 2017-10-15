Flying 15 Open at Middle Nene Sailing Club
14-15 October 2017
Close racing in perfect conditions brought together sailors from the Classic, Silver and Gold fleets. The fleet sailed five races plus a Crews' Race over the weekend in a highly competitive spirit. The Saturday evening ended with a tasty dinner organised by the MNSC House Team and a few drinks from the bar.
The MNSC Open was also the final event in the Southern Traveller Series and the winners were:
Open Fleet: 4051 Bob Tait/Pete Comber
Silver Fleet: 3359 Derek Harrison/Tim Greeves
Classic Fleet: 2433 Mark Greer/Jim Reid
In the Crews' Race, the winners were 3965 Kato Greer/Simon Childs.
Congratulations to all winners and thanks to all visitors and local sailors! The next Flying 15 Open Meeting at Middle Nene SC is scheduled for October 2018.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|Boat
|Club
|PY
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|Pts
|1st
|3965
|Simon Childs
|Kato Greer
|Ffing Majic
|Hayling Island/MNSC
|1015
|42:31/4
|42:22/4
|47.26
|52:31:00
|43:16:00
|4
|2nd
|2433
|Mark Greer
|Jim Reid
|Hen's Tooff
|MNSC
|1041
|43:18/4
|8/4
|50.21
|52:51:00
|44:53:00
|7
|3rd
|4013
|Chris Bowen
|Marion Bowen
|More Mischieff
|Northants SC
|1015
|43:08/4
|43:25/4
|50.41
|52:11:00
|43:55:00
|11
|4th
|2700
|Neil Bartholmey
|Emma Brown
|
|MNSC
|1041
|44:03/4
|7/4
|50.4
|55:19:00
|45:21:00
|11
|5th
|2407
|Matt Yallop
|Katy Brown
|Faffing About
|MNSC
|1041
|45:30/4
|45:58/4
|49.55
|54:17:00
|45:57:00
|12
|6th
|3359
|Derek Harrison
|Tim Greeves
|JML
|SCSC
|1026
|45:47/4
|46:44/4
|51.54
|56:24:00
|48:01:00
|20
|7th
|4051
|Bob Taiit
|Pete Comber
|Fantasy II
|Broxbourne SC
|1015
|45:32/4
|46:16/4
|516
|55:04:00
|44:17:00
|21
|8th
|3031
|Brian Turner
|Jackie Burns
|Wind Cheetah
|Broxbourne SC
|1041
|45:58/4
|48:31/4
|53
|55:42:00
|DNF
|22
