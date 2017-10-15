Please select your home edition
Edition
Allen 2017 Steel Core 728
Product Feature
Shadow Long John
Shadow Long John

World Match Racing Tour Alicante Match Cup - Day 3

by World Match Racing Tour on 14 Oct 12-15 October 2017

Yann Guichard taught fellow Frenchman Quentin Delapierre a lesson in light-wind mastery today to secure Spindrift a spot in the semi finals of the Alicante Match Cup.

Promising talent Delapierre, sailing in his debut M32 season, had hoped to topple Guichard when the two met one-on-one in today's quarter final heat. Guichard, one of sailing's biggest names, had other ideas.

As the sun bore down on the M32 catamarans there was just the lightest of puffs blowing through the race course just off Alicante's city centre beach.

Guichard wasted no time in stamping his authority on the match, bossing the pre-starts and quickly taking his team's tally to 2-0 in first-to-three encounter.

With his team facing an early exit Delapierre rallied, winning the start of race three and leading his more experienced rival around the course.

Disaster struck at the last moment, however, when a slow tack coming into the final upwind gate allowed Guichard back into the game. Delapierre's luck was further compounded when the on-the-water umpires ruled that he had not allowed Guichard enough room to manoeuvre round the mark and promptly penalised him.

Alicante Match Cup day 3 - photo © Ian Roman / WMRT
Alicante Match Cup day 3 - photo © Ian Roman / WMRT

With just a few metres to sail to the finish line the win was Guichard's for the taking, and with three victories to his name a spot in the Semi Finals was secure.

"It was a tough day for everyone today but we managed to win three races in a row to go through to the Semi Finals," Guichard said. "The conditions were really light and shifty but we sailed really well. One of our goals was to start strongly and we did that too. We're very happy with this result and we're confident for our future in this event."

Delapierre was gracious in defeat, happy to have seen big improvements within his young team in Alicante. "We did some nice things today but not enough to win against Yann," he said. "In the last race we were leading but Spindrift are very quick, especially upwind. We tried to keep them behind us but at the last upwind gate I made a mistake in the tack, and allowed Yann back in. I was penalised and that gave him the win. We know we have to improve but we learned a lot this week."

Alicante Match Cup day 3 - photo © Ian Roman / WMRT
Alicante Match Cup day 3 - photo © Ian Roman / WMRT

Meanwhile Jonas Warrer holds the upper hand in his quarter final clash with Nico Delle Karth after three tight races.

Team Warrer went 1-0 down in the opening race but levelled the scores in the second, leading off the line and around the course.

A close fight ensued in the third race as the two teams traded places numerous times, but by the finish line Warrer had eked out a narrow lead to go 2-1 up.

Racing was brought to an early end to give way for the Volvo Ocean Race's first in-port race to take place on the same race course.

The action will resume tomorrow, the final day of the event, with Warrer vs Delle Karth, plus the remaining quarter final pairings of Edegran and Barkow, and Postma vs Wosinski.

Quarter Final Results:

PAIR 1
Yann Guichard (FRA), Spindrift Racing 3-0 Quentin Delapierre (FRA), Team Lorina - Golfe du Morbihan

PAIR 4
Jonas Warrer (DEN), Team Warrer 2-1 Nico Delle Karth (AUT), Chilli Racing

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

WMRT Alicante Match Cup day 2
M32s sail in the shadows of the Volvo Ocean Race yachts The second day of the Alicante Match Cup served up some classic match racing action as the fleet switched modes from fleet racing to one-on-one knockouts. Posted on 14 Oct World Match Racing Tour in Alicante
Collaboration with the Volvo Ocean Race As the world's best sailors arrived on their Volvo Ocean 65s into Alicante, some of sailing's top match racing talent set sail to compete in a World Match Racing Tour qualifier event in front of bustling crowds. Posted on 13 Oct Carlos Aguilar Match Race cancelled
Women's International Match Racing Series loses event Organizers of the Carlos Aguilar Match Race (CAMR) regretfully announce the cancellation of the November 30-December 3, 2017 event. The CAMR is known for bringing some of the best international match racing talent to Charlotte Amalie Harbor. Posted on 8 Oct Seawanhaka International Challenge Cup
Minima Yacht Club race in Osyter Bay Minima Yacht Club of Kingston upon Thames, came seventh out of eight competitors in the prestigious 2017 Seawanhaka International Challenge Cup, the oldest US sailing competition. Posted on 4 Oct WMRT Chicago Match Cup overall
Williams shuts out Champion to win In front of a cheering crowd at Navy Pier, Lake Michigan turned on all the drama as Ian Williams, skipper of GAC Pindar, defeated current Match Racing World Champion Phil Robertson in a tour de force shutout victory. Posted on 2 Oct WMRT Chicago Match Cup day 4
Canfield trades blows with Swedes as final four line-up confirmed The Final Four line-up for the Chicago Match Cup was decided today in a gladiatorial spectacle that unfolded on Lake Michigan, as Phil Robertson, Sam Gilmour, Ian Williams, and local favourite, Taylor Canfield, survived elimination. Posted on 1 Oct WMRT Chicago Match Cup day 3
Gilmour swims and Robertson survives in SUPER 16 racing With Lake Michigan waves pouring over the harbour break wall, the Super 16 Stage of the 2017 Chicago Match Cup kicked off today, serving up epic match race action with bitterly contested matchups throughout the fleet of competitors. Posted on 30 Sep Australian Youth Match Racing overall
CYCA take the win The Cruising Yacht Club of Australia's Tom Grimes, Dante Olivieri, Eric Sparkes, Emma Harrison and Jess Grimes have been crowned the 2017 Sharp Australian Youth Match Racing Champions after a long and frustratingly light final day at this year's event. Posted on 30 Sep WMRT Chicago Match Cup day 2
Plenty of action on the final day of qualifying Plenty of action on the final day of qualifying at the Chicago Match Cup that saw both dominant performances and nail-biting upsets as the Super 16 Stage roster was decided off Navy Pier. Posted on 29 Sep Australian Youth Match Racing day 3
Final four selected New South Wales continues to dominate the 2017 Sharp Australian Youth Match Racing Championship with three out of the top four semi-finalists reigning from Sydney yacht clubs. Posted on 28 Sep

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Multihulls Open Meeting for Multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Hunts SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Hunts SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Shustoke SC Miracle Open Meeting for Miracle
Shustoke SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Lough Derg YC Squib Irish inlands for Squib
Lough Derg YC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Northampton SC RS Aero UK Inland Championship for RS Aero
Northampton SC- 28 Oct to 29 Oct Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 29 Oct Grafham Water SC Laser and Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy