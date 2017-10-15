Please select your home edition
Edition
SailingClothingBargains.com 728x90
Product Feature
SOAK Dogbones
SOAK Dogbones
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Melges 24 European Sailing Series Lino Favini Cup - Overall

by Piret Salmistu today at 6:47 am 13-15 October 2017

After six events that moved all over Europe, from Portoroz to Riva del Garda, Marstrand, Helsinki, Medemblik and Luino, the 2017 edition of the Melges 24 European Sailing Series comes to an end with a total of ninety teams from eighteen nations that joined the circuit reserved to Melges 24 one designs.

Having taken part to all the events of the season, not missing even one of the 51 sailed races, Miles Quinton's GILL RACE TEAM GBR694 with Geoff Carveth helming is the winner of the 2017 edition of the Melges 24 European Sailing Series, replicating their success of 2015 and following in the golden book to Andrea Racchelli's ALTEA ITA722, winner of the circuit in 2016.

Miles Quinton's GILL RACE TEAM GBR694 with Geoff Carveth helming win the 2017 Melges 24 European Sailing Series - photo © IM24CA / ZGN
Miles Quinton's GILL RACE TEAM GBR694 with Geoff Carveth helming win the 2017 Melges 24 European Sailing Series - photo © IM24CA / ZGN

Second classified in the open division of the circuit is FGF SAILING TEAM HUN728, winner of the last two events of the series, among which Lino Favini Cup that was concluded on Sunday in Luino, followed by the Corinthian world champion team of TAKI 4 ITA778. The boat by Marco Zammarchi with Niccolò Bertola in helm is also the winner of 2017 Melges 24 European Sailing Series in the Corinthian division, with GILL RACE TEAM at its back and Ukrainian entry BARMALEY UKR661 in third position.

The last day of racing in Luino, event valid also as Lino Favini Cup, brought many changes in the overall ranking: provisional leaders aboard MAIDOLLIS ITA854 were forced to withdraw from the day of racing because of their tactician Enrico Fonda being ill, and other top-teams slipped from podium positions because of the big wind shift and shortening the race course that affected the first race of the day.

FGF SAILING TEAM HUN728 win the Melges 24 Lino Favini Cup - photo © IM24CA / ZGN
FGF SAILING TEAM HUN728 win the Melges 24 Lino Favini Cup - photo © IM24CA / ZGN

With a 12th and a 1st, FGF SAILING TEAM managed to get on top of podium, being awarded with Lino Favini Cup Perpetual Trophy and were crowned also as the Melges 24 Swiss champions, followed by the consistent Danish entry SOFFE DEN782 of Kim Christensen that never scored anything worse than a 6th in the whole series. Bronze medal in Lino Favini Cup goes to TAKI 4 that is also winner in the Corinthian division.

The Corinthian podium was not much affected by the unpredictable races of today, with TAKI 4 being followed by GILL RACE TEAM and Michael Tarabochia's WHITE ROOM GER677 with Luis Tarabochia helming. Eddy Eich's MUSTO RACING GER803 helmed by Kicker Schäfer, third after the races of yesterday, closed the event slipping into seventh position.

Michael Tarabochia's WHITE ROOM GER677 at the Melges 24 Lino Favini Cup - photo © IM24CA / ZGN
Michael Tarabochia's WHITE ROOM GER677 at the Melges 24 Lino Favini Cup - photo © IM24CA / ZGN

The Melges 24 fleet now leaves Lake Maggiore, where the event was hosted by Associazione Velica Alto Verbano: after the winter break, the season will resume in 2018, dates and locations will be announced shortly.

Associazione Velica Alto Verbano was hosting this final event of the Melges 24 European Sailing Series for the third time already co-organized by International Melges 24 Class Association, with the precious support of Lino Town Council and of Chamber Of Commerce of Varese.

More information about the series, the Notice of Race and online registration of the events are available at melges24.com/europeansailingseries

The fleet at the Melges 24 Lino Favini Cup - photo © IM24CA / ZGN
The fleet at the Melges 24 Lino Favini Cup - photo © IM24CA / ZGN
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Melges 24 Lino Favini Cup day 2
A single race possible in light winds The Southern Inverna wind didn't fill in as much as forecasted on the second day of Lino Favini Cup and the Race Committee, guided by PRO Fabio Barrasso, after some waiting on the water, manages to complete just one race. Posted on 14 Oct Melges 24 Lino Favini Cup day 1
Maidollis takes early an lead Lake Maggiore didn't disappoint and the Melges 24 fleet started the last event of the 2017 European Sailing Series at full rhythm, with the local southern 'Inverna' breeze blowing between 10 and 13 knots, allowing three races at the 14th Lino Favini Cup. Posted on 14 Oct Melges 24 European Sailing Series Medemblik
Hungarian FGF Sailing Team wrap up the win The final day of the Delta Lloyd Open Dutch Championship in Medemblik saw the last three races of the event for Melges 24 fleet and, comparing to Saturday, no changes were made to the podium places. Posted on 18 Sep Melges 24 European Sailing Series Medemblik day 2
FGF Sailing Team remains the leader Delta Lloyd Open Dutch Championship, considered as the penultimate event of the 2017 Melges 24 European Sailing Series, continued in Medemblik today. With another three races completed on the second day of the event FGF SAILING TEAM still lead. Posted on 17 Sep Melges 24 European Sailing Series Medemblik day 1
Three bullets to Hungarian FGF Sailing Team Penultimate event of the 2017 Melges 24 European Sailing Series brought the Melges 24 fleet to Medemblik, the Netherlands, where during the Delta Lloyd Open Dutch Championship also the Melges 24 Dutch Champions will be found out over the weekend. Posted on 15 Sep Melges 24 Worlds at Helsinki overall
Maidollis and Taki 4 crowned new champions The 20th edition of the Melges 24 World Championship just came to an end in Helsinki, with a series of eleven races that challenged the crews with weather conditions that ranged from light wind to heavy breeze and seas. Posted on 5 Aug Melges 24 Worlds at Helsinki day 4
Up to 25 knots and waves in Finland Sparkling sailing, with lots of sun and waves, characterizes the fourth day of racing in Helsinki, where the 2017 Melges 24 World Championship is going to conclude tomorrow. Posted on 3 Aug Melges 24 Worlds at Helsinki day 3
After the rain, two races and many twists Helsinki woke up with heavy rain this morning and the Melges 24 fleet, moored at Helsingfors Segelklubb, had to wait two hours for the wind to stabilize, the AP flag to go down and to start the races on day three of the 2017 Melges 24 World Championship. Posted on 2 Aug Melges 24 North American Championship
The Gorge Delivers It was all smiles (and adrenaline) at the 2017 Diversified MELGES24 NorAm (North American) Championship. Mother nature generously delivered a banner week of warm and sunny planing conditions to an international fleet of MELGES24 sailors. Posted on 2 Aug Melges 24 Worlds at Helsinki day 2
Three bullets for the Italian crew of Maidollis Drastically different weather conditions from those experienced yesterday took the fleet to the race course on the second day of racing in Helsinki. Posted on 1 Aug

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Multihulls Open Meeting for Multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Hunts SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Hunts SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Shustoke SC Miracle Open Meeting for Miracle
Shustoke SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Lough Derg YC Squib Irish inlands for Squib
Lough Derg YC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Northampton SC RS Aero UK Inland Championship for RS Aero
Northampton SC- 28 Oct to 29 Oct Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 29 Oct Grafham Water SC Laser and Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy