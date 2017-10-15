Melges 24 European Sailing Series Lino Favini Cup - Day 2

by Piret Salmistu on 14 Oct

The Southern Inverna wind didn't fill in as much as forecasted on the second day of Lino Favini Cup, the last event of the Melges 24 European Sailing Series, and the Race Committee, guided by PRO Fabio Barrasso, after some waiting on the water, manages to complete just one race, added to the three already sailed yesterday.

Today's race didn't bring changes in the top three of the provisional ranking, even though the discard came into play. The Italian MAIDOLLIS team of Gian Luca Perego with Carlo Fracassoli helming, maintain the leadership, followed by the Hungarian FGF SAILING TEAM with Robert Bakoczy helming and Marco Zammarchi's TAKI 4 with Niccolo Bertola helming is third.

The bullet today went to the current holder of the 2016 Melges 24 European Sailing Series title, Andrea Racchelli's ALTEA sitting in fourth position now, tied with Danish Kim Christensen's SOFFE in fifth.

Results can be found here.

Also in Corinthian division the leadership remains unchanged, with TAKI 4 tightly maintaining the margin with a bullet today over the followers on board Miles Quinton's GILL RACE TEAM, helmed by Geoff Carveth. The German entry of Michael Tarabochia WHITE ROOM with Luis Tarabochia helming, slips into fourth position, leaving room for another German team MUSTO RACING helmed by Kicker Schäfer, to close the race today in second position among the Corinthian division.

Corinthian division results can be found here.

This evening the Melges 24 sailors will enjoy the wonderful hospitality of the AVAV over a dinner with entertaining live music arranged by the supporters of the Lino Favini Cup.

Tomorrow, the last day of racing, up to three races can be sailed to award the perpetual trophy of the Lino Favini Cup and to determine the winners of 2017 edition of the Melges 24 European Sailing Series.