Horning Sailing Club End of Season Regatta 2017

by Holly Hancock today at 6:37 am 14-15 October 2017

Horning Sailing Club had a blast for their End of Season Regatta with good winds and unseasonably warm sunshine on both days.

Saturday afternoon began blustery on Hoveton Little Broad, with close racing taking place among the fleets turning out a good number of sailors. Across many fleets the lead swapped several times and despite the gusty conditions racing was relatively uneventful. It was on Sunday where the real action began. Racing was taking place on the river, with the weather forecast predicting winds stronger than the previous day. Thankfully this did not affect turnouts, with the river a hive of activity, at one point twelve Yeoman on the starting line filled the entire river! Again, sailing was competitive with plenty of close racing. Drama ensued in the second race of the day when a Yeoman was dismasted and several other competitors retired, some having gone aground or taken the wrong course.

Horning Sailing Club End of Season Regatta 2017 - photo © Holly Hancock
Horning Sailing Club End of Season Regatta 2017 - photo © Holly Hancock

The Reedlings saw their best turnout for a long while, with five sailing over the weekend – racing in this fleet being particularly close with just seconds separating the finishes, and the lead swapping throughout the races. Eventually, it was Derek Jones sailing Merlin who took the overall trophy for the fleet with five wins out of six. Four Rebels raced, Gary Wright sailing with Alex Humphris taking two wins, and Doug Noble sailing with Peter Brown taking three wins over the weekend, whilst of the five Yare & Bures sailing Ron Jackson sailing Holly Blue won five races. The Yeomans were the biggest fleet racing, and Andrew Gallant and Mario Tinge both carried over a win from Saturday. Despite tough competition from the fleet, Andrew continued to sail well to take the weekend overall.

Horning Sailing Club End of Season Regatta 2017 - photo © Holly Hancock
Horning Sailing Club End of Season Regatta 2017 - photo © Holly Hancock

The dinghies enjoyed the conditions, with seven Splashes, three Lasers, an Enterprise and a Topper participating. Again racing was very close, with Jack Copping's Enterprise winning a race, dad Dom achieving the same in his Laser and Jo Edwards winning a race in her Splash just seconds ahead of Jack Barnham's Splash. Ultimately, three wins by Edward Wildman in his Laser was enough to secure first overall in the fleet.

Horning Sailing Club End of Season Regatta 2017 - photo © Holly Hancock
Horning Sailing Club End of Season Regatta 2017 - photo © Holly Hancock

On handicap, first boat over the weekend was Ron Jackson's Holly Blue, with Edward Wildman's Laser second, and Jack Copping's Enterprise third. The Ladies Trophy went to Jo Edwards sailing her Splash.

Overall Results:

Overall Allcomers A & B:

  • End of Season 1st - Holly Blue (Yare & Bure) – Ron Jackson/Julia Bower
  • Koh-I-Noor Trophy 2nd - Custard Cream (Laser) – Edward Wildman
  • Gage Memorial 3rd - Timshel (Enterprise) – Jack Copping/Thomas Wildman
Other trophies:
  • Ladies Trophy – Black Adder (Splash) – Jo Edwards
  • Parsons Dyke Trophy - Reedlings – Merlin (RK5) – Derek Jones/Morag Jones
  • Dydlers Mill - Yeomans – Tiger Moth (Y14) – Andrew Gallant/Brett Martin
  • Chieftain Trophy – Rebels – Rebel Rothay (R3) – Peter Brown & family
  • Martin Dugdale Memorial Trophy - Yare & Bure – Holly Blue (23) – Ron Jackson/Julia Bower
  • Bure Trophy - Allcomers B – Custard Cream (Laser) – Edward Wildman
  • Last Trophy - Allcomers C – Bluebird (Topper) – Abigail Penny
  • End of Season Cruiser - River Cruisers – Rushmere (208) – Robert Harris/Rona Joiner)
Land Rover BAR Cap
