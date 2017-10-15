Please select your home edition

Melges 24 European Sailing Series Lino Favini Cup - Day 1

by Piret Salmistu today at 6:47 am 13-15 October 2017

Lake Maggiore didn't disappoint and the Melges 24 fleet started the last event of the 2017 European Sailing Series at full rhythm, with the local southern 'Inverna' breeze blowing between 10 and 13 knots, allowing three races at the 14th Lino Favini Cup, hosted by the Associazione Velica Alto Verbano and promoted by Melges 24 International Class Association with the support of Melges 24 Italian Class.

Coming from their victory in the previous event of the season held in Medemblik, the Hungarian sailors on board FGF SAILING TEAM (1-7-2) with Robert Bakoczy helming, immediately found their rhythm and scored the first bullet of the series, leaving the reigning World Champions from Italy, MAIDOLLIS (2-2-1) skippered Gian Luca Perego. The second victory of the day went to the Corinthian double-World Champions of TAKI 4 (5-1-5) skippered by Marco Zammarchi, with Niccolò Bertola helming.

MAIDOLLIS, with Carlo Fracassoli helming and Enrico Fonda on tactics was the most consistent boat of the fleet on the first day of racing and with a total of five points, including a bullet in the third race, lead the provisional rankings, 5 points ahead of FGF SAILING TEAM and TAKI 4.

Results can be found here.

Racing on day 1 of the Melges 24 Lino Favini Cup - photo © IM24CA / ZGN
Racing on day 1 of the Melges 24 Lino Favini Cup - photo © IM24CA / ZGN

TAKI 4 (1-1-2 in the Corinthian Division), further than occupying provisional bronze overall, is also leader in the Corinthian division, with an advantage of 4 points over GILL RACE TEAM (5-2-1 C.) skippered by Miles Quinton with Geoff Carveth helming, the only boat of the fleet that has taken part to all the events of 2017 edition of the European Sailing Series. The provisional Corinthian podium is completed by the German entry WHITE ROOM (2-7-6 C.) sailed by the Tarabochia family.

Corinthian division results can be found here.

On Saturday the Race Committee with PRO Fabio Barrasso intend to give the first a warning signal at midday, a time when the typical Inverna wind generally fills in. After race number six of the series, a discard of the worst result will come into play.

A bird's eye view of Luino on day 1 of the Melges 24 Lino Favini Cup - photo © IM24CA / ZGN
A bird's eye view of Luino on day 1 of the Melges 24 Lino Favini Cup - photo © IM24CA / ZGN
