Please select your home edition
Edition
Pinnell & Bax 201709 728x90
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Solo Dinghy Overboom Cover
Rain and Sun Solo Dinghy Overboom Cover
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Solo Sailing Dinghy No 3011
located in Emsworth

National Solo End of Season Championship at Grafham Water Sailing Club

by Will Loy today at 2:03 pm 14 October 2017
Dave Mitchell powering upwind during the Solo End of Season Championship at Grafham © Will Loy

Sixty Solos journeyed to the popular venue of Graham Water to contest the final event of the Season and with it the conclusion to the Super Series, sponsored generously with a new sail from North Sails. The sail was also joined by some absolutely stonking prizes from Rooster Sailing, Harken and C2 Marine.

These would be given away at the prize giving draw but firstly we had some business to attend to on the water and with a steady 13-18 knots, temperatures akin to Florida and only 30% cloud cover, the sailors were more than ready for action.

Race 1

PRO Peter Saxton set a three great start lines for all three races and was rewarded with three clean starts. The majority of the fleet headed towards the left from the pin end while others elected to throw the dice and hope for some favourable wind shifts. Half way up the 1100 metre beat reigning National Champion Charlie Cumbley, who needed a top two result to pip Andy Davis for the Super Series title was in a controlling position. So, with the wind holding at Andy Fox hiking conditions (everyone else was out on their toenails) it was Cumbley with a slim lead over recently retired and looking for a new exciting role (nudge nudge) Big Dave Mitchell. Third around was Andy Davis with Mike Sims, Olly Wells and Martin Frary completing a talented top six. The PRO opted to use a sausage triangle course with the hope that this would compress the fleet. Davis had broken through Mitchell by the wing mark, gusts were fickle in their choice, some gaining and some losing but with on water jury Steve Watson on the scene, at least the racing was fair.

Cumbley and Davis continued in a personal battle with Sims moving into third but unfortunately not close enough to worry or influence the leaders. Davis seemed to be pointing higher but Cumbley was footing off and hooking into the next shift slightly earlier. The fleet completed the triangle and Cumbley had stretched out to a comfortable lead with Davis and Sims in a holding pattern and it stayed this way for the remainder of the race. Wells, Frary and Chris Mayhew sailing his John Poulson wood/frp/wood Solo was a creditable sixth.

Race 2

The clean start and with the wind increasing as the nearby cloud compressed the breeze, gold and silver sails glistened like Cartier as the fleet powered up the course. There was some left in the main shifts and Dave Mitchell who, when fully hiked is something to see, rounded first with Martin Honnor second and Doug Latta, sailing Solo 6000 third and loving it. I wonder what Patrick Burns was thinking who had sold her only a few months earlier? Cumbley and first beat maestro Robert Laurie completed the top five while behind the fleet merged from left and right in a reasonably orderly fashion. One casualty who had not even made the top mark was Ewan Birkin Walls who suffered equipment failure, well, the boat is 5 months old!

Stunning conditions for the Solo End of Season Championship at Grafham - photo © Will Loy
Stunning conditions for the Solo End of Season Championship at Grafham - photo © Will Loy

As the fleet tore down the first reach (the PRO had set an altered course to Triangle Sausage (TS) Martin Honnor was seen making his way back to round the spreader mark which must have been more painful than the ache in his quadriceps. This error handed second to Doug and with Davis pulling himself ahead of Cumbley by the wing mark, there was still all to play for in the event and the overall series. At the bottom mark and the leaders all chose the left hand gate with Mitchell, Latta, Cumbley and Davis in close proximity.

Latta took the lead up the second arduous beat, his heart beating louder than a soho nightclub at 5am and was still hanging on by the skin of his teeth at the leeward mark but Cumbley and Mitchell are not big on quitting early and had other plans for the Southern based competitor as they slogged once more into the very eye of the breeze. by the top Latta had slipped to third and eventually succumbed to Davis and Vince Horey by the gun. Nonetheless, a fantastic sight to see Solo 6000 at the pointy end of the fleet!

Doug Latta in Solo 6000 during the End of Season Championship at Grafham - photo © Will Loy
Doug Latta in Solo 6000 during the End of Season Championship at Grafham - photo © Will Loy

Race 3

My report for race three is somewhat short due to my need to assist with setting up the prize giving. So, in a nutshell, the wind was holding at 13-17 knots with some more cloud cover but that did nothing but add to the drama. Chris Brown and all the main players had started at the pin end, Horey in the box seat but Brown judged the laymen in perfectly to round first from Cumbley with Sims and Wells completing the top four. Cumbley laid the event and the series to rest by the leeward mark, taking the lead and eventually the bullet after the PRO had shortened the course at the windward mark. You can all thank Dave Mitchell for that extra beat! Brown held on for second from Wells who completed his season with a third overall and, having chosen the Solo EOS over the Endeavour Trophy courtesy of a medical note saying he could only play for one day, he was suitably chuffed. Sims finished on the same points but his reverse score gave Wells the nod but will hopefully be hungry for some revenge in 2018. Just don't play football two days before an event Mike. Big Dave Mitchell completed the top five and was also first Veteran. Godfrey Clark was first Grand Master and one place overall behind first Septimus, John Webster.

So, with the EOS overall results done and dusted it was a quick count up of the Super Series and to keep things short it was Charlie Cumbley who with four wins pipped Andy Davis to the title he has held since the series inception in 2015.

In a fittingly ironic twist, Andy Davis won first prize in the Super Series draw and received, to the delight of all, a brand new North sail. No doubt Jim Hunt, joint CEO of HD Sails may be wetting his HD Gold Maxx pants with laughter but someone is going to get a great deal on a secondhand, never used sail soon!

There were further prizes for many of the qualifiers thanks to the generosity of Rooster Sailing, Harken and C2 Marine. Thanks to all our sponsors, thanks to Noble Marine for another year of guaranteed dinghy insurance cover and to Peter Saxton and the whole team at Graham Water who made this a very enjoyable event for 60 sailors.

Thanks to our "on water " Judge, Steve Watson. Full Super Series results will be published soon.

Please visit our new website in a few weeks time to see how we rock, that is legally as we have the 'on water jury'.

See you on the water in 2018.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3Pts
1st5705Charlie CumbleyWarsash SC‑1112
2nd5597Andy DavisBartley SC23‑65
3rd5764Oli WellsNorthampton Sailing club4‑937
4th5722Micheal SimsCarsington3‑647
5th5750David MitchellWarsash SC72‑199
6th5730Vince HoreyKing George SC‑184711
7th5712Chris BrownDraycote Water SC‑1710212
8th6000Doug LattaHISC85‑1513
9th4921Chris MayhewRoyal Harwich YC6‑191016
10th5583Martin FraryWeston512‑2717
11th5691Guy MaygerFelpham Sailing Club‑118917
12th5398Martin HonnorOgston SC13‑18518
13th5707Nigel DaviesDraycote Water SC14‑17822
14th5324Steve CorbyBrightlingsea SC10‑151222
15th5211Philip BarnesBudworth167‑1823
16th5130Mark LeeWeymouth SC1213(DNC)25
17th5618Kevan GibbLareo Bay SC1511‑2026
18th5393Simon DerhamLittleton SC921(DNC)30
19th5745Andrew FoxLeigh and Lowton Sc19‑201130
20th5613Stuart GibsonClyde Cruising Club2014‑2434
21st5406Jarvis SimpsonBrightlingsea SC21‑231435
22nd5658Steve Denison 23‑251639
23rd5655John WebsterCarsington‑30271744
24th4801Godfrey ClarkFishers Green‑38321345
25th5134Roberty LaurieRYA‑25222547
26th5514John DixonWest Kirby SC‑24242347
27th5738Ewan Birkin‑WallsGrafham Water Sailing Club26(DNS)2248
28th5747Roger LumbySalcombe YC28‑312149
29th4679Mark FullerPapercourt2228‑3050
30th5713Duncan PeacsSpinnaker SC‑44163854
31st5724Terry PalmerUpper Thames SC31‑382657
32nd5736Iain CarpenterNorthampton Sailing Club2730‑3957
33rd5723Alan BishopGirton SC3226(DNS)58
34th4309Richard BundockHunts SC‑33293362
35th5455Mark MaskellBlackwater SC2933(DNS)62
36th4772Nick FisherSalcombe YC‑41342963
37th5670Nigel ThomasHill Head SC34‑373165
38th5721Graham WilsonNorthampton Sailing Club‑43353267
39th5282Vernon PerkinsSouth Cerney Sailing Club‑49402868
40th5522Bill KnightsHunts SC35‑443671
41st5547Peter WarneNorthampton Sailing Club36‑413773
42nd5352Mike WilkieDesborough SC40‑423474
43rd4454Stas LawickiPapercourt39‑483574
44th5405Mark FowlerHunts SC‑42364177
45th5575Shaun WalshCalshot SC‑51394483
46th5560Charles StimpsonSpinnaker SC(DNS)434083
47th4491Grayson EacecottStewartby Water SC3750(DNC)87
48th4882Brian FisherNotts County‑45454287
49th5137Derek MayhemRHYC‑48474390
50th5373Phil SturmerRoyal Burnham YC‑50464591
51st5399Ian FirthNotts County4649(DNC)95
52nd4551Bill HutchingsTonbridge‑53514697
53rd4040David GoudieGrafham Water Sailing Club47(DNC)DNC108
54th5649Steven BishopGirton SC52(DNC)DNC113
55th4771Andrew LiddingtonRugby ANd Daventry SC(DNF)DNCDNC122
55th5527Michael WildeSpinnaker SC(DNC)DNSDNC122
55th5608Steve EdeArdleigh(DNF)DNCDNC122
55th5158Simon CharlesGrafham Water Sailing Club(DNC)DNCDNC122
55th5687Patrick BurnsRYA(DNC)DNCDNC122
55th5703John BallBrightlingsea SC(DNF)DNCDNC122
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Solos at Royal Harwich
On a bright and breezy Saturday A bright and breezy Saturday morning greeted the competitors to Woolverstone. After seeing the forecast a few would be competitors handed in their sick notes and registered their aches and pains so they could watch from the comfort of the clubhouse! Posted on 12 Oct Solos at Hunts
Ten visitors join 12 home boats On 30th September ten visitors joined twelve home boats for the Solo open meeting at Hunts Sailing Club. Competitors were greeted with sunshine and a light to moderate breeze. Posted on 12 Oct National Solo Season round-up
And look ahead to the End of Seasons Saturday sees the conclusion to the 2017 National Solo "Majors" calendar with the final event, The End of Season Championship at Graham Water. 44 qualifiers with another 21 who need the EOS result to be included in the North Sails Super Series. Posted on 9 Oct Salcombe YC Autumn Series Race 6
Sheltering from the 40 knot winds On Saturday morning the weather station at Prawle Point was reporting wind speeds in excess of 40 knots from the west. Fortunately for the sailors contesting race 6 of the Salcombe Yacht Club Autumn Series, the estuary provides a fair bit of shelter. Posted on 9 Oct Solos at Hollingworth Lake
Three helms in Northern Series showdown Eight visitors from 6 clubs joined 11 home boats to compete in the Solo Open meeting on 7 October 2017. However, the real business of the day was to determine which of 3 helms would win the Solo Northern Series overall. Posted on 9 Oct Scottish Solos at Loch Ard
JPWatersports traveller and AGM Saturday October 7th was the date of the final Scottish Solo travellers. Loch Ard lived up to its name for scenery, and even the wind played ball. 13 visiting boats from as far apart as Aberdeen and the Borders joined the 2 locals. Posted on 8 Oct Solos at Teign Corinthian
Western Travellers Series and Sea Series event On Saturday 30th September, seven visitors joined eleven local Solos at Teign Corinthian YC for Round 8 of the Western Area Travellers Series and part of the Solo Sea Series. Posted on 2 Oct Solos at Bartley
Dinghy Rope Midland Series event Seven home and eleven visiting helms turned up at Bartley Sailing Club, on the outskirts of Birmingham, for the Bartley 2017 Dinghy Rope Midland Series Solo Open Meeting. Posted on 2 Oct Salcombe YC Autumn Series Race 5
Not sold short with 'de minimis' sailing programme Do you know, we survive on a diet of but one club race a week here in Salcombe? Many folk would no doubt scoff at this de minimis sailing programme. Posted on 2 Oct Solos at Budworth
Penultimate Northern Travellers event of the season On Saturday 30th September at fleet of 21 Solos joined up at Budworth SC in Cheshire for the penultimate meeting in the Northern Travellers series. Posted on 1 Oct

Upcoming Events

Chichester YC Solo Solo Open for Solo
Chichester YC- 14 Jul 2018
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy