Please select your home edition
Edition
CoastWaterSports 2014
Product Feature
Racing: A Beginner's Guide by John Caig & Tim Davison
Racing: A Beginner's Guide by John Caig & Tim Davison
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

MC38 2017-18 Summer Series Act 1 at Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron - Day 1

by Lisa Ratcliff on 14 Oct 14-15 October 2017

The MC38 class enjoyed a major boost for the opening act of the class' 2017-18 Summer Series drawing a record nine boats on Sydney Harbour for act one, and a bevy of superstars among the teams.

America's Cup sailors and Olympic gold medallists in the Laser and 49er respectively, Tom Slingsby and Iain Jensen, plus guest helmsman Michael Dunstan took Marcus Blackmore's Hooligan into a new sphere and four races into the seven race series they are second on the pointscore.

But it was the usual unflappable A-team on Lesley Green's Ginger with their impeccable boat handling in the 16 gusting to 25 knot SSEers and decisions by tactician David Chapman that outclassed the fleet. They finished the North Sails boat of the day holding a four point advantage going into the second and final day of racing on Sunday October 15, 2017.

"It was really good to have nine boats; it made for a real dog fight," said Chapman. "Each time we led at the top mark we weren't leading at the bottom. There were lots of lead changes which was terrific for the spectators."

On his first MC38 helming experience on a cool and showery spring day Dunstan said: "It was great fun, a blast. I don't get the chance to steer boats like that very often."

Slingsby added, "We had a few close moments, it's really good out there with nine competitive boats. The racing was tight; you could overtake three or four on a downwind or lose three or four. We had one port/starboard and had to crash gybe but that's all part of it and we are all friends at the end of the day." Video of Slingsby and Dunstan.

On the likelihood of reigning in Ginger on Sunday he said: "We did well today with a couple of top threes. We'll do the best we can and hopefully it's close going into the last race so we can have a shot at them."

Driving John Bacon's Dark Star hard was Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club Youth Development sailor Sarah Parker with brother Malcolm calling tactics and the highly experienced Chris Links on main.

"We were a bit nervous in the first race but once we settled down we were happy with how it all went," said Malcolm. Speaking on the pros among the teams he added, "It was good to tussle with a few names and even get a couple of them, though it wasn't something we were looking for heading into this regatta. For us it was about the experience. A massive thank you to John for all his support and for giving us the opportunity."

Just three training sessions then straight into a gusty day up against some of Australia's best keelboat sailors while weaving in and around fleets of J70s, Ynglings, Etchells, old 18-footers and classic boats on a track between Chowder and Rose Bay was no easy feat for the debut MC38 helm. On the feel of driving, a chilled-out Sarah said: "It's heavy downwind but I had a feel from other Elliott asymmetric spinnaker sailing I've done. It was nice and fast. After the first race we nailed down a few things that we thought were potential flaws and from there we improved."

Bacon and crewmember David Sampson picked up Lazy Dog from Puerto Rico and imported it to boost the local fleet. Their plan is to sell it to an owner looking for high-level one design racing and in the meantime Lazy Dog went from its shipping container to winning Saturday's first race, all in three days. "That gave us the opportunity to give the RPAYC youth team a chance to mix it with the best Grand Prix fleet in Australia on the Dark Star," Bacon said.

A blowy monotone Sydney day tested all teams. By the end of lap one of race one Ghost Rider and Easy Tiger were out with sail damage, and more spinnakers would meet a similar fate. In the screaming down-winders a couple of MC38s wiped-out, sending crews scrambling to regain control of the temperamental beasts before the spill cost too many places.

From four races there were four firsts over the line: Lazy Dog, Ginger, Steve Barlow's Lightspeed and Hooligan to finish the day.

The forecast for Sunday October 15 is south-easterly 10-15 knots turning easterly below 10 knots in the afternoon. The remaining three races are due to start at 1000hrs under the Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron's race management team headed up by race officer Rob Ridley.

Results so far can be found here.

Replays of live videos can be found on Facebook.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

MC38 Winter Regatta Act 4 overall
Ginger overcomes MC38 Winter Series challengers Cool spring easterlies and a sparkling Sydney Harbour back-dropped the final day of the MC38 Winter Series act four, which went to the dominant Ginger team led by the class Godfather - Leslie Green. Posted on 10 Sep MC38 Winter Regatta Act 4 day 1
Lightspeed bows out as Ginger consolidates The loads on the MC38 fleet racing in 20-25 knots and big seas took their toll early on day one of one design class' Winter Series, Steve Barlow's Lightspeed suffering bow damage which finished their day prematurely, and ultimately their regatta. Posted on 9 Sep MC38 Winter Series Act 3 overall
Ginger consolidate lead without their leader In the absence of their divine leader Leslie Green, team Ginger consolidated and extended their MC38 Winter Series lead in another day of light winds on Sunday July 16, 2017, to clinch the third stage win by five points. Posted on 16 Jul MC38 Winter Series Act 3 day 1
A flaky Pittwater day For a flaky Pittwater day with barely enough wind to pull off the schedule, there was plenty going on in the MC38 Winter Series act 3. Posted on 15 Jul MC38 Winter Series Act 2
Undermanned, under-winched and over-canvassed A moody Sydney winter's day with sou'west breeze gusting close to 30 knots provided the first heavy weather hit out in a long time for the MC38 fleet contesting the second act of their Winter Series. Posted on 18 Jun MC38 Winter Series Act 1 overall
Mighty Maserati does it again Neville Crichton's Maserati, with the captain at the wheel for day two of the MC38 Winter Series, scored 3,2,2 on Pittwater which was just enough to triumph in the opening regatta of the class' four-part winter pointscore. Posted on 7 May MC38 Winter Series Act 1 day 1
Warm first day goes to Dark Star Two wins apiece in light and fluky winds on Pittwater has the host club's Dark Star leading Neville Crichton's Maserati by a point on overall scores after day one of the MC38 Winter Series. Posted on 6 May MC38 MHYC Autumn Regatta overall
Maserati shows the way Neville Crichton's Maserati put in a fine performance in light easterly winds on Sydney Harbour on Sunday April 23, playing the points game to mess up Leslie Green's chances of collecting yet another MC38 class win with Ginger. Posted on 23 Apr MC38 MHYC Autumn Regatta day 1
Light air debut for new owner A light air day one of the final act of the MC38's 2016-17 season pointscore went to Leslie Green's Ginger by the slimmest margin. Posted on 22 Apr MC38 Australian Nationals overall
Ginger conquers Pittwater for fourth title Leslie Green and his Ginger crew pulled off the ultimate class feat when they sailed to a fourth successive MC38 Australian Championship on Pittwater on Sunday February 19, 2017. Posted on 19 Feb

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Multihulls Open Meeting for Multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Hunts SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Hunts SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Shustoke SC Miracle Open Meeting for Miracle
Shustoke SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Lough Derg YC Squib Irish inlands for Squib
Lough Derg YC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Northampton SC RS Aero UK Inland Championship for RS Aero
Northampton SC- 28 Oct to 29 Oct Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 29 Oct Grafham Water SC Laser and Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy