Smuggler first across the border for Australian Yachting Championship 2018

by David Sygall today at 6:08 am 19-21 January 2018
Smuggler racing in Sydney Harbour © Australian Sailing

Sebastian Bohm's Smuggler leads a fleet of interstate starters - including Australian Sailing President Matt Allen's newest version of Ichi Ban – for the 2018 Australian Yachting Championship, to be held at Sandringham Yacht Club on Port Phillip Bay, Victoria, from January 19-21.

Bohm's Smuggler was entered in Australian Sailing's premier keelboat event ahead of fellow NSW entry, Ichi Ban, Allen's brand spanking new Spanish-built IRC TP52, which arrived in late September.

While Ichi Ban is being worked in, Bohm and his crew will be returning to the grind of competitive offshore racing after a hectic run of commitments.

"Since 2015 we have been extensively campaigning Smuggler, doing every race possible from the CYCA and also a couple of interstate events, including Hamilton Island Race Week and Airlie Beach Race Week," Bohm said.

"We have had a really good year so far in 2017 and finished the Summer Series with strong resultss in IRC Division 1 and PHS Division 1. We finished second overall in Division A1 CYCA Land Rover Winter Series, which we were really happy with."

Smuggler is a Rogers 46 Carbon Race Yacht that sails from the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia, home of the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, and was purchased in 2015 from Sam Haynes (Celestial).

Having previously sailed in Victoria on other boats, Bohm and his crew are keen to return to the Championship, having competed in the past two in Queensland and NSW.

"We love the Australian Yachting Championship and are very much looking forward to racing again in Victoria," Bohm said.

The 2018 Championship will be held in conjunction with the 2018 Sandringham Yacht Club Regatta, which will include various other handicap series.

North Sails are the Official Sailmaker of the 2018 Australian Yachting Championship.

www.australianyachtingchampionship.org.au

