Please select your home edition
Edition
Suntouched 2017 D-Zero offer 728x90
Product Feature
Fast-Dri Board Short
Fast-Dri Board Short
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

World Cup Gamagori kicks off Japanese racing fortnight

by Anisha Walkerley, RYA today at 5:22 pm 17-22 October 2017
Dylan Fletcher & Stuart Bithell © Maria Muina / www.SailingShots.es

Olympians, World and European Champions are among a streamlined British Sailing Team entry to this week's World Cup Series event in Gamagori, Japan (17-22 October).

The World Cup regatta – the first leg of the 2017-18 Series – will be the first event in a fortnight of Olympic classes racing on Japanese waters, with Enoshima Olympic Week, taking place at the 2020 Games venue (27-29 October), providing a useful fact-finding opportunity for those with eyes on Olympic medals in three years' time.

Eighteen British Sailing Team talents will first contest the World Cup event at Kaiyoh Yacht Harbour, some 280km to the west of the Games venue, with 2016 Olympians Luke Patience-Chris Grube marking their return to the Olympic campaign trail at the event after a post-Rio break.

They're among the 24 teams in the 470 Men's line-up, while four boats from the in-form British 49er squad are set to race, including World and European Champions Dylan Fletcher-Stuart Bithell and World and European silver medallists James Peters-Fynn Sterritt.

Jack Hawkins-Chris Thomas and Chris Taylor-Sam Batten will join their teammates in the 20-boat men's skiff event.

Nick Thompson - photo © Laura Carrau / BISC
Nick Thompson - photo © Laura Carrau / BISC

Straight off the back of his European Championship-winning exploits, Nick Thompson will spearhead a four-boat British Laser entry, and is joined by Lorenzo Chiavarini, the sixth-placed European sailor at the recent continental Championships, plus Michael Beckett and Jack Wetherell.

Alison Young and Georgina Povall will contest the women's single-handed Laser Radial event, while young windsurfing talents Andy Brown – British Youth Sailing's representative at the upcoming Youth Sailing World Championships in December – and Dan Wilson looking to build their senior experience in the RS:X Men's division.

Racing at the World Cup Series Gamagori gets underway on Tuesday 17 October, with medal races for the RS:X and 49er fleets on Saturday 21 October, and the Laser, Laser Radial and 470 Men's events on Sunday 22 October.

For updates, follow us at www.britishsailingteam.com, on Facebook, on Twitter and on Instagram.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Pressure on Japanese team
At first ever home World Cup Series event Japan's sailors racing at their first ever home World Cup Series event will not only have to deal with the weight of expectation from their nation, but also the pressure of selection trials for the 2018 Japanese Sailing Team. Posted today at 10:58 am Amazing seasonal offers!
Announced by Suntouched Sailboats Don't miss the chance to join the vibrant and nationally active D-One fleet! From today until the 30th November 2017, Suntouched are offering £1,000 discount from the list price of a new D-One, including any trolleys, covers and upgrades. Posted on 13 Oct 2017-18 World Cup Series opener
290 sailors from 40 nations set in Gamagori, Japan Gamagori, Japan will play host to the opening event of Sailing's 2017-18 World Cup Series with more than 290 world class sailors from 40 nations ready to race across eight classes from 15-22 October. Posted on 13 Oct Thompson takes Laser European title
Two-time world champion wins in Barcelona After coming agonising close in previous editions, two-time Laser World Champion Nick Thompson takes European title in Barcelona as racing drew to a close this weekend (2-8 October). Posted on 8 Oct Barcelona beckons
For Laser Europeans contenders The British Sailing Team will be in further major event action next week when the Laser and Laser Radial European Championships kick off in Barcelona (3-8 October). Posted on 30 Sep Best ever finish for Martin
At the RS:X World Championship in Japan British Sailing Team's Kieran Holmes Martin returned to action in style following a five-month break from competition as he took fifth place at the RS:X World Championships (18-23 September) in Enoshima, Japan, his best ever finish at a senior Worlds. Posted on 23 Sep Tokyo in mind for Thompson
As he prepares for Laser Worlds defence Two-time World Champion Nick Thompson says he has his eye on the long game towards Tokyo 2020 as he embarks on a title defence on Croatian waters this week (14-19 September). Posted on 13 Sep Saxton and Dabson win Nacra 17 worlds
First foiling title for the Brits Ben Saxton and Katie Dabson have claimed gold at the first ever foiling Nacra 17 World Championship, which drew to a close in dramatic fashion at La Grande Motte, France on Sunday. Posted on 10 Sep Gold for Fletcher and Bithell
At a history-making 49er Worlds World number one ranked pair Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell won gold in a history-making feat at the 49er World Championships which drew to a close on Saturday (2 September) in Porto, Portugal. Posted on 3 Sep British 49er teams 'excited'
Ahead of first World Championship of Tokyo cycle Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell admit a European Championship title in their first season together has given them a taste for more as they prepare for a first World Championship attempt next week in Porto (28 August-2 September). Posted on 25 Aug

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Multihulls Open Meeting for Multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Hunts SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Hunts SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Shustoke SC Miracle Open Meeting for Miracle
Shustoke SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Lough Derg YC Squib Irish inlands for Squib
Lough Derg YC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Northampton SC RS Aero UK Inland Championship for RS Aero
Northampton SC- 28 Oct to 29 Oct Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 29 Oct Grafham Water SC Laser and Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy