World Sailing publishes 2022 World Championships bidding guidelines

by World Sailing today at 12:35 pm

World Sailing, the world governing body of the sport, has published guidelines for Member National Authorities (MNAs) and Host Cities interested in bidding for the 2022 Sailing World Championships.

Second only to the Olympic Games, the World Championships are the most important event for the Olympic sailing events and is the largest event globally that has the participation of all 10 Olympic events. The World Championships are held every four years – two years ahead of the Olympic Games. All other years, the World Championships are spread out as separate events for the individual boat classes.

The 2022 Sailing World Championships is where the dream of medals at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will begin for the greatest stars in sailing.

The information for bidders outline the specification of minimum requirements for both the sporting competition and the on-shore event, and sets out the rights and responsibilities of each party in hosting the event.

View the information for bidders document here.

The most recent edition of the Sailing World Championships was held in Santander, Spain in 2014 where more than 1,100 sailors raced in 700 boats across a two week period. 50% of Rio 2016 Olympic Games places were snapped up with ten World Champions crowned.

Aarhus, Denmark will host the next edition from 31 July to 12 August 2018. Organised in collaboration between World Sailing, Dansk Sejlunion, Sailing Aarhus, Sport Event Denmark and the City of Aarhus, the 2018 Worlds will feature Men's and Women's Kiteboarding alongside the Olympic events for the first time with the goal to set a new record with upwards of 100 participating nations.

Preliminary bids for Host Cities and MNAs interested in bidding for the 2022 Sailing World Championships shall be received by World Sailing by 1 November 2017. Final bids shall be received by 1 March 2018.

World Sailing will appoint an Evaluation Commission to evaluate the bids and the Commission will hold a meeting at the World Sailing Executive Office in London in March or April 2018 to receive bid presentations for the Championships.

The Commission will make their recommendations to the World Sailing Board at their May 2018 meeting. Following this meeting, the Board will confirm the venue of the 2022 Sailing World Championships.