Please select your home edition
Edition
Craftinsure 2012
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Deck Grip Short Finger Gloves
Henri Lloyd Deck Grip Short Finger Gloves
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Girls on Film win the battle, Invictus win the war in the FAST40+ Race Circuit

by Louay Habib today at 8:44 pm 14-15 October 2017
Sir Keith Mills' Ker40+ Invictus, 2017 FAST40+ Champion © FAST 40 / Louay Habib

Sir Keith Mills' Ker40+ Invictus, is the 2017 FAST40+ Champion, after winning the last race of the season, taking second place in Round 5, to clinch the overall title. Sir Keith Mills lifted the FAST40+ Trophy, and the Cloudy Bay Bowl, as winner for the 2017 FAST40+ Race Circuit.

"It is nice to end the season with a bit of a flourish, but we did leave it rather late." commented Sir Keith Mills. "We had a horrible fist day, with lots of mistakes, but today we sailed pretty flawlessly, so it is a really lovely end to the season. Any team can win a race in the FAST40+ fleet, and if you make the wrong call, or a mistake, you get punished. A FAST40+ is like a big dinghy, very responsive, which is great for the Solent, as you can get everything from 5-30 knots, which these boats can handle. I am going to take a year out, and I am looking at a new boat for the year after. I have had a great three years with the FAST40+ fleet, and it is nice to finish on a win."

Sir Keith Mills' Ker40+ Invictus, 2017 FAST40+ Champion - photo © Rick Tomlinson / www.rick-tomlinson.com
Sir Keith Mills' Ker40+ Invictus, 2017 FAST40+ Champion - photo © Rick Tomlinson / www.rick-tomlinson.com

Peter Morton's CF40+ Girls on Film won Round 5 of the 2017 FAST40+ Circuit. The Isle of Wight based team won four of the five rounds, over the last six months. However, it was not enough to take the overall win for the season. The new Girls on Film is undoubtedly quick, and extremely well sailed, but a ninth in the first round, racing a chartered boat, proved the team's undoing.

Peter Morton's CF40+ Girls on Film won Round 5 of the 2017 FAST40+ Circuit - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com
Peter Morton's CF40+ Girls on Film won Round 5 of the 2017 FAST40+ Circuit - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

"We thought about sailing Invictus down the course in the last race, but they sailed really well, and we did not get the opportunity." said Peter Morton. "Invictus has sailed consistently well all season, so it was always going to be hard to catch them. We have paid the price for not getting the boat finished on time, at the beginning of the season. On a positive note, the Girls on Film crew have been magnificent, we have kept the same guys together, and the boat is quick. I am looking forward to next season, I do need a shoulder operation, but that should improve my helming on starboard tack!"

Close racing is in the DNA of the FAST40+ Fleet - photo © Rick Tomlinson / www.rick-tomlinson.com
Close racing is in the DNA of the FAST40+ Fleet - photo © Rick Tomlinson / www.rick-tomlinson.com

Stewart Whitehead's Carkeek MkIII Rebellion, was fifth in Round 5, placing third for the 2017 circuit, and is a serious contender for 2018. Bas de Voogd's Carkeek MkIII Hitchhiker, finished the season in fourth place, the Dutch team was competing in the class for the first time. Dennis Gehrlein's young German team, racing Silva Neo, was third in Round 5, lifting the team to 5th for the circuit, a massive improvement on their 11th place last year.

Racing in the FAST40+ Class is incredibly close, with just a few seconds often deciding the winner. In the very last regatta, seven of the teams made the podium, including Mike Bartholomew's Tokoloshe II, and Tony Dickin's Jubilee. The two teams fought it out to the end, with Tokoloshe just pipping Jubilee in the last race, to win their duel by a single point.

The 2018 FAST40+ Race Circuit will shortly be announced, new teams are also expected to join the class next season. Watch this space.

Follow the FAST40+ Class facebook page www.facebook.com/FAST40UK

www.fast40class.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

FAST40+ Season Decider
Four teams in contention for the season title The final round of the 2017 FAST40+ Circuit kicks off this weekend, organised by the Hamble River Sailing Club. After six months of racing, it all comes down to this decider, with four teams in contention to be crowned overall champion. Posted on 10 Oct HYS One Ton Cup overall
Peter Morton's CF40+ Girls on Film retain the trophy Three races on Premier Composite Technologies Race Day, produced a nerve jangling finish to the HYS One Ton Cup. Bright sunshine and a shifting southerly breeze produced a highly strategic finale. Posted on 24 Sep HYS One Ton Cup day 2
A different dynamic in longer round the cans races Two longer round the cans races produced a different dynamic on Grapefruit Graphics Race Day. After a short postponement, a southwesterly breeze arrived at midday, piping up to 15 knots and gusting up to full on planing conditions by the close. Posted on 23 Sep HYS One Ton Cup day 1
Three races on opening TT Rigging Race Day Three Windward Leeward races were fired off in quick succession by PRO Stuart Childerley and his team. Racing was held in the central and eastern Solent, with a southwesterly breeze averaging 15 knots, and gusting over 20 knots. Posted on 22 Sep HYS One Ton Cup preview
Fast40+ fleet set for Cowes From Thursday 21st September, the FAST40+ Class will compete for the prestigious HYS One Ton Cup. Created by the Cercle de la Voile de Paris in 1899, the One Ton Cup is steeped in history and reputation in the world of yacht racing. Posted on 19 Sep Girls on Film wins Fast 40+ class
At Lendy Cowes Week 2017 Unique, fast, fun, and at times frustrating, there is nothing quite like Cowes Week, this year sponsored by Lendy. In the 12 strong FAST40+ Class, Peter Morton's CF40+ Girls on Film, triumphed after a stunning display in medium to heavy air. Posted on 6 Aug Fast and furious Fast 40+ racing
On day 5 at Lendy Cowes Week The fifth race for the FAST40+ Class, at of Lendy Cowes Week, was held in atrocious conditions in the Central Solent. Fast and furious racing is the DNA of the FAST40+ Class, and today was not for the faint-hearted. Posted on 2 Aug FAST40+ on day 4 of Lendy Cowes Week
Girls on Film – Head turning on Ladies Day Peter Morton's British CF40+ Girls on Film, is the new leader of the FAST40+ Class racing at Lendy Cowes Week, appropriately on Ladies Day. Posted on 1 Aug FAST40+ on day 3 of Lendy Cowes Week
Eastern Flight The FAST40+ Fleet raced in the Eastern and Central Solent on the third day of Lendy Cowes Week, racing for the Royal London Yacht Club's Bloodhound Challenge Trophy. Posted on 31 Jul FAST40+ fracas on day 2 of Lendy Cowes Week
Rock hitting, collision and a snapped rig An incident packed second day included Girls of Film hitting a rock on approach to a mark, a collision between Invictus and Rebellion at the same mark, plus 42 South snapping their rig, and a navigational error costing a round of drinks at the bar. Posted on 30 Jul

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Multihulls Open Meeting for Multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Hunts SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Hunts SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Shustoke SC Miracle Open Meeting for Miracle
Shustoke SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Lough Derg YC Squib Irish inlands for Squib
Lough Derg YC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Northampton SC RS Aero UK Inland Championship for RS Aero
Northampton SC- 28 Oct to 29 Oct Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 29 Oct Grafham Water SC Laser and Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy