Please select your home edition
Edition
Clipper Ventures
JOIN THE RACE JOIN THE 2017-18 RACE MAGAZINE DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL SOUVENIR RACE MAGAZINE Check out the latest photo galleries from the Clipper 2015-16 Race
UNICEF ABOUT UNICEF

Clipper 2017-18 Stormhoek Race: Punta del Este to Cape Town - Day 11

by Julia Fry today at 11:36 am 15 October 2017

We are just days out from the first estimated arrival into Cape Town, and two teams are fighting hard for the honour of taking first place in the Race 2: Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms.

Greenings has emerged from Stealth Mode in second place, with its time off the grid failing to maintain its leading position. Dare To Lead now maintain first place by three nautical miles. Both teams have completed the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint, though the bonus points won't be announced until the rest of the fleet crosses the eastern gate. Dare To Lead Skipper Dale Smyth isn't too hopeful of collecting extra points, explaining: "In all honesty, between losing our Code 3 (heavyweight spinnaker) and some big gybe angles, there is a big chance that many will better our time."

On a more positive note, the Capetonian adds: "We passed Greenwich Meridian last night so now I am really feeling on home turf being south and east!"

The second placed Greenings also experienced a less than ideal Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint. After noticing the boat was not performing as well as others in the fleet, the team used the onboard Garmin VIRB action cameras to discover kelp wrapped around the port rudder. Whilst every effort was made to clear the debris, Skipper Andy Woodruff says: "Unfortunately, there is still weed trapped between the hull and rudder join. Hopefully it may come out as we sail, but if not, it will impact our performance the rest of the race to Cape Town.

"But this is sailing and there is no sport so difficult with so many variables as yacht racing."

The biggest threat facing both Dare to Lead and Greenings is Liverpool 2018. A day after jumping an impressive six places to be third on the leader board, Liverpool 2018 has elected to go into Stealth Mode. We will find out if this tactic pays off when the team returns to public view at 06:00 UTC Monday 16 October.

In Liverpool 2018's absence, Garmin sits in third place, despite occupying top spot just 24 hours ago. The team is now around 23 nautical miles off the lead, and Skipper Gaëtan Thomas explains: "We had the spinnaker up and we were on sight of Greenings in the day, then unfortunately we lost them due to some effects making our boat kicking to port, which will be fixed in Cape Town.

"On a port tack, the boat couldn't keep the pressure of the spinnaker because the result would be a broach and probably the end of a spinnaker. So, we lost some ground on Greenings and Dare To Lead, and probably other boats too, but I prefer to protect the boat and keep the big picture in my head of racing round of the world."

Sanya Serenity Coast is back into fourth place in the standings, but is closely followed by Visit Seattle, who is less than seven nautical miles behind in fifth. Sanya Serenity Coast Skipper Wendy Tuck reports: "It's now a matter of keeping the boat fast, heading in the correct direction. The race is not over yet by a long shot, as we have a large patch of light breeze to get through yet. We have two plans and will probably go with the third one."

The large patch of light breeze Wendy is referring to is being caused by a ridge of high pressure coming up behind the easterly boats. Clipper Race Meteorologist Simon Rowell reports it will then rotate towards Cape Town, and could potentially strand much of the fleet in a wind hole just shy of the Finish Line.

Meanwhile, a battle is also brewing between Qingdao and Nasdaq, with just ten nautical miles separating the sixth and seventh placed teams.

The eighth placed GREAT Britain is persisting with its southerly route, and made good ground over the last twelve hours, crossing off another 119 nautical miles off the journey to Cape Town. However, the team is almost 159 nautical miles off the pace.

HotelPlanner.com is a further nine nautical miles back in ninth. The team were kept busy overnight after being caught in a sudden squall while flying the Code 3 (heavyweight spinnaker). Skipper Conall Morrison comments: "We have some work to do, to make a small repair to the clew and get a Yankee sail on deck to keep HotelPlanner.com moving."

Unicef remains in tenth, whilst PSP Logistics is in the midst of heavy winds, with gusts between 40 to 45 knots. The conditions should ease this morning, and provide a couple of days of good reaching conditions south of the high ahead of the next low.

To stay up to date on the fleet's progress, keep a close eye on the Clipper Race Viewer. All positions were correct at time of writing.

Want to catch up on the action and news from life on board during Race 2? Then read the Skipper Reports and Crew Blogs, which are all available on the Clipper Race Team Pages.

Find out more at www.clipperroundtheworld.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Clipper Race Stormhoek Race Day 10
Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint commences After another exhilarating day of surfing down South Atlantic waves for the Clipper Race fleet, focus on board has very much turned to the Race 2 Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint. Posted on 14 Oct Clipper Race Stormhoek Race Day 9
Shaking out the reefs Following fast and furious conditions over the last 24 hours, which served up dramatic downpours and wind speeds gusting 60 knots, the Clipper Race fleet is busy shaking out the reefs in order to make the most of more settled conditions. Posted on 13 Oct Clipper Race Stormhoek Race Day 8
Fast and furious sailing for the fleet Many of the teams in the Clipper Race fleet have been setting their own boat speed records during some fast and furious sailing on Day 8 of the Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms. Posted on 12 Oct Clipper Race Stormhoek Race Day 7
PSP Logistics back at sea as leaders approach halfway point PSP Logistics slipped lines from Piriapolis (Uruguay) yesterday evening to bring the Clipper Race fleet back to its full complement as the leaders approach the halfway point to Cape Town in the Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms. Posted on 11 Oct Clipper Race Stormhoek Race Day 6
Qingdao secures top Scoring Gate points again All eyes have been firmly fixed on the Race Viewer during the sixth day of racing as the twelve Clipper Race teams battled it out to reach the Scoring Gate. Posted on 10 Oct Clipper Race Stormhoek Race Day 5
High-pressure system frustrates fleet After an intense and action-packed few days since leaving Punta del Este, Uruguay, a high-pressure system has affected many of the teams in the fleet, frustrating their progress in the Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms. Posted on 9 Oct Clipper Race Stormhoek Race Day 4
Race to the Scoring Gate hots up Whilst the Finish Line in Cape Town remains the ultimate goal for the Clipper Race fleet in the Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms, at least three teams currently have the Scoring Gate in their sights. Posted on 8 Oct Clipper Race Stormhoek Race Day 3
Close-fought battle continues PSP Logistics safely arrived into Piriapolis, Uruguay, yesterday afternoon, local time, to repair rudder damage, as the rest of the fleet continued in a closely-fought contest towards Cape Town. Posted on 7 Oct Clipper Race Stormhoek Race Day 2
Early frontrunners emerge It's been an action-packed second day of Race 2: The Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms, with the past 24 hours seeing one team forced to suspend racing, while the rest of the fleet has continued its fast passage across a turbulent South Atlantic Ocean. Posted on 6 Oct Biggest sailing event to ever visit Uruguay
Clipper Race teams enjoy fantastic hospitality Spectators and media flocked to the water for the start of the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race's second stage, to Cape Town, South Africa, following the event's first ever stopover in Punta del Este, Uruguay. Posted on 6 Oct

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Multihulls Open Meeting for Multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Hunts SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Hunts SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Shustoke SC Miracle Open Meeting for Miracle
Shustoke SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Lough Derg YC Squib Irish inlands for Squib
Lough Derg YC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Northampton SC RS Aero UK Inland Championship for RS Aero
Northampton SC- 28 Oct to 29 Oct Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 29 Oct Grafham Water SC Laser and Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy