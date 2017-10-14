Please select your home edition
Edition
Gul 2017 Boots 728x90
Product Feature
Land Rover BAR Cool Dri Tee
Land Rover BAR Cool Dri Tee
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Sailing Southwest Winter Series 2017-18 starts

by Jonathan Miles today at 5:05 pm 14 October 2017 - 2 April 2018

Sailing Southwest has launched the new SW Winter Series, with 10 gruelling Winter events spread out across the region. The events will take place between October 2017 and April 2018.

Sailing Southwest together with Gul Watersports are promoting the events and SSW are providing live GPS boat tracking at many of the events.

Overall Results:

EventClubDates
Gul Allspars Final FlingRoyal Western YC14th‑15th October
Wrecker PursuitNorth Devon YC29th October
Penzance PiratePenzance SC12th November
Christmas CrackerPaignton SC3rd December
Exe Sails Roadford RocketRoadford Lake SC28th January
Channel ChopPortishead Y&SC10th February
Exe Sails Starcross SteamerStarcross YC25th February
Sutton Bingham IcicleSutton Bingham SCRCH
Exmoor Ales BeastieWimbleball SCRCH
Torbay TornadoRoyal Torbay YCRIL

There are 10 events that make up the series, with six to count towards the final results. The series kicked off at Plymouth's RWYC on 14/15 October with a 2 day event – the Gul Allspars Final Fling. The Final Fling had 44 boats from foiling moths and International Canoes to Lasers and almost everything in between racing. Full report and pictures to follow on our event web pages www.sailingsw.co.uk/sw-series.

The next event will be at Instow, North Devon with the NDYC Gull Wrecker 120 minute pursuit race on Sunday 29th October.

In addition to the main series, there is a 3-race sub-series (with all to count) called the SSW Lakes Series. These three events; the Roadford Rocket, the Sutton Bingham Icicle, and the Exmoor Beastie (Wimbleball) all take place on SW Lakes.

For information, updates and series standings, visit www.sailingsw.co.uk/sw-series

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Multihulls Open Meeting for Multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Hunts SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Hunts SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Shustoke SC Miracle Open Meeting for Miracle
Shustoke SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Lough Derg YC Squib Irish inlands for Squib
Lough Derg YC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Northampton SC RS Aero UK Inland Championship for RS Aero
Northampton SC- 28 Oct to 29 Oct Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 29 Oct Grafham Water SC Laser and Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy