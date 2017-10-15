Flying 15 Open at Middle Nene Sailing Club

by Wilf Kunze today at 6:43 am

Close racing in perfect conditions brought together sailors from the Classic, Silver and Gold fleets. The fleet sailed five races plus a Crews' Race over the weekend in a highly competitive spirit. The Saturday evening ended with a tasty dinner organised by the MNSC House Team and a few drinks from the bar.

The MNSC Open was also the final event in the Southern Traveller Series and the winners were:

Open Fleet: 4051 Bob Tait/Pete Comber

Silver Fleet: 3359 Derek Harrison/Tim Greeves

Classic Fleet: 2433 Mark Greer/Jim Reid

In the Crews' Race, the winners were 3965 Kato Greer/Simon Childs.

Congratulations to all winners and thanks to all visitors and local sailors! The next Flying 15 Open Meeting at Middle Nene SC is scheduled for October 2018.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Crew Boat Club PY R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Pts 1st 3965 Simon Childs Kato Greer Ffing Majic Hayling Island/MNSC 1015 42:31/4 42:22/4 47.26 52:31:00 43:16:00 4 2nd 2433 Mark Greer Jim Reid Hen's Tooff MNSC 1041 43:18/4 8/4 50.21 52:51:00 44:53:00 7 3rd 4013 Chris Bowen Marion Bowen More Mischieff Northants SC 1015 43:08/4 43:25/4 50.41 52:11:00 43:55:00 11 4th 2700 Neil Bartholmey Emma Brown MNSC 1041 44:03/4 7/4 50.4 55:19:00 45:21:00 11 5th 2407 Matt Yallop Katy Brown Faffing About MNSC 1041 45:30/4 45:58/4 49.55 54:17:00 45:57:00 12 6th 3359 Derek Harrison Tim Greeves JML SCSC 1026 45:47/4 46:44/4 51.54 56:24:00 48:01:00 20 7th 4051 Bob Taiit Pete Comber Fantasy II Broxbourne SC 1015 45:32/4 46:16/4 516 55:04:00 44:17:00 21 8th 3031 Brian Turner Jackie Burns Wind Cheetah Broxbourne SC 1041 45:58/4 48:31/4 53 55:42:00 DNF 22