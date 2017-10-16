Please select your home edition
Fever-Tree renews its commitment to Antigua Sailing Week through to 2019

by Antigua Sailing Week today at 8:27 pm 16 October 2017
Fever-Tree Race Day 2 at the 50th Antigua Sailing Week © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

Following a successful first year in 2017, Antigua Sailing Week (ASW) is delighted to announce that Fever-Tree, the world's leading premium mixer brand, has renewed its sponsorship for the 2018 and 2019 events.

Richard Cuthbert, International Marketing Director said: "Antigua Sailing Week is one of the most aspirational global sailing regattas and we are delighted to extend our commitment to partnering with this world-class yacht racing event. We are looking forward to making an even greater impact over the next two years of our sponsorship and working with the ASW team to develop an unparalleled experience for sailors, spectators and partygoers alike."

Building on the success of 2017, Fever-Tree will once again bring its iconic bar experience to the island with special activities and drinks menus planned during daily prize giving ceremonies and at Fever-Tree's own Race Day. A full selection of Fever-Tree's premium mixers will be available on the island throughout the event including the brand's ginger beer and tonic water, always a hit with sailors. For winners to celebrate in style successful crews can expect to receive a great selection of prizes, including branded outerwear for victorious skippers through to cases of Fever-Tree to toast a great week of sailing.

Commercial Director of Antigua Sailing Week, Alison Sly-Adams said, "Fever-Tree not only helped raise the bar, pun intended, for us in terms of the quality of delivery of the 2017 event, but added significant media value. Fever-Tree engaged key yachting media in a creative way, boosting the sponsorship reach further and thus increasing awareness of both Fever–Tree and Antigua Sailing Week. We look forward to developing the relationship over the coming years."

Fever-Tree is fast gaining popularity within the International sailing community, Cuthbert continued: "We venture to the ends of the earth to source the highest quality botanicals for Fever-Tree products. This intrepid attitude of has great parallels to the sport of sailing and so is a great platform on which to share the unique Fever-Tree event experience."

Entries are coming in for the 2018 edition of Antigua Sailing Week which will take place from 28th April to 4th May. The optional Peters & May Round Antigua Race will precede five days of competitive racing off the rugged south coast of Antigua in one of the best racing grounds in the world. Parties each night and a Lay Day for rest and relaxation will complete a fantastic week not to be missed. The Fever-Tree Race Day will take place on Monday 30th April.

To register visit www.sailingweek.com/2018-enter

