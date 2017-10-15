Please select your home edition
Edition
Henri Lloyd 2016 Freedom
Product Feature
Elite Racer Salopette
Elite Racer Salopette

Melges 24 European Sailing Series Lino Favini Cup - Day 2

by Piret Salmistu on 14 Oct 13-15 October 2017

The Southern Inverna wind didn't fill in as much as forecasted on the second day of Lino Favini Cup, the last event of the Melges 24 European Sailing Series, and the Race Committee, guided by PRO Fabio Barrasso, after some waiting on the water, manages to complete just one race, added to the three already sailed yesterday.

Today's race didn't bring changes in the top three of the provisional ranking, even though the discard came into play. The Italian MAIDOLLIS team of Gian Luca Perego with Carlo Fracassoli helming, maintain the leadership, followed by the Hungarian FGF SAILING TEAM with Robert Bakoczy helming and Marco Zammarchi's TAKI 4 with Niccolo Bertola helming is third.

MAIDOLLIS on day 2 of the Melges 24 Lino Favini Cup - photo © IM24CA / ZGN
MAIDOLLIS on day 2 of the Melges 24 Lino Favini Cup - photo © IM24CA / ZGN

The bullet today went to the current holder of the 2016 Melges 24 European Sailing Series title, Andrea Racchelli's ALTEA sitting in fourth position now, tied with Danish Kim Christensen's SOFFE in fifth.

TAKI 4 on day 2 of the Melges 24 Lino Favini Cup - photo © IM24CA / ZGN
TAKI 4 on day 2 of the Melges 24 Lino Favini Cup - photo © IM24CA / ZGN

Results can be found here.

Also in Corinthian division the leadership remains unchanged, with TAKI 4 tightly maintaining the margin with a bullet today over the followers on board Miles Quinton's GILL RACE TEAM, helmed by Geoff Carveth. The German entry of Michael Tarabochia WHITE ROOM with Luis Tarabochia helming, slips into fourth position, leaving room for another German team MUSTO RACING helmed by Kicker Schäfer, to close the race today in second position among the Corinthian division.

Miles Quinton's GILL RACE TEAM on day 2 of the Melges 24 Lino Favini Cup - photo © IM24CA / ZGN
Miles Quinton's GILL RACE TEAM on day 2 of the Melges 24 Lino Favini Cup - photo © IM24CA / ZGN

Corinthian division results can be found here.

The fleet in Luino on day 2 of the Melges 24 Lino Favini Cup - photo © IM24CA / ZGN
The fleet in Luino on day 2 of the Melges 24 Lino Favini Cup - photo © IM24CA / ZGN

This evening the Melges 24 sailors will enjoy the wonderful hospitality of the AVAV over a dinner with entertaining live music arranged by the supporters of the Lino Favini Cup.

Tomorrow, the last day of racing, up to three races can be sailed to award the perpetual trophy of the Lino Favini Cup and to determine the winners of 2017 edition of the Melges 24 European Sailing Series.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Melges 24 Lino Favini Cup day 1
Maidollis takes early an lead Lake Maggiore didn't disappoint and the Melges 24 fleet started the last event of the 2017 European Sailing Series at full rhythm, with the local southern 'Inverna' breeze blowing between 10 and 13 knots, allowing three races at the 14th Lino Favini Cup. Posted on 14 Oct Melges 24 European Sailing Series Medemblik
Hungarian FGF Sailing Team wrap up the win The final day of the Delta Lloyd Open Dutch Championship in Medemblik saw the last three races of the event for Melges 24 fleet and, comparing to Saturday, no changes were made to the podium places. Posted on 18 Sep Melges 24 European Sailing Series Medemblik day 2
FGF Sailing Team remains the leader Delta Lloyd Open Dutch Championship, considered as the penultimate event of the 2017 Melges 24 European Sailing Series, continued in Medemblik today. With another three races completed on the second day of the event FGF SAILING TEAM still lead. Posted on 17 Sep Melges 24 European Sailing Series Medemblik day 1
Three bullets to Hungarian FGF Sailing Team Penultimate event of the 2017 Melges 24 European Sailing Series brought the Melges 24 fleet to Medemblik, the Netherlands, where during the Delta Lloyd Open Dutch Championship also the Melges 24 Dutch Champions will be found out over the weekend. Posted on 15 Sep Melges 24 Worlds at Helsinki overall
Maidollis and Taki 4 crowned new champions The 20th edition of the Melges 24 World Championship just came to an end in Helsinki, with a series of eleven races that challenged the crews with weather conditions that ranged from light wind to heavy breeze and seas. Posted on 5 Aug Melges 24 Worlds at Helsinki day 4
Up to 25 knots and waves in Finland Sparkling sailing, with lots of sun and waves, characterizes the fourth day of racing in Helsinki, where the 2017 Melges 24 World Championship is going to conclude tomorrow. Posted on 3 Aug Melges 24 Worlds at Helsinki day 3
After the rain, two races and many twists Helsinki woke up with heavy rain this morning and the Melges 24 fleet, moored at Helsingfors Segelklubb, had to wait two hours for the wind to stabilize, the AP flag to go down and to start the races on day three of the 2017 Melges 24 World Championship. Posted on 2 Aug Melges 24 North American Championship
The Gorge Delivers It was all smiles (and adrenaline) at the 2017 Diversified MELGES24 NorAm (North American) Championship. Mother nature generously delivered a banner week of warm and sunny planing conditions to an international fleet of MELGES24 sailors. Posted on 2 Aug Melges 24 Worlds at Helsinki day 2
Three bullets for the Italian crew of Maidollis Drastically different weather conditions from those experienced yesterday took the fleet to the race course on the second day of racing in Helsinki. Posted on 1 Aug Melges 24 Worlds at Helsinki day 1
59 boats racing in Finland A cloudy afternoon, characterized by light and shifty breeze, accompanied the first day of racing of the Melges 24 fleet in Helsinki. Posted on 31 Jul

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Multihulls Open Meeting for Multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Hunts SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Hunts SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Shustoke SC Miracle Open Meeting for Miracle
Shustoke SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Lough Derg YC Squib Irish inlands for Squib
Lough Derg YC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Northampton SC RS Aero UK Inland Championship for RS Aero
Northampton SC- 28 Oct to 29 Oct Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 29 Oct Grafham Water SC Laser and Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy