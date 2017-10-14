Please select your home edition
Edition
Ovington Boats 2014
Product Feature
The Laser Book by Tim Davison
The Laser Book by Tim Davison
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Vane 36-R Training Day at Fleetwood Model Yacht Club

by Tony Wilson today at 7:01 am 14 October 2017
Vane 36-R training day at Fleetwood © Tony Wilson

John Plant had upgraded and was now the happy owner of the previously owned boat from Martin Pritchard. Tony was quick off the mark to ask and was now delighted that he could use John's back-up boat Taxachun N043. Would there be any outside competition or was Peter Whiteside going to take home the Booty yet again one month on?

Once again we had a wind from the South West. Maybe this was better if Tony could make sure the boat would crab along the nearside on his virgin Skipper experience along with a mate that was probably just as knowledgeable as himself.

On arrival to the car park there was only one other car, Eric Watkinson the race officer for the day. Where was everybody? It was nearly 10 o'clock. Suddenly arrives Peter Jackson, Bob Jolly and Ian Thompson, but that was it.

Eric explained that we needed at least three boats to be able to qualify for a race day and this was really supposed to be for the Dave Rose Trophy. Peter W. was in France, John P. had family matters and all we could really muster up was the 2 boats with 2 pairs of guys. We decided it was a great opportunity for a practice day as we are really all newbies.

John P. had prepared his old boat for Tony and it was perched there in the clubhouse all looking pretty, but it was dressed in 'A' rig. A look outside and it definitely wasn't light airs, so the 'B' suit was adorned.

Adjustment was made and Tony twiddled the two knurled wheels to about 30 degrees on the Vane and had first option and took windward. Remember this wasn't going to be serious and a great intro as you could make a fool out of yourself on a proper day.

The first leg and it looked like we could sail broken vane to tack up the lake as the wind was nearly straight down. Peter's boat was going much quicker and Tony seemed to be pinching too much but taking a more direct route. Peter won that leg and also the one back after the vane had been fixed and reversed.

The knurled wheels were tweaked out a couple of degrees and we were off again. Bob being Tony's mate poled off fine and Ian was poling for Peter J. The main sail was slipping a touch and constantly needed adjusting - something to see to in the Winter maintenance along with some serious line refurbishment to a tired vessel.

Tony won this third leg and after varying from 15 deg to 17 degrees on the run was able to also eventually win leg four, but only because Ian had got Peter disqualified for poling off the boat on the move. We told him he had just cost Peter the Championship to make him feel bad, but only joking aside.

The boats were being over-powered and really should have had the C rigs on by now as the wind had got up a touch and the waves were breaking at the bottom end and lapping over the walkway.

Two all and we decided for a couple more legs as it was still early. Tony let the sails out a touch and we were off again. Bits of knowledge were now starting to sink in. After a couple of pole-offs, Tony missed his chance to use the spring guy, but was probably behind anyway. Then on the last stretch moved the guy over to full stretch and it worked a treat.

Peter had won this leg and it would have given him 3 points in real money. He also won the last leg, and that would have given him the title.

A good day for a try out and no serious harm done. We had lunch and called it a day.

The next Vane sailing day is the last full weekend of October with the bigger Marbleheads, Vintage and Classic along with Modern if I've got it right, and could do with any help that's available if you're free to help poling off. Now these move along a bit quicker and, apart from the older boats, they are by no means old man's boats, you really need to be an Olympic athlete!

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Waldringfield Bottle Boat Championship
Plenty of wind leads to a spectacular day's sailing Plenty of wind and sun gave 16 competitors a spectacular day's racing for BOTTLE boats on the river Deben at Waldringfield Sailing Club. Posted on 10 Oct Marbleheads at Watermead
A healthy entry of 19 skippers A healthy entry of 19 Marblehead skippers arrived at the newly revised facilities at Watermead MBC who had volunteered to run the event with the Chelmsford club unable to host as originally scheduled. Posted on 9 Oct RC Lasers at Fleetwood
Northern Summer & District Championship Round 8 The wind was 12mph from the West North West, which is good for Fleetwood. It then should be straight down the lake enabling us to start near the hut. Posted on 9 Oct RC Lasers at Ayr Bay
Club works hard to remove the weed The Boating Pond at Irvine Beach Park has been weeded up since early June, but the season and some clearing efforts by the Ayr Bay club nearly succeeded in making it weed-free, but not quite. Posted on 3 Oct DF65 Nationals at Eastbourne
41 skippers race in perfect conditions The 23rd & 24th September saw the 2017 DF65 Nationals take place at Eastbourne MYC and with the promise of a good weekend both weather wise and sailing wise an entry of 41 boats appeared lakeside for the skippers briefing. Posted on 26 Sep Vane 36R Beesley Cup at Fleetwood
Avoiding the Northern delicacy 'Jellied Keel' A dry forecast for a change with an 8mph breeze from the South East, and we were good to go for yet another exiting day in the world of Vane sailing. Again, like the last Vane outing, we would be reaching along the lake from both directions. Posted on 25 Sep One Metres at Paisley
Scottish District IOM Travellers event Eight International One Metre skippers gathered promptly and expectantly outside Greenock's Clubhouse at 9.45 a.m. to hear the briefing by the Race Officer, Robert Rooney. Posted on 22 Sep MYA Footy Nationals at Watermead
All looked set to be a classic... With a good breeze forecast from the North, a number of class Footy skippers on the entry list, and the dedicated race team from the host club ready and willing it all looked set to be a classic... Posted on 18 Sep IOMs at Frensham Pond
Gusts were demanding stuff for a One Metre model yacht The Frensham Pond IOM Open Event for Nick's Knots was sailed on Wednesday 13 September. The average wind was westerly and some 12mph, but the gusts were nearer 20mph, and came from various directions. This was demanding stuff for a One Metre model yacht. Posted on 15 Sep Vane 'A' Bradford Cup and Jim Rose Bowl
Non-radio model yachting racing at Fleetwood With a 6mph wind forecast from the South, a reach in either direction would be called for on each leg of the 'A' Vane sailing. This makes it awkward for the scoring, as normally a 3 points are awarded for the upwind leg and 2 points for the downwind leg. Posted on 4 Sep

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Multihulls Open Meeting for Multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Hunts SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Hunts SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Shustoke SC Miracle Open Meeting for Miracle
Shustoke SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Lough Derg YC Squib Irish inlands for Squib
Lough Derg YC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Northampton SC RS Aero UK Inland Championship for RS Aero
Northampton SC- 28 Oct to 29 Oct Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 29 Oct Grafham Water SC Laser and Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy