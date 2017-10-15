Last Fling Pursuit Race at Blue Circle Sailing Club

Race winners Alan Williams and Liz Crouch cross in front of Richard and Nicky Lambert during a Blue Circle Snipe open in 2006 © Richard Lambert Race winners Alan Williams and Liz Crouch cross in front of Richard and Nicky Lambert during a Blue Circle Snipe open in 2006 © Richard Lambert

by Richard Lambert today at 3:54 pm

61 years of sailing and windsurfing at Blue Circle Sailing Club came to an end on Sunday. The club, based at Alpha Lake in Cliffe, North Kent was forced to close because the landlord, Brett Aggregates decided not to renew the lease and instead use the site for an 'ecological enhancement' which will reduce the 140 acre facility to 1 metre depth. The lake will be part-filled with spoil taken from industrial projects. Once completed, the site will be handed over to the RSPB to extend their neighbouring nature reserve.

The committee and membership decided that the time for recrimination had long since passed and that the 'Last Fling' would be a celebration, rather than a funeral dirge. Many former members from as far afield Devon, Cornwall and Cheshire, came to the club to say a final good-bye to a much loved facility.

Blue Circle SC, or Bluey as the club has affectionately become known, has been one of the main UK Snipe fleets for decades, so it was fitting that the main class for the Last Fling was this William Crosby designed classic one-design. Snipe Fleet 545 has largely now flown to Bough Beech SC near Sevenoaks, and most of that former membership came back to be joined by several Snipe crews from Blackwater Sailing Club.

For her final bow, Bluey did not disappoint with a fabulous sunny day and a fresh south-westerly F3-4. The Snipes were joined on the water by Lightnings, Lasers, a Wanderer and a Supernova. Two pursuit races were staged and RO Ian Rumble set a course that allowed the fleet to round all six of the fixed marks on the lake. Peter Fitzpatrick and Roger Candish were first away in the Wanderer, but were soon overhauled by Tony Porter in one of the Lightnings. The Snipe fleet is well known for blooding the younger generation and four of the boats contained father/mother/son/daughter combinations, the youngest of which as Callum Marshall, crewing for dad Iain. There ensued a race within a race as the seven Snipe crews battled it out for supremacy. In the end it was Matthew Wolstenholme with dad Peter crewing who prevailed in the Snipe mini-Open, but there were some excellent performances form Guy and Alison Welch and Sue Roberts and Mike Ker. Sue has been a member since the age of 3 and met her childhood sweetheart and eventual husband Steve at the club.

With the wind steadily gathering strength over the two races, the Laser of Chester Candish and Supernova of Richard Lambert pulled away from the Snipes on the planning reaches and it was the latter who eventually prevailed to take the Last Fling trophy home.

The club's very strong windsurfer fleet was out in force and the SW breeze was perfect for them to fly up and down the full length of the lake.

After racing there was an excellent buffet served up by membership secretary and event organiser Robin Counter and his partner Cathy. The clubhouse walls were bedecked with pictures taken over the club's 61 year history, and brought back so many happy memories for the people who came to bid Bluey a fond, final farewell.

Overall Results:

1st Richard Lambert (Supernova)

2nd Chester Candish (Laser)

3rd Matthew & Peter Wolstenholme (Snipe)