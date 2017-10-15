Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto 2017 728x90 Superhuman
Product Feature
Raymarine T060 Micro Compass
Raymarine T060 Micro Compass

Boats for sale

Flying Fifteen GBR 3689
located in Poole
Mid sixties Flying 15 'Firebird'
located in Enfield

Flying 15 Open at Middle Nene Sailing Club

by Wilf Kunze today at 6:43 am 14-15 October 2017

Close racing in perfect conditions brought together sailors from the Classic, Silver and Gold fleets. The fleet sailed five races plus a Crews' Race over the weekend in a highly competitive spirit. The Saturday evening ended with a tasty dinner organised by the MNSC House Team and a few drinks from the bar.

The MNSC Open was also the final event in the Southern Traveller Series and the winners were:

Open Fleet: 4051 Bob Tait/Pete Comber
Silver Fleet: 3359 Derek Harrison/Tim Greeves
Classic Fleet: 2433 Mark Greer/Jim Reid

Flying Fifteens at Middle Nene - photo © Wilf Kunze
Flying Fifteens at Middle Nene - photo © Wilf Kunze

In the Crews' Race, the winners were 3965 Kato Greer/Simon Childs.

Congratulations to all winners and thanks to all visitors and local sailors! The next Flying 15 Open Meeting at Middle Nene SC is scheduled for October 2018.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewBoatClubPYR1R2R3R4R5Pts
1st3965Simon ChildsKato GreerFfing MajicHayling Island/MNSC101542:31/442:22/447.2652:31:0043:16:004
2nd2433Mark GreerJim ReidHen's TooffMNSC104143:18/48/450.2152:51:0044:53:007
3rd4013Chris BowenMarion BowenMore MischieffNorthants SC101543:08/443:25/450.4152:11:0043:55:0011
4th2700Neil BartholmeyEmma Brown MNSC104144:03/47/450.455:19:0045:21:0011
5th2407Matt YallopKaty BrownFaffing AboutMNSC104145:30/445:58/449.5554:17:0045:57:0012
6th3359Derek HarrisonTim GreevesJMLSCSC102645:47/446:44/451.5456:24:0048:01:0020
7th4051Bob TaiitPete ComberFantasy IIBroxbourne SC101545:32/446:16/451655:04:0044:17:0021
8th3031Brian TurnerJackie BurnsWind CheetahBroxbourne SC104145:58/448:31/45355:42:00DNF22
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Flying Fifteen Team Racing at Bassenthwaite
Lake's water level goes up by over a metre After the extreme rainfall in the Northern Lakes in the middle of last week the water level in Bassenthwaite Lake rapidly increased by over a metre and time on Thursday and Friday was occupied by hauling local boats tied down near the lake. Posted on 16 Oct Flying Fifteen Belgium Nationals
Gastro Sailing! Over the weekend of 7-8 October I again had the pleasure of competing at the Chimay sponsored Belgium Nationals sailed out of the Sports Nautiques de l'Eau d'Heure club ("SNEH") on a lake called Lac de la Plate Taille. Posted on 15 Oct Flying Fifteens at Notts County
A great turnout of 19 boats The weekend of October 7th/8th saw the final round of the Waples Wines Northern Traveller series held at Notts County Sailing Club. This was the first Flying Fifteen open held at Notts County since 2009 after a resurgence in the class at the club. Posted on 10 Oct CARRS Land Rover Flying 15 UK Nationals overall
Richard Lovering & Matt Alvarado wrap up the win The final day of the 2017 CARRS Land Rover Flying Fifteen National Championship finished with a flourish in squally conditions in Falmouth Bay. Two races were scheduled with an earlier start of 1100hrs to finish the regatta. Posted on 30 Sep CARRS Land Rover Flying 15 UK Nationals day 3
Superb sailing conditions in Falmouth By mid-morning as the fleet went afloat for day 3 of the 2017 CARRS Land Rover Flying Fifteen National Championships in Falmouth, the odd rain shower cleared and the breeze shifted to a Westerly direction for three more races in superb sailing conditions. Posted on 30 Sep CARRS Land Rover Flying 15 UK Nationals day 2
Racing underway in Falmouth After a lost day of racing due to high winds and driving rain yesterday, The CARRS Land Rover Flying Fifteen National Championship got underway today with some ideal sailing conditions. Posted on 28 Sep Dun Laoghaire to host 2019 Worlds
For the Flying Fifteen class The 2019 Flying Fifteen World Championships will be hosted by the National Yacht Club in Dun Laoghaire. The event will run from 2 - 13 Sept on the waters of Dublin Bay in Ireland. Posted on 27 Sep CARRS Land Rover Flying 15 UK Nationals preview
Class celebrating its 70th year anniversary in Falmouth The Flying Fifteen class is celebrating its 70th year anniversary and this week the class stages one of the major events of the season, the CARRS Land Rover Flying Fifteen UK National Championships organised by Royal Cornwall Yacht Club. Posted on 25 Sep P&B Race Team Boats For Sale
505, Solo, Streaker, Mirror, Flying Fifteen & Fireball deals! As the summer sailing season ends, it's time for P&B to offer superb deals on their P&B race team boats. The P&B race team boats are fitted out to a championship winning standard and are available with a brand new set of P&B sails. Posted on 22 Sep Island SC Tuesday Evening Series Race 19
The famous Bang and Go Back Race The final race of the Tuesday Evening Series, the famous Bang and Go Back Race took place in a gentle NW. 28 boats turned out and a myriad of fancy dress and themed decorations were enjoyed by the spectators who crowded the balcony and Cowes sea front. Posted on 31 Aug

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Flying Fifteen Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy