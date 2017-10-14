National Solo End of Season Championship at Grafham Water Sailing Club

Dave Mitchell powering upwind during the Solo End of Season Championship at Grafham © Will Loy Dave Mitchell powering upwind during the Solo End of Season Championship at Grafham © Will Loy

by Will Loy today at 2:03 pm

Sixty Solos journeyed to the popular venue of Graham Water to contest the final event of the Season and with it the conclusion to the Super Series, sponsored generously with a new sail from North Sails. The sail was also joined by some absolutely stonking prizes from Rooster Sailing, Harken and C2 Marine.

These would be given away at the prize giving draw but firstly we had some business to attend to on the water and with a steady 13-18 knots, temperatures akin to Florida and only 30% cloud cover, the sailors were more than ready for action.

Race 1

PRO Peter Saxton set a three great start lines for all three races and was rewarded with three clean starts. The majority of the fleet headed towards the left from the pin end while others elected to throw the dice and hope for some favourable wind shifts. Half way up the 1100 metre beat reigning National Champion Charlie Cumbley, who needed a top two result to pip Andy Davis for the Super Series title was in a controlling position. So, with the wind holding at Andy Fox hiking conditions (everyone else was out on their toenails) it was Cumbley with a slim lead over recently retired and looking for a new exciting role (nudge nudge) Big Dave Mitchell. Third around was Andy Davis with Mike Sims, Olly Wells and Martin Frary completing a talented top six. The PRO opted to use a sausage triangle course with the hope that this would compress the fleet. Davis had broken through Mitchell by the wing mark, gusts were fickle in their choice, some gaining and some losing but with on water jury Steve Watson on the scene, at least the racing was fair.

Cumbley and Davis continued in a personal battle with Sims moving into third but unfortunately not close enough to worry or influence the leaders. Davis seemed to be pointing higher but Cumbley was footing off and hooking into the next shift slightly earlier. The fleet completed the triangle and Cumbley had stretched out to a comfortable lead with Davis and Sims in a holding pattern and it stayed this way for the remainder of the race. Wells, Frary and Chris Mayhew sailing his John Poulson wood/frp/wood Solo was a creditable sixth.

Race 2

The clean start and with the wind increasing as the nearby cloud compressed the breeze, gold and silver sails glistened like Cartier as the fleet powered up the course. There was some left in the main shifts and Dave Mitchell who, when fully hiked is something to see, rounded first with Martin Honnor second and Doug Latta, sailing Solo 6000 third and loving it. I wonder what Patrick Burns was thinking who had sold her only a few months earlier? Cumbley and first beat maestro Robert Laurie completed the top five while behind the fleet merged from left and right in a reasonably orderly fashion. One casualty who had not even made the top mark was Ewan Birkin Walls who suffered equipment failure, well, the boat is 5 months old!

As the fleet tore down the first reach (the PRO had set an altered course to Triangle Sausage (TS) Martin Honnor was seen making his way back to round the spreader mark which must have been more painful than the ache in his quadriceps. This error handed second to Doug and with Davis pulling himself ahead of Cumbley by the wing mark, there was still all to play for in the event and the overall series. At the bottom mark and the leaders all chose the left hand gate with Mitchell, Latta, Cumbley and Davis in close proximity.

Latta took the lead up the second arduous beat, his heart beating louder than a soho nightclub at 5am and was still hanging on by the skin of his teeth at the leeward mark but Cumbley and Mitchell are not big on quitting early and had other plans for the Southern based competitor as they slogged once more into the very eye of the breeze. by the top Latta had slipped to third and eventually succumbed to Davis and Vince Horey by the gun. Nonetheless, a fantastic sight to see Solo 6000 at the pointy end of the fleet!

Race 3

My report for race three is somewhat short due to my need to assist with setting up the prize giving. So, in a nutshell, the wind was holding at 13-17 knots with some more cloud cover but that did nothing but add to the drama. Chris Brown and all the main players had started at the pin end, Horey in the box seat but Brown judged the laymen in perfectly to round first from Cumbley with Sims and Wells completing the top four. Cumbley laid the event and the series to rest by the leeward mark, taking the lead and eventually the bullet after the PRO had shortened the course at the windward mark. You can all thank Dave Mitchell for that extra beat! Brown held on for second from Wells who completed his season with a third overall and, having chosen the Solo EOS over the Endeavour Trophy courtesy of a medical note saying he could only play for one day, he was suitably chuffed. Sims finished on the same points but his reverse score gave Wells the nod but will hopefully be hungry for some revenge in 2018. Just don't play football two days before an event Mike. Big Dave Mitchell completed the top five and was also first Veteran. Godfrey Clark was first Grand Master and one place overall behind first Septimus, John Webster.

So, with the EOS overall results done and dusted it was a quick count up of the Super Series and to keep things short it was Charlie Cumbley who with four wins pipped Andy Davis to the title he has held since the series inception in 2015.

In a fittingly ironic twist, Andy Davis won first prize in the Super Series draw and received, to the delight of all, a brand new North sail. No doubt Jim Hunt, joint CEO of HD Sails may be wetting his HD Gold Maxx pants with laughter but someone is going to get a great deal on a secondhand, never used sail soon!

There were further prizes for many of the qualifiers thanks to the generosity of Rooster Sailing, Harken and C2 Marine. Thanks to all our sponsors, thanks to Noble Marine for another year of guaranteed dinghy insurance cover and to Peter Saxton and the whole team at Graham Water who made this a very enjoyable event for 60 sailors.

Thanks to our "on water " Judge, Steve Watson. Full Super Series results will be published soon.

Please visit our new website in a few weeks time to see how we rock, that is legally as we have the 'on water jury'.

See you on the water in 2018.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 Pts 1st 5705 Charlie Cumbley Warsash SC ‑1 1 1 2 2nd 5597 Andy Davis Bartley SC 2 3 ‑6 5 3rd 5764 Oli Wells Northampton Sailing club 4 ‑9 3 7 4th 5722 Micheal Sims Carsington 3 ‑6 4 7 5th 5750 David Mitchell Warsash SC 7 2 ‑19 9 6th 5730 Vince Horey King George SC ‑18 4 7 11 7th 5712 Chris Brown Draycote Water SC ‑17 10 2 12 8th 6000 Doug Latta HISC 8 5 ‑15 13 9th 4921 Chris Mayhew Royal Harwich YC 6 ‑19 10 16 10th 5583 Martin Frary Weston 5 12 ‑27 17 11th 5691 Guy Mayger Felpham Sailing Club ‑11 8 9 17 12th 5398 Martin Honnor Ogston SC 13 ‑18 5 18 13th 5707 Nigel Davies Draycote Water SC 14 ‑17 8 22 14th 5324 Steve Corby Brightlingsea SC 10 ‑15 12 22 15th 5211 Philip Barnes Budworth 16 7 ‑18 23 16th 5130 Mark Lee Weymouth SC 12 13 (DNC) 25 17th 5618 Kevan Gibb Lareo Bay SC 15 11 ‑20 26 18th 5393 Simon Derham Littleton SC 9 21 (DNC) 30 19th 5745 Andrew Fox Leigh and Lowton Sc 19 ‑20 11 30 20th 5613 Stuart Gibson Clyde Cruising Club 20 14 ‑24 34 21st 5406 Jarvis Simpson Brightlingsea SC 21 ‑23 14 35 22nd 5658 Steve Denison 23 ‑25 16 39 23rd 5655 John Webster Carsington ‑30 27 17 44 24th 4801 Godfrey Clark Fishers Green ‑38 32 13 45 25th 5134 Roberty Laurie RYA ‑25 22 25 47 26th 5514 John Dixon West Kirby SC ‑24 24 23 47 27th 5738 Ewan Birkin‑Walls Grafham Water Sailing Club 26 (DNS) 22 48 28th 5747 Roger Lumby Salcombe YC 28 ‑31 21 49 29th 4679 Mark Fuller Papercourt 22 28 ‑30 50 30th 5713 Duncan Peacs Spinnaker SC ‑44 16 38 54 31st 5724 Terry Palmer Upper Thames SC 31 ‑38 26 57 32nd 5736 Iain Carpenter Northampton Sailing Club 27 30 ‑39 57 33rd 5723 Alan Bishop Girton SC 32 26 (DNS) 58 34th 4309 Richard Bundock Hunts SC ‑33 29 33 62 35th 5455 Mark Maskell Blackwater SC 29 33 (DNS) 62 36th 4772 Nick Fisher Salcombe YC ‑41 34 29 63 37th 5670 Nigel Thomas Hill Head SC 34 ‑37 31 65 38th 5721 Graham Wilson Northampton Sailing Club ‑43 35 32 67 39th 5282 Vernon Perkins South Cerney Sailing Club ‑49 40 28 68 40th 5522 Bill Knights Hunts SC 35 ‑44 36 71 41st 5547 Peter Warne Northampton Sailing Club 36 ‑41 37 73 42nd 5352 Mike Wilkie Desborough SC 40 ‑42 34 74 43rd 4454 Stas Lawicki Papercourt 39 ‑48 35 74 44th 5405 Mark Fowler Hunts SC ‑42 36 41 77 45th 5575 Shaun Walsh Calshot SC ‑51 39 44 83 46th 5560 Charles Stimpson Spinnaker SC (DNS) 43 40 83 47th 4491 Grayson Eacecott Stewartby Water SC 37 50 (DNC) 87 48th 4882 Brian Fisher Notts County ‑45 45 42 87 49th 5137 Derek Mayhem RHYC ‑48 47 43 90 50th 5373 Phil Sturmer Royal Burnham YC ‑50 46 45 91 51st 5399 Ian Firth Notts County 46 49 (DNC) 95 52nd 4551 Bill Hutchings Tonbridge ‑53 51 46 97 53rd 4040 David Goudie Grafham Water Sailing Club 47 (DNC) DNC 108 54th 5649 Steven Bishop Girton SC 52 (DNC) DNC 113 55th 4771 Andrew Liddington Rugby ANd Daventry SC (DNF) DNC DNC 122 55th 5527 Michael Wilde Spinnaker SC (DNC) DNS DNC 122 55th 5608 Steve Ede Ardleigh (DNF) DNC DNC 122 55th 5158 Simon Charles Grafham Water Sailing Club (DNC) DNC DNC 122 55th 5687 Patrick Burns RYA (DNC) DNC DNC 122 55th 5703 John Ball Brightlingsea SC (DNF) DNC DNC 122