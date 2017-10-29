Lennon Racewear sponsor GP14 Masters & Youths at Budworth

GP14s at Budworth © John Milsom GP14s at Budworth © John Milsom

by Hugh Devereux today at 2:21 pm

Budworth Sailing Club is pleased to announce Lennon Racewear as the main sponsor for the prestigious GP14 Masters, Grand Masters and Youths competition to be held at Budworth SC on the 28th and 29th October.

Lennon are providing the main prizes for the event in the form of vouchers. There will be a total value of £500 of kit up for grabs for the prize winners at the event.

Angus Peel of Lennon commented "We are proud to be sponsoring the GP14 Masters and Youths. The GP14 is synonymous with performance racing with the broad appeal of a large competitive fleet to both youths and those who are not quite so flexible. Lennon Racewear is worn by sailors of all ages and offers warmth and flexibility that is second to none."

Hugh Devereux of Budworth Sailing Club commented "We are very grateful to Lennon for the generous sponsorship of the event prizes. I have seen the benefits of Lennon kit for sailors, particularly those who sail all year round and have been impressed with their heat retention performance in the toughest of conditions."

Founded by Mike Lennon, Lennon Racewear aims to bring you no compromise sailing gear, designed in Britain. We are the only sailing wetsuit manufacturer to use Yamamoto neoprene exclusively throughout our winter and spring ranges. Yamamoto is the best neoprene in the world. Manufactured in Japan, its quick drying, hypo-allergenic and, because of its construction will not allow water ingress like other suits, the main reason for wind chill. You'll never be cold again in one of our wetsuits.

The Masters is open to GP14's helmed by sailors over the age of 40, with the Grand Master Category starting at 50.

The Youths is open to both helms and crews who are below the age of 22.

Budworth Sailing Club, based in Cheshire is a strong GP14 club with a strong history of fleet racing that is maintained by a commitment to training and development.

The Masters and Youths can be entered at:

REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!