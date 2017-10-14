Please select your home edition
Edition
Craftinsure 2012
Product Feature
Rooster SuperTherm Longjohn
Rooster SuperTherm Longjohn
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Mirror 14 (Marauder)
located in Staines

Craftinsure Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller at Burghfield Sailing Club

by John and Charlotte Fildes today at 6:36 pm 14 October 2017
Craftinsure Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller event at Burghfield © Mike Proven

23 Merlin Rocket teams travelled from as far as Devon, somewhere north of Birmingham, and some bumper bashers from Essex to support the first Craftisure Burghfield Merlin Silver Tiller event. A warm welcome awaited us, along with a coffee and a bacon buttie.

Race officer Nick Martin gave us a very straight talking to in his briefing nice and early at 1015 sharp and explained to us that he had re written the sailing instructions so that we could do whatever we liked, NICE! Depending on the wind. His plan for us mortals, was that we would have something new to try in his windward leeward gate courses. Now I know the class has being trying these this year but it was a first for us and we really liked it.

Craftinsure Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller event at Burghfield - photo © Mike Proven
Craftinsure Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller event at Burghfield - photo © Mike Proven

For those who don't know, Burghfield was in fact an old air base which was decommissioned after the war and was dug out to extract the gravel. Interestingly, they left a few island in the lake, for what reason is unclear, but they provide a nice interesting dimension to the racing as it gets shallower as you approach them, and in the 10 knots of breeze we had, they throw up shifts, bends and kindly block the light breeze, all of which gives you lots to think about anyway.

First race got underway at just after eleven and despite the normal jostling on the line, the fleet started first go. The middle of the lake appeared to have a little more wind and that is where the leaders headed up to our first gate. The fleet was incredibly closely packed, and there was little between the first and the last boats. The leader was newly formed Team B&B of Mr Biggs and Miss Beka Jones, great sailing skills combined with his recent loss of a few kilos from the front of the boat making them super quick downwind in the light breeze. I would love to tell you there was a great battle down to the leeward gate at the front of the pack, but the truth is when you are near the back, you are dealing with your own battles and I have no clue what happened up front. Being near the back brings its own battels but we had three good laps of the course and out on top came Chris and Chris followed by Caroline and Kat and the top three was rounded out by team B&B.

Craftinsure Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller event at Burghfield - photo © Mike Proven
Craftinsure Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller event at Burghfield - photo © Mike Proven

Race two was sent off quickly after last boat finished (no messing Martin) and we again sailed on the same Windward/Leeward course with gates at each end and a very similar 8-10 of breeze. Another clean start from the fleet only slightly tainted by one chaps 'should have gone to Spec Savers' moment, desperately trying not to be over the line, resulted in some frank words and loss of some paint and gunwhale. Another close first beat followed, and after three laps the winners were Team B&B, followed by local Burghfield boys Rodger Phillips and Will Crocker and the top three was rounded out by Chris and Chris. After the race we all headed to shore for lunch.

After our top lunch, Mr 'no messing' Martin decided that after a quick poll, he would give us the opportunity to do a touring of the lake and sail round the club marks. Can't be that hard, surely.

We launched again and sailed a complete tour of the buoys so we had some clue as to where we were headed, and race three was off. Another clean start from the fleet and we set off upwind to the windward mark. As before, a shifty first beat meant that a bunch of boats arrived at the starboard rounding top mark in unison which always adds to the fun. We then sailed a run to a buoy in the middle of the lake before gybing onto a tight reach and heading across to the far side of the lake, where there was another gybe mark, and another run before a final reach across the top end of the lake. It was enough to keep the crews on their toes with all the gybes.

The race was won by Team B&B followed by New Merlin Helm Ian Martin (he is clearly happier in the back of the boat than the front) and Pete Horn. Well done Ian and the top three was rounded out by Chris and Chris.

Craftinsure Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller event at Burghfield - photo © Mike Proven
Craftinsure Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller event at Burghfield - photo © Mike Proven

Race four was a re run of race three, but with a few buoy changes to give us some better reaching. Chris and Chris rolled in first closely followed by B&B and then Ian and Pete.

Once on shore and de rigged, we were greeted with an amazing selection of cakes and tea from Mrs Martin and Mrs Potts (has Mrs Potts been on the cakes recently?) before our prize giving to announce the winners. Congratulations to Mr Biggs And Mrs Beka Jones on their win, Chris and Chris for chasing them hard in tricky conditions and, Caroline and Kat rounded out our top three.

Craftinsure Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller event at Burghfield - photo © Mike Proven
Craftinsure Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller event at Burghfield - photo © Mike Proven

A special thanks to Nick Martin and his race team, the safety guys and Mike for the photos. All of the club members who made cake, the club staff that cooked for us and served us drinks. We had a thoroughly enjoyable day. Thank you Burghfield and hope to see you next year. Next up is Blithfield Silver Tiller on Sunday 22 October, see you all there.

Overall Results:

PosHelmCrewSail NoClubR1R2R3R4Pts
1stMatt BiggsBeka Jones3743Blithfield‑31124
2ndChris GouldChris Kilsby3778Midland/Thames1‑8315
3rdCaroline CroftKat Colvin3673Bartley / Burghfield24‑8612
4thRoger PhillipsWill Crocker3736Burghfield426‑712
5thJohn MeadowcroftKaty Meadowcroft3666Upper Thames‑1674415
6thSimon PottsPippa Taylor3777Burghfield55‑9515
7thIan MartinPete Horn3658Burghfield‑20112316
8thPat BlakeJill Blake3740Cookham Reach SC‑13611926
9thAlex JonesAlice Markham3627Cookham Reach SC69‑151126
10thIan SharpsEllie Sharps3712Burghfield9‑1551327
11thPiers LambertAndy Bines3671Brightlingsea‑14127827
12thChris MartinSamuel Bailey3787Midland‑193101528
13thSteven LeneyGillian Leney3716Blithfield7‑17121029
14thWilliam WarrenSophie Mackley3756Shoreham sc81613(RET)37
15thPaul HollisPaula Mason3730Blithfield1210‑181739
16thRichard DeeNancy Gudgeon3765Midland1113‑171640
17thPhil MasonJamie Mason3624Blithfield‑2114141240
18thJames WellsLiz Wells3566Starcross17‑18161447
19thColin AndersonRob Kennough3583Blithfield102119(DNF)50
20thBen ArcherNix Middleton Stewart3767Parkstone YC1520(OCS)1954
21stPhil AshworthAli Ashworth3734Weymouth SC18‑23212059
22ndJohn FildesCharlotte Fildes3585ASC‑2222201860
23rdDan WillettPete Nicholson3746Brightlingsea SC(OCS)19OCSDNC67
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Merlin Rockets at Parkstone
Taxi and Alex smashed it! Parkstone Yacht Club was host for the Craftinsure Silver Tiller on Saturday 30 September to Sunday 1 October, and Taxi and Alex smashed it! Posted on 5 Oct Superb season for the team at P&B
Championship wins across a range of classes It has been a superb summer for the team at P&B, with top results in a variety of classes, culminating in a win at the 505 World Championship in Annapolis. We caught up with Dave Wade to find out more... Posted on 2 Oct Merlin Rocket Inlands at Burton
Fast and furious for the fleet Burton Sailing Club welcomed the Merlin Rocket fleet for the Nautilus Inlands on 23rd-24th September. With 12 knots and sunshine the 40 boats took to the water for the 6 fast and furious short course races that were scheduled for the Saturday. Posted on 28 Sep Merlin Rockets at Lymington
Silver Tiller Series continues Arriving at Lymington on the Saturday morning, the Merlin and Scorpion sailors were blessed with superb sailing conditions once the sea breeze kicked in. Posted on 6 Sep Minima Regatta 2017
Full range of sailing conditions at Kingston Crews at the Minima regatta, which is sponsored by TWM solicitors, faced pretty well the full range of sailing conditions at Kingston at the weekend. Posted on 5 Sep adidas Poole Week 2017 overall
What a week that was! Poole Week 2017 was notable on a number of counts. Despite the generally light and perpetually shifty conditions that tested the skill and patience of the race officers to the limit, no racing was lost to the weather. Posted on 3 Sep adidas Poole Week 2017 day 5
The full gamut of wind and weather Thursday saw Poole Harbour provide the full gamut of wind and weather to delight and occasionally confound the competitors and Race Officers - with a full 360 degree shift in the wind, a band of rain, lightning, rainbows and glorious sunshine. Posted on 1 Sep adidas Poole Week 2017 day 4
Race Officer's rain dance does the trick The forecast for today did not look ideal with little wind and rain promised. However, the PROs had clearly done their rain dances as the weather improved ahead of the 1400hrs start and we managed to get some good racing in. Posted on 31 Aug adidas Poole Week 2017 day 3
Wind fills in after a slow start After a slow start to the afternoon's racing while those in the Top Triangle looked on enviously from a flat calm at the 6 to 8 knots of breeze at the Race Platform, the wind eventually filled in from the west and racing got underway. Posted on 29 Aug We lucky few...
Or Pwllheli reviewed, through a glass darkly To coin the popular phrase from that strange game men play with their balls (and now, even more successfully, ladies too) the 2017 season is shaping up to be a game of two halves. Posted on 23 Aug

Upcoming Events

Chichester YC Merlin Rocket Merlin Open for Merlin Rocket and Hadron H2
Chichester YC- 31 Mar 2018
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy