Salcombe Brewery 50th Lark Masters at Salcombe Yacht Club

by Clive Eplett today at 8:52 pm

The results are in, after fifty years of thorough testing. The evidence is conclusive. The elixir of youth, with elements of love-potion and time travel, does indeed exist. Forget over-priced bottles of pseudo-science goop from high street stores though, or figments of JK Rowling's imagination. The secret is actually quite simple; Lark sailing.

For the presentation of these findings, legendary class ex-chairman Tim Fells pulled out all the stops for the Lark Class 50th Anniversary and Masters meting at Salcombe YC on 14 October 2017. Even the weather wanted to celebrate, promising wall to wall sunshine and a perfect F2-F3 blowing straight up the estuary.

But I am getting ahead of myself. Larks always give more. Once the out-in-force tractors, crawling the A303, had been negotiated, came Friday's amuse-bouche. Just a gentle gathering in the Victoria Arms, disperse for dinner somewhere, then back to the YC. And you know, we haven't changed a bit. Well OK, pipe down at the back, I concede the occasional incidence of male-pattern baldness is a contrast to 40 years ago, but testosterone is fast, right? But the joy, the atmosphere, the mickey-taking. The same. Glorious.

I tell my kids that age is an attitude and here was the proof. A good dose of Lark sailing has kept us young whilst teaching us much. The latest in a massively long list of Lark-ist achievements must be Mr Fells victory this year at Salcombe Merlin Week (so no pressure, Tim).

Saturday comes and a host of class superstars gather in 34 Larks for Race 1, with eight more in a motor boat, dispensing cake and 'advice'. There's no sign of the sun yet but Jerry Eplett's prayers are answered; insufficient wind to need to hike. It's a port biased line but more pressure on the right. Fells is seemingly buried off the start at the port end. Local knowledge manifests itself elsewhere in the form of Will Henderson who gets onto port tack from two thirds down the line and looks comfortable ever after, taking a seemingly easy bullet. The wizard that is Bob Suggitt and his young apprentice, current national Champion Stuart Hydon, cross the line in a comfortable second. To silence. Oops, OCS, promoting Andy and Katie Shorrock who had crossed third with Fran Gifford/James Ward next.

Race 2 and much of the fleet has twigged that the starboard end actually has wind. Fells is early to win the starboard end but cunningly saves it by arrester-hooking the club frape (calm down, it's a running mooring, not a facebook hi-jack). Meantime Jason Andrews and Zeb Elliot (or was it Clark Kent, difficult to tell the difference) had been paying attention, imitated Will's race 1 start tactic to the same effect. This time the Wizard stays behind the line until the start-gun to actual get a second on the scoreboard, with Dougal and Helen Scott third.

In race 3 Jason and Zeb have to do some chasing down, but despite the saga of the floating/moving leeward mark grab another win. The Shorrocks take another second, saying later that if they'd known about Bob's OCS they might have tried a bit harder. The only person ever to win the Lark Nats at both ends of the boat, Chris Allen, sailing with Ally Hall, takes third.

Overall, Jason and Zeb win and are first apprentices. The Shorrocks take second (and first masters) and under-the-radar John and Vicky Brickwood third, counting two fourths. Bob and Stuart get fourth and first grand-master (hereafter "legends" apparently).

Notwithstanding the sailing, there is a oft-missed clue in "Lark Class". The second word gets overlooked. At the evenings fab black-tie dinner, of course we all heckled and barracked the master-of-ceremonies ex-chairman. But the speech of the night was from John McLaren, who, to rapt attention, recalled how his sadly departed father Ian, Julian Hereward (who, together with his young crew, a certain Cathy Foster, rightly received a standing ovation) and others at Frensham Pond SC conceived and developed the Lark Class we all love. Thank heavens they did. Thank you.

It will be hard to top the weekend's celebration, but rest assured we'll all be up for it.

Overall Results:

Pos Boat Name Sail No Helm Crew Club Category R1 R2 R3 Pts 1st 2472 Jason Andrews Zeb Elliott Eastbourne SC Apprentice ‑8 1 1 2 2nd Fat Sharon 2339 Andrew Shorrock Katie Shorrock Frensham Pond Master 2 ‑5 2 4 3rd 2528 John Brickwood Vicky Brickwood Warwickshire Master ‑6 4 4 8 4th Silver Wizard 2495 Bob Suggit Stuart Hydon Warwickshire Grand Master (OCS) 2 9 11 5th Beam me up Scotty 2539 Chris Allen Ally Hall Hayling Island SC Master ‑18 9 3 12 6th 2521 Mark Rushall Liz Rushall Emsworth SC Master 7 ‑24 5 12 7th Fishy 2200 Steve Fisher Cat Hayling Island SC Master ‑9 7 6 13 8th Mr Bigglesworth 2462 Nick Marlow Ruth Marlow Attenborough SC Grand Master ‑24 6 7 13 9th Zest 2157 Will Henderson Mandy Henderson Salcombe YC Grand Master 1 ‑16 13 14 10th Bruce 2507 Frances Gifford James Ward Ranelagh SC Apprentice 3 12 ‑14 15 11th 2537 Tim Fells Jerry Eplett Salcombe YC Master 4 11 (DNF) 15 12th Something Steamy 2475 Nick Haigh Adam Parry RORC Grand Master ‑26 13 10 23 13th Drama Queen 2458 Paul Gardner Nigel Scott Stokes Bay/Bowmoor SC 12 ‑17 11 23 14th Muppet 2484 Dougal Scott Helen Scott Rock S & WSC Apprentice 21 3 ‑27 24 15th Rollergirl 2520 Spunge Nunn Drew James Waldringfield SC Master 5 ‑22 19 24 16th 2490 Dr Paul Raby Joanna Marlow BUOYS Grand Master 17 8 ‑23 25 17th Jezebel 2532 Tony Hotchkiss Sam Blocksidge Telford Grand Master 15 ‑20 12 27 18th Dizzie Gillespie 2523 Steve Bolland Chris Whitehouse Bristol Corinthian YC Master ‑25 23 8 31 19th 2221 Bill Barker Lucy Kennedy Castle Cove SC Grand Master 10 ‑30 21 31 20th Tiger Too 2538 Nigel Hufton Matt Wood Frensham Pond Master 14 ‑21 17 31 21st Polar Bear 2531 Spike Daniels Daniel Watson Hayling Island SC Master ‑22 14 18 32 22nd Buffy 2459 Nigel Denchfield Fiona Denchfield Grafham Water Grand Master 23 10 ‑24 33 23rd Wind Chaser 2530 Chris Ellis Judith Young Frensham Pond Grand Master 13 ‑26 20 33 24th Floozie 2527 Sarah Richards Ruth Johnson Royal Lymington YC/Netley SC Apprentice ‑20 18 15 33 25th Pussy Galore 2500 Adrian Williams Emma Stokes Hayling Island SC Master ‑19 19 16 35 26th Pink Champagne 2199 Neil Firth Sue Firth Banbury Master 11 ‑27 25 36 27th 25007 2500 John McLaren Annie McLaren Salcombe YC John McLaren ‑31 15 26 41 28th Shenanigan 12 Philip Whitney Lynda Williams Frensham Pond Grand Master 16 28 ‑30 44 29th Express Bongo 2477 Glen Enkle Ann Biglin Maylandsea Bay SC Apprentice ‑28 25 28 53 30th Quarrel & Hardly 2322 Dan Shaw Jenny Shaw Frensham Pond Master ‑32 32 22 54 31st Tiger 2470 Garry Packer Anna Horackova Bristol Corinthian YC Master 27 ‑29 29 56 32nd The Last Chance Saloon 2524 Mike Owen Lawrence Hartness South Staffs SC 29 ‑31 31 60 33rd Lucky Pants 2442 Jonathan Hearth Nick Scutt Salcombe YC/Middle Nene SC Master 30 33 (DNF) 63 34th Fast & Loose 2469 O Bown Vanesa Bown Frensham Pond Apprentice 33 ‑34 32 65 35th Weeble 2502 Steve Chatten Kirsty Phipps Netley SC (DNC) DNC DNC 72