RS Aero UK events coming up this Autumn

by RS Aero Class today at 3:55 pm 18 October 2017
RS Aeros at Chew Valley Lake © Primrose Salt

We have some great RS Aero events coming up - make the most of them before the weather turns colder!

We then have a busy winter* planned again with our well supported RS Aero UK Winter Series of many interesting multi class events, reaching out to new locations across the country.

Our RS Aero Class monthly Winter Training series will once again comprise a series of 6 weekends monthly from November through to April.

Charter RS Aeros are available at most events, check the event page and bring a friend! Request Form at goo.gl/forms/cWy0LBLEj1cnkpkD3

Below is an event summary, mark your calendar:

  • Chew RS Aero & Singlehander Open - Chew Valley LSC, Bristol, 21 Oct
    (UK Southern Circuit Round 9)

  • Magic Marine RS Aero UK Inland Champs - Northampton SC, 28/29 Oct
    Online entry is open! www.rsaerosailing.org/index.asp?p=event&eid=1297

  • RS Classes 'End of Seasons' - Queen Mary SC, West London, 11/12 Nov
    (UK Southern Circuit Round 10)
    Online entry is open! www.rsaerosailing.org/index.asp?p=event&eid=1263

  • RS Aero UK Winter Training - 6 Monthly weekends start on 18/19 Nov at Oxford SC and then 2/3 Dec at Hayling Island SC
    Online entry is open via each event page: www.rsaerosailing.org/index.asp?p=events&rg=UK

  • RS Aero UK Winter Series - The ever popular RS Aero UK Winter Series will start after Christmas in the north at Yorkshire Dales SC's Brass Monkey on 27 Dec and then south to the Grafham Grand Prix on 30 Dec. Sociable exercise and fresh air sailing in the festive season!
Full details of UK events and the emerging 2018 UK RS Aero calendar can be found on the UK Events List.

* like summer, but with an extra layer!

