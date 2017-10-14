The Art of Layering: New Ideas, Prices, Products at TridentUK

A good hat and pair of gloves are obviously essential to keeping warm and toasty - But as the Winter draws in don't bypass the importance of sunglasses, with the added glare from the water and the sun sitting lower in your eye line

This is where your comfort starts. It's important to wear items that don't retain moisture - this generally means avoiding cotton based fabrics. Base layers have been constructed with technical fabric systems, which wick sweat away from the body. Cotton tops will retain your perspiration, which will then cool you, similar to wearing damp clothes.

The age of a simple neoprene wetsuit is beyond us! The new generation of suits have copious technical detail and design features - you will be amazed how warm and dry these suits are!

The key to allowing all other layers to do their jobs effectively. It’s purpose- to keep the wind off and the water out. Both wind and water are the major heat loss factors in sailing

With the arrival of Autumn the weather increases its unpredictability. The practice of ‘Layering’ allows Sailor’s to adapt quickly and easily to these changing conditions. The key is to have a combination of layers on hand and with a simple add or remove you can take of the chill or sort an overheating issue in no time!

