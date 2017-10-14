Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik 2016 Isotak Ocean
Product Feature
ICOM IC-M323 Entry Level VHF/DSC MARINE Transceiver
ICOM IC-M323 Entry Level VHF/DSC MARINE Transceiver
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

World Sailing publishes 2022 World Championships bidding guidelines

by World Sailing today at 12:35 pm 14 October 2017

World Sailing, the world governing body of the sport, has published guidelines for Member National Authorities (MNAs) and Host Cities interested in bidding for the 2022 Sailing World Championships.

Second only to the Olympic Games, the World Championships are the most important event for the Olympic sailing events and is the largest event globally that has the participation of all 10 Olympic events. The World Championships are held every four years – two years ahead of the Olympic Games. All other years, the World Championships are spread out as separate events for the individual boat classes.

The 2022 Sailing World Championships is where the dream of medals at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will begin for the greatest stars in sailing.

The information for bidders outline the specification of minimum requirements for both the sporting competition and the on-shore event, and sets out the rights and responsibilities of each party in hosting the event.

View the information for bidders document here.

The most recent edition of the Sailing World Championships was held in Santander, Spain in 2014 where more than 1,100 sailors raced in 700 boats across a two week period. 50% of Rio 2016 Olympic Games places were snapped up with ten World Champions crowned.

Aarhus, Denmark will host the next edition from 31 July to 12 August 2018. Organised in collaboration between World Sailing, Dansk Sejlunion, Sailing Aarhus, Sport Event Denmark and the City of Aarhus, the 2018 Worlds will feature Men's and Women's Kiteboarding alongside the Olympic events for the first time with the goal to set a new record with upwards of 100 participating nations.

Preliminary bids for Host Cities and MNAs interested in bidding for the 2022 Sailing World Championships shall be received by World Sailing by 1 November 2017. Final bids shall be received by 1 March 2018.

World Sailing will appoint an Evaluation Commission to evaluate the bids and the Commission will hold a meeting at the World Sailing Executive Office in London in March or April 2018 to receive bid presentations for the Championships.

The Commission will make their recommendations to the World Sailing Board at their May 2018 meeting. Following this meeting, the Board will confirm the venue of the 2022 Sailing World Championships.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

2017-18 World Cup Series opener
290 sailors from 40 nations set in Gamagori, Japan Gamagori, Japan will play host to the opening event of Sailing's 2017-18 World Cup Series with more than 290 world class sailors from 40 nations ready to race across eight classes from 15-22 October. Posted on 13 Oct World Sailing complete move
Into London Headquarters World Sailing, the world governing body of the sport, have been officially inaugurated into its new Headquarters in London, Great Britain. Posted on 12 Oct Rolex World Sailor of the Year nominees
Representing the breadth and depth of the sport World Sailing, the international federation for the sport, and Rolex are proud to announce a diverse lineup of nominees for the Rolex World Sailor of the Year Awards 2017. Posted on 21 Sep Sustainability Agenda 2030
World Sailing commence journey World Sailing's Sustainability Commission have taken the first steps to creating a 'Sustainability Agenda 2030' following their first meeting in London, Great Britain from 29-30 August 2017. Posted on 9 Sep World Sailing invites bids
For World Cup Series events World Sailing is inviting Host Cities and Member National Authorities to bid for Sailing's World Cup Series Final in 2018 and 2019 as well as the European Round in 2019 and 2020. Posted on 4 Sep Nomination period open
For 2017 Rolex World Sailor of the Year Awards World Sailing is inviting nominations for the 2017 Rolex World Sailor of the Year Awards. There are two categories - male and female - and sailors nominated may represent any discipline of the sport. Posted on 21 Aug World Sailing Presidential Newsletter
Olympics the topic on everyone's mind We are now into the second half of 2017 and I am happy to provide you all with some updates regarding the continued work of World Sailing in making our sport stronger across the world. Posted on 31 Jul World Sailing invites bids for Annual Conference
Host city needed for 2019 World Sailing, the International Federation of the sport, is inviting Host Cities to bid for the 2019 Annual Conference. Posted on 16 Jul Carlos de Beltrán Gutiérrez appointed
Director of Technical & Offshore at World Sailing World Sailing is pleased to announce the appointment of Carlos de Beltrán Gutiérrez as Director of Technical and Offshore. Posted on 7 Jul World Sailing Presidential Newsletter
Kim Andersen continues to keep us informed Another month has flown by, and as ever, it is my great pleasure to keep you all informed about what we at World Sailing have been working on during this period. Posted on 4 Jul

Upcoming Events

Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham Open to everyone Endeavour Trophy for Open to everyone
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 13 Oct to 15 Oct Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham [Invitation only] Endeavour Trophy sponsored by Allen Brothers for [Invitation only]
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Hayling Island SC Laser Qualifier for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Middle Nene SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Middle Nene SC- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Hunts SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Hunts SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Shustoke SC Miracle Open Meeting for Miracle
Shustoke SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Grafham Water SC Multihulls Open Meeting for Multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Lough Derg YC Squib Irish inlands for Squib
Lough Derg YC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Northampton SC RS Aero UK Inland Championship for RS Aero
Northampton SC- 28 Oct to 29 Oct Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 29 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy