Craftinsure Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller at Burghfield Sailing Club

by John and Charlotte Fildes today at 6:36 pm

23 Merlin Rocket teams travelled from as far as Devon, somewhere north of Birmingham, and some bumper bashers from Essex to support the first Craftisure Burghfield Merlin Silver Tiller event. A warm welcome awaited us, along with a coffee and a bacon buttie.

Race officer Nick Martin gave us a very straight talking to in his briefing nice and early at 1015 sharp and explained to us that he had re written the sailing instructions so that we could do whatever we liked, NICE! Depending on the wind. His plan for us mortals, was that we would have something new to try in his windward leeward gate courses. Now I know the class has being trying these this year but it was a first for us and we really liked it.

For those who don't know, Burghfield was in fact an old air base which was decommissioned after the war and was dug out to extract the gravel. Interestingly, they left a few island in the lake, for what reason is unclear, but they provide a nice interesting dimension to the racing as it gets shallower as you approach them, and in the 10 knots of breeze we had, they throw up shifts, bends and kindly block the light breeze, all of which gives you lots to think about anyway.

First race got underway at just after eleven and despite the normal jostling on the line, the fleet started first go. The middle of the lake appeared to have a little more wind and that is where the leaders headed up to our first gate. The fleet was incredibly closely packed, and there was little between the first and the last boats. The leader was newly formed Team B&B of Mr Biggs and Miss Beka Jones, great sailing skills combined with his recent loss of a few kilos from the front of the boat making them super quick downwind in the light breeze. I would love to tell you there was a great battle down to the leeward gate at the front of the pack, but the truth is when you are near the back, you are dealing with your own battles and I have no clue what happened up front. Being near the back brings its own battels but we had three good laps of the course and out on top came Chris and Chris followed by Caroline and Kat and the top three was rounded out by team B&B.

Race two was sent off quickly after last boat finished (no messing Martin) and we again sailed on the same Windward/Leeward course with gates at each end and a very similar 8-10 of breeze. Another clean start from the fleet only slightly tainted by one chaps 'should have gone to Spec Savers' moment, desperately trying not to be over the line, resulted in some frank words and loss of some paint and gunwhale. Another close first beat followed, and after three laps the winners were Team B&B, followed by local Burghfield boys Rodger Phillips and Will Crocker and the top three was rounded out by Chris and Chris. After the race we all headed to shore for lunch.

After our top lunch, Mr 'no messing' Martin decided that after a quick poll, he would give us the opportunity to do a touring of the lake and sail round the club marks. Can't be that hard, surely.

We launched again and sailed a complete tour of the buoys so we had some clue as to where we were headed, and race three was off. Another clean start from the fleet and we set off upwind to the windward mark. As before, a shifty first beat meant that a bunch of boats arrived at the starboard rounding top mark in unison which always adds to the fun. We then sailed a run to a buoy in the middle of the lake before gybing onto a tight reach and heading across to the far side of the lake, where there was another gybe mark, and another run before a final reach across the top end of the lake. It was enough to keep the crews on their toes with all the gybes.

The race was won by Team B&B followed by New Merlin Helm Ian Martin (he is clearly happier in the back of the boat than the front) and Pete Horn. Well done Ian and the top three was rounded out by Chris and Chris.

Race four was a re run of race three, but with a few buoy changes to give us some better reaching. Chris and Chris rolled in first closely followed by B&B and then Ian and Pete.

Once on shore and de rigged, we were greeted with an amazing selection of cakes and tea from Mrs Martin and Mrs Potts (has Mrs Potts been on the cakes recently?) before our prize giving to announce the winners. Congratulations to Mr Biggs And Mrs Beka Jones on their win, Chris and Chris for chasing them hard in tricky conditions and, Caroline and Kat rounded out our top three.

A special thanks to Nick Martin and his race team, the safety guys and Mike for the photos. All of the club members who made cake, the club staff that cooked for us and served us drinks. We had a thoroughly enjoyable day. Thank you Burghfield and hope to see you next year. Next up is Blithfield Silver Tiller on Sunday 22 October, see you all there.

Overall Results:

Pos Helm Crew Sail No Club R1 R2 R3 R4 Pts 1st Matt Biggs Beka Jones 3743 Blithfield ‑3 1 1 2 4 2nd Chris Gould Chris Kilsby 3778 Midland/Thames 1 ‑8 3 1 5 3rd Caroline Croft Kat Colvin 3673 Bartley / Burghfield 2 4 ‑8 6 12 4th Roger Phillips Will Crocker 3736 Burghfield 4 2 6 ‑7 12 5th John Meadowcroft Katy Meadowcroft 3666 Upper Thames ‑16 7 4 4 15 6th Simon Potts Pippa Taylor 3777 Burghfield 5 5 ‑9 5 15 7th Ian Martin Pete Horn 3658 Burghfield ‑20 11 2 3 16 8th Pat Blake Jill Blake 3740 Cookham Reach SC ‑13 6 11 9 26 9th Alex Jones Alice Markham 3627 Cookham Reach SC 6 9 ‑15 11 26 10th Ian Sharps Ellie Sharps 3712 Burghfield 9 ‑15 5 13 27 11th Piers Lambert Andy Bines 3671 Brightlingsea ‑14 12 7 8 27 12th Chris Martin Samuel Bailey 3787 Midland ‑19 3 10 15 28 13th Steven Leney Gillian Leney 3716 Blithfield 7 ‑17 12 10 29 14th William Warren Sophie Mackley 3756 Shoreham sc 8 16 13 (RET) 37 15th Paul Hollis Paula Mason 3730 Blithfield 12 10 ‑18 17 39 16th Richard Dee Nancy Gudgeon 3765 Midland 11 13 ‑17 16 40 17th Phil Mason Jamie Mason 3624 Blithfield ‑21 14 14 12 40 18th James Wells Liz Wells 3566 Starcross 17 ‑18 16 14 47 19th Colin Anderson Rob Kennough 3583 Blithfield 10 21 19 (DNF) 50 20th Ben Archer Nix Middleton Stewart 3767 Parkstone YC 15 20 (OCS) 19 54 21st Phil Ashworth Ali Ashworth 3734 Weymouth SC 18 ‑23 21 20 59 22nd John Fildes Charlotte Fildes 3585 ASC ‑22 22 20 18 60 23rd Dan Willett Pete Nicholson 3746 Brightlingsea SC (OCS) 19 OCS DNC 67