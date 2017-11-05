Please select your home edition
Edition
Selden
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Element Trousers
Henri Lloyd Element Trousers

Roger Battersby Remembered

by Chris Jones today at 1:43 pm 5 November 2017
Roger Race, a tribute to the life of Roger Battersby, will be held on Sunday 5th November at Sutton Bingham Sailing Club © SBSC

On Sunday 5 November Sutton Bingham Sailing Club are hosting Roger Race, a tribute to the life of Roger Battersby, a long time member of the club who sadly passed away suddenly back in August.

The race is an open handicap event starting at 11.30am with entry by donation to the RNLI. The annual RNLI pursuit race will follow in the afternoon to which visitors are also most welcome. We hope that many sailors that knew and raced against Roger will join us for the day in his memory. Members of his family will be present award a new trophy for the event.

Many will know Roger as an active participant on the open meeting circuit in several dinghy classes. Roger started sailing in his teens in Sale in a Graduate named the Polite Force with his sister. His passion was evident at that time but never diminished, loving the fast close racing that dinghies provided.

During the late '70's and early '80's Roger had moved to South Wales and sailed an Enterprise and a Contender but was better known in the Osprey fleet.

Sutton Bingham first met Roger after he contacted Pete Barnstable to arrange a trial in his Phantom at our club. Once tried he was bitten by the bug and soon bought one, moved from Wimbleball, his former club and started winning races at Sutton Bingham. He sailed his first nationals at Saundersfoot in 2003. He had several top ten race results in various nationals, despite being a lightweight member of the class, showing the 'lardies' a good turn of speed even when the wind came up. He was a regular on the South-Western series and also a member of the class committee for a while.

Roger's name is inscribed several times on the Sutton Bingham Club Championship trophy and he was always a contender in the opens there.

He moved on from the Phantom to a Scorpion and a Solo for a while, travelling to regional opens and then took the plunge with a D-One in more ways than one!

More recently when the 505 worlds came to Weymouth he bought a 505 and although it was originally his intention to race in the "classic" fleet, his competitive nature got the better of him and he bought a Kyrwood five-O with the monster kite and raced with the big boys.

After this diversion he returned to the Phantom. He had just finished setting up the boat and was looking forward to the challenge of the open circuit again before his untimely passing.

We hope Rogers Race will be well supported and a success in raising funds for the RNLI.

Club details can be found at www.suttonbinghamsc.net

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Streakers and Solos at Yeadon
Enjoying the breezy conditions Yeadon Sailing Club hosted Streaker and Solo open meetings on Saturday 14th October and competitors were greeted with sunshine, warmth and a brisk South Westerly breeze which unusually for Yeadon stayed remarkably consistent throughout the day's racing. Posted on 17 Oct Sailing Southwest Winter Series starts
Ten events make up the 2017-18 schedule Sailing Southwest has launched the new SW Winter Series, with 10 gruelling Winter events spread out across the region. The events will take place between October 2017 and April 2018. Posted on 16 Oct Phantoms at Bowmoor
15 helms take part Fifteen boats attended the Phantom Open at Bowmoor SC on the 14th October, 10 visitors and 5 from Bowmoor. It was an overcast day with winds oscillating between 5 and 10 mph with plenty of direction changes. Posted on 16 Oct Solos at Papercourt
A terrific day's sailing for the 32 helms 32 boats, including 14 visitors, contested what resulted in a terrific day's sailing in unseasonably warm weather for October. The day started grey with a gentle breeze. Posted on 16 Oct Salcombe YC Autumn Series Race 7
Club buzzing with dinghy sailing activity On Saturday the 14th October the Salcombe Estuary was buzzing with dinghy sailing activity and had Race Officer Geoff Gilson and his team expertly controlling both a 34 boat Lark Class Masters sailing event together with the normal Club Racing. Posted on 15 Oct National Solo End of Season Championship
Stunning conditions for the 60 helms at Grafham Water Sixty Solos journeyed to the popular venue of Graham Water to contest the final event of the Season and with it the conclusion to the Super Series, sponsored generously with a new sail from North Sails. Posted on 15 Oct Amazing seasonal offers!
Announced by Suntouched Sailboats Don't miss the chance to join the vibrant and nationally active D-One fleet! From today until the 30th November 2017, Suntouched are offering £1,000 discount from the list price of a new D-One, including any trolleys, covers and upgrades. Posted on 13 Oct Solos at Royal Harwich
On a bright and breezy Saturday A bright and breezy Saturday morning greeted the competitors to Woolverstone. After seeing the forecast a few would be competitors handed in their sick notes and registered their aches and pains so they could watch from the comfort of the clubhouse! Posted on 12 Oct Solos at Hunts
Ten visitors join 12 home boats On 30th September ten visitors joined twelve home boats for the Solo open meeting at Hunts Sailing Club. Competitors were greeted with sunshine and a light to moderate breeze. Posted on 12 Oct Scorpions at Pennine
Highest altitute fixture of the season Twelve Scorpions ascended to the highest altitude of this year's Scorpion calendar for the Pennine Open meeting. With the race course bathed in a light breeze, and kissed with September sunshine, 24 sailors rigged their boats. Posted on 11 Oct

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Multihulls Open Meeting for Multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Hunts SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Hunts SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Shustoke SC Miracle Open Meeting for Miracle
Shustoke SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Lough Derg YC Squib Irish inlands for Squib
Lough Derg YC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Northampton SC RS Aero UK Inland Championship for RS Aero
Northampton SC- 28 Oct to 29 Oct Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 29 Oct Grafham Water SC Laser and Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Guy Fawkes Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 5 Nov Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy