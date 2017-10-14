Please select your home edition
Edition
Ancasta Botin Fast40
Product Feature
East Coast Rivers Cruising Companion by Janet Harber
East Coast Rivers Cruising Companion by Janet Harber
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Endurance 38 Decksaloon
located in Plymouth

Salcombe Yacht Club Autumn Series - Race 7

by Malcolm Mackley today at 5:28 pm 14 October 2017

On Saturday the 14th October the Salcombe Estuary was buzzing with dinghy sailing activity and had Race Officer Geoff Gilson and his team expertly controlling both a 34 boat Lark Class Masters sailing event together with the normal Club Racing.

The sun shone for the club event and a light Southerly breeze provided very pleasant top of the tide October sailing, although sailors needed to be aware of a large influx of Portuguese Men of War in the estuary.

The Juniors enjoyed a full estuary course with the Tera of Will Meek leading the Topper of Gus Howells. The medium Handicap fleet had a good turnout with Peter Cook and Janet Exelby demonstrating ever increasing skills in their new to them wooden red Firefly. There was a welcome return of Claire Booth in an Aero 7 who secured second place from Ruari McColl who is one in a steadily increasing fleet of Lasers at Salcombe. The Fast Handicap saw fittingly, Norman and Karen Karen Brown secure a deserved win in their National 12 as allegedly this will be their last season of sailing together after many successful previous seasons.

The Solo fleet was well supported and hotly contested with 17 boats on the water. Geoff Allen once again made a great start but it was Simon Dobson with his Dacron sails and upright mast light weather rig setup that established an early lead. There was a tricky light wind run from the Bag to Gerston Number 7 mark where tactical positioning was important and where Chris Cleeves showed his mastery to secure a second place. Ed Stephens in his new "blue suede shoes" coloured Solo held 3rd position until the final beat into the estuary where Graham Cranford Smith got past him having chosen a more Portlemouth sided route to the finish.

Whilst racing his Solo, Stewart Cartwright, one of Salcombe's very own "National Treasures" thoughtfully went to pick up what appeared to be a plastic floating object on the sailing race track only to discover it was in fact one of the many Portuguese Men of War that are currently invading the estuary. These beasts sting can be dangerous, however latest reports indicate that Stuart is alive and well.

The elegant Salcombe Yawls sailed serenely around their course with Andrew Wood and Tim Petit pipping Barney and Juanita Greenhill to the post on the last beat to the line.

Race 7 Results:

Juniors
1st Tera 2852, Will Meek
2nd Topper 48168, Gus Howells
3rd Tera 2741, James Alexander

Medium Handicap
1st Firefly 3217, Peter Cook and Janet Exelby
2nd Aero 1517, Claire Booth
3rd Laser R 155962, Ruari McColl

Fast Handicap
1st National 12, 3480 Norman and Karen Brown
2nd Phantom 1452, Ian Stewart
3rd Merlin 3612, Andrew and Sheila Squire

Solos
1st 5676, Simon Dobson
2nd 5573, Chris Cleeves
3rd 5755, Graham Cranford Smith

Salcombe Yawls
1st 97 Andrew Wood and Tim Petit
2nd 138 Barney and Juanita Greenhill
3rd 140 Andrew and Elizabeth Savell

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Salcombe Brewery 50th Lark Masters
The elixir of youth does exist! The results are in, after fifty years of thorough testing. The evidence is conclusive. The elixir of youth, with elements of love-potion and time travel, does indeed exist. Posted today at 8:52 pm National Solo End of Season Championship
Stunning conditions for the 60 helms at Grafham Water Sixty Solos journeyed to the popular venue of Graham Water to contest the final event of the Season and with it the conclusion to the Super Series, sponsored generously with a new sail from North Sails. Posted today at 2:03 pm Salcombe Brewery 50th Lark Masters Preview
Competition set to be hot in Salcombe on Saturday The Lark Class is delighted to announce the sponsorship of the 2017 LARK Masters by Salcombe Brewery Co. Posted on 12 Oct Solos at Royal Harwich
On a bright and breezy Saturday A bright and breezy Saturday morning greeted the competitors to Woolverstone. After seeing the forecast a few would be competitors handed in their sick notes and registered their aches and pains so they could watch from the comfort of the clubhouse! Posted on 12 Oct Solos at Hunts
Ten visitors join 12 home boats On 30th September ten visitors joined twelve home boats for the Solo open meeting at Hunts Sailing Club. Competitors were greeted with sunshine and a light to moderate breeze. Posted on 12 Oct National Solo Season round-up
And look ahead to the End of Seasons Saturday sees the conclusion to the 2017 National Solo "Majors" calendar with the final event, The End of Season Championship at Graham Water. 44 qualifiers with another 21 who need the EOS result to be included in the North Sails Super Series. Posted on 9 Oct Salcombe YC Autumn Series Race 6
Sheltering from the 40 knot winds On Saturday morning the weather station at Prawle Point was reporting wind speeds in excess of 40 knots from the west. Fortunately for the sailors contesting race 6 of the Salcombe Yacht Club Autumn Series, the estuary provides a fair bit of shelter. Posted on 9 Oct Solos at Hollingworth Lake
Three helms in Northern Series showdown Eight visitors from 6 clubs joined 11 home boats to compete in the Solo Open meeting on 7 October 2017. However, the real business of the day was to determine which of 3 helms would win the Solo Northern Series overall. Posted on 9 Oct Scottish Solos at Loch Ard
JPWatersports traveller and AGM Saturday October 7th was the date of the final Scottish Solo travellers. Loch Ard lived up to its name for scenery, and even the wind played ball. 13 visiting boats from as far apart as Aberdeen and the Borders joined the 2 locals. Posted on 8 Oct Solos at Teign Corinthian
Western Travellers Series and Sea Series event On Saturday 30th September, seven visitors joined eleven local Solos at Teign Corinthian YC for Round 8 of the Western Area Travellers Series and part of the Solo Sea Series. Posted on 2 Oct

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Multihulls Open Meeting for Multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Hunts SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Hunts SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Shustoke SC Miracle Open Meeting for Miracle
Shustoke SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Lough Derg YC Squib Irish inlands for Squib
Lough Derg YC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Northampton SC RS Aero UK Inland Championship for RS Aero
Northampton SC- 28 Oct to 29 Oct Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 29 Oct Grafham Water SC Laser and Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy