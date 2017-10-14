Sailing Southwest Winter Series 2017-18 starts

by Jonathan Miles today at 5:05 pm

Sailing Southwest has launched the new SW Winter Series, with 10 gruelling Winter events spread out across the region. The events will take place between October 2017 and April 2018.

Sailing Southwest together with Gul Watersports are promoting the events and SSW are providing live GPS boat tracking at many of the events.

Overall Results:

Event Club Dates Gul Allspars Final Fling Royal Western YC 14th‑15th October Wrecker Pursuit North Devon YC 29th October Penzance Pirate Penzance SC 12th November Christmas Cracker Paignton SC 3rd December Exe Sails Roadford Rocket Roadford Lake SC 28th January Channel Chop Portishead Y&SC 10th February Exe Sails Starcross Steamer Starcross YC 25th February Sutton Bingham Icicle Sutton Bingham SC RCH Exmoor Ales Beastie Wimbleball SC RCH Torbay Tornado Royal Torbay YC RIL

There are 10 events that make up the series, with six to count towards the final results. The series kicked off at Plymouth's RWYC on 14/15 October with a 2 day event – the Gul Allspars Final Fling. The Final Fling had 44 boats from foiling moths and International Canoes to Lasers and almost everything in between racing. Full report and pictures to follow on our event web pages www.sailingsw.co.uk/sw-series.

The next event will be at Instow, North Devon with the NDYC Gull Wrecker 120 minute pursuit race on Sunday 29th October.

In addition to the main series, there is a 3-race sub-series (with all to count) called the SSW Lakes Series. These three events; the Roadford Rocket, the Sutton Bingham Icicle, and the Exmoor Beastie (Wimbleball) all take place on SW Lakes.

For information, updates and series standings, visit www.sailingsw.co.uk/sw-series