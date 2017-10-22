Squib Irish Inland Championship at Lough Derg Yacht Club - Preview

Please select your home edition
by Vincent Delany today at 1:57 pm 21-22 October 2017
Squibs at Lough Derg © Irish Squib Forum

At Lough Derg Yacht Club over the weekend of 21-22 October, Squibs will come from the North, South and East coasts of Ireland as well as from Britain to compete in what will be one of the most enjoyable regattas of the year.

The British boat is remarkable in many ways, it is the first Squib ever built, therefore, its name is 'SQUIB', and despite being 50 years old, Dick Batt and Pamela Phelan managed to lead the UK National Championship, and only lost the winning of the championship on count back. They won the South of Ireland Championship in Kinsale in August.

Another Squib worth noting is Peter Wallace's 'Toy for the Boys' from RNIYC which dominated the Irish championship in Killyleagh in July. The owners of 'Fagin', Gordon Patterson and Ross Nolan from the same club, have been runner up in this event, innumerable times in their 'old' Squib, which is allegedly slower that their present Squib, which is number 100. Another competitor who should not be overlooked is 'The Worm', Sam Lyness who easily won the event in light winds last year. A good turnout of local Squibs will also be competing.

The format is ideal, with four races on Saturday, with the first race starting at 11.00 am, which enables some competitors to travel on Saturday. On Sunday there are only two races, which allows enough time to wash out boats with fresh water, and lift them onto their trailers.

Lough Derg never overlook the social side of sailing, putting on a grand dinner in the clubhouse on Saturday evening.

