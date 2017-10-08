Solution Open at Chase Sailing Club

Please select your home edition
On Saturday 7th October, 9 Solutions gathered at Chase Sailing Club and were greeted by a lively westerly F4 gusting 5.

The Supernovas started first with the Solutions 5 minutes later in hot pursuit. The race officer made full use of the whole lake, with the start line near the dam wall, and a long beat followed by a series of tight and broad reaches. Ross decided to get his customary capsize out the way before the start of race 1, but Paul wasn't so fortunate and capsized early in the race. Jack had the lead coming into the leeward mark with Martin and Kevin in hot pursuit. Martin got a little too close to Jack's transom, and had to do a sudden bear away to avoid a collision, followed by a very wobbly, climb over the side moment, heading towards the dam. A spectacular and lucky recovery avoided a swim, but this let Kevin through and he duly overhauled Jack on the beat to take the win with Jack and Martin following him home.

The hot soup for lunch was welcomed by all the sailors, especially those who'd tested the water temperature.

Race 2 followed and the fleet rounded the windward mark in a big group. However Kevin made the most of the conditions and disappeared over the horizon with Martin building a substantial lead over the remainder of the pack.

Race 3 was back to back, and before long Kevin has assumed his normal position at the front, with Jack in second despite having to do a 360 penalty for hitting a mark. Paul was third until he capsized close to one of the gybe marks. Martin just squeezed inside, Ross did the same but hit the mark in the process. The leaders worked their way through the back markers in the Supernova fleet, but the finishing positions remained unchanged.

The Supernovas were only sailing a one day event, but the Solutions enjoyed Chase's excellent curry (and beer) night, to end a great day's sailing.

The conditions on Sunday morning were lighter and shifty, but there was still enough wind to make it an enjoyable sail, and once again the PRO did a great job. Local sailor Andy Jukes showed the way and took the early lead in the 1st race. There was some confusion at the leeward mark with Paul wanting to round to port as Kevin and Martin correctly rounded to starboard. Paul earnt a capsize for his troubles and dropped back! Jack pulled through into the lead, with lightweight Ross making the most of the off wind legs to take second, and Andy taking third. Unfortunately Kevin, who prefers the breezy stuff, could only manage 5th.

In the second race Martin got a huge lift up the left hand side of the second beat past the island to gain the lead. He held on to take the win, although Ross was catching quickly and took second, with Paul in 3rd.

Over a pulled pork lunch the mathematicians worked out that it was still all to play for going into the 6th and final race. Paul improved on his previous results and took the win, meaning a different winner in all of Sunday's 3 races. Ross had his third 2nd of the day, enjoying the conditions, with Andy rounding out the top 3. Martin was 4th and the only sailor to finish in the top 4 in all races. However consistency doesn't always pay, and after two discards Kevin just took the win from Jack on countback with Martin one point behind and Ross a further point back in 4th overall.

A big thanks to Chase SC for their hospitality and some great racing. The final event of the Solutions travellers is the Ovington Championships at Grafham on 18th/19th November, where any one of 5 sailors could take the overall travellers trophy.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmClubPts
1458Kevin ClarkDelph8
2419Jack TurnbullRedoubt8
3456Martin TubbLeigh and Lowton9
4438Ross PrytherchPembrokeshire YC10
5440Paul NixGlossop13
6435Andy JukesChase SC21
7455Kathryn ClarkDelph25
8441Russell LutwycheChase SC36
9416John CassidyChase SC37
