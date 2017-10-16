IRC Congress looks to the future

Lady Mariposa during the Rolex Fastnet Race 2017 © RORC / Kurt Arrigo Lady Mariposa during the Rolex Fastnet Race 2017 © RORC / Kurt Arrigo

by RORC Rating Office today at 6:15 pm

Another successful annual IRC Congress meeting was held in early October in the popular sailing venue and race destination of St Malo on the northern French coast.

Forty delegates from as far afield as Japan and the USA came together to talk about the International Rating Certificate (IRC) racing around the world, technical development and ideas on encouraging participation in yacht racing generally.

In 2018 there is the exciting prospect of the IRC European Championship combined with the RORC's Commodores' Cup in Cowes in June, closely followed by the joint IRC and ORC Hague Offshore World Championship in the Netherlands in July. These events set the high standard for IRC racing in 2018, along with the major offshore classic races that continue to be scored using IRC.

However, the IRC Congress never loses sight of the core of the IRC fleet who are taking part in club racing around the world every week and much talk at Congress was how to further encourage this. Everyone agreed that exciting events drive participation. This is demonstrated by the record four minutes for the Rolex Fastnet Race entry to be fully subscribed and the large number of boats that entered the Offshore Worlds straight after registration opened. Clubs were encouraged to put on events that provide an escape from the stresses of modern life, with a variety of courses, and some longer races with interesting destinations.

The IRC Technical Committee has been working on technical developments including the rating of boats equipped with foils, and a longer term review on rating 'code zero' sails. IRC has always been fast to embrace new developments in yacht design, while as far as possible retaining the characteristic simplicity of the IRC Rule and avoiding too much complexity for the majority of owners.

The 2017 IRC Congress Minutes are published on the IRC website, as well as the IRC 2018 Rule text and a summary of the Rule changes. See www.ircrating.org