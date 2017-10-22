Please select your home edition
Edition
Rooster Sailing - Aquafleece Leaderboard
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk
Product Feature
Elite Offshore Hi-Fit Women's
Elite Offshore Hi-Fit Women's

Japanese opening for the 2017-18 World Cup Series

by World Sailing today at 7:19 am 15-22 October 2017
2017-18 World Cup Series © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy / World Sailing

Gamagori, Japan will play host to the opening event of Sailing's 2017-18 World Cup Series with more than 290 world class sailors from 40 nations ready to race across eight classes from 15-22 October.

Olympic medallists, World and Continental Champions and leading World Cup contenders will head to the Japanese town to compete with racing scheduled to commence at 11:00 local time on Tuesday 17 October.

Sailing in the Men's and Women's One Person Dinghy (Laser/Radial), Men's and Women's Two Person Dinghy (470), Men's and Women's Skiff (49er/49erFX) and Men's and Women's Windsurfing (RS:X) the competition will be intense with sailors eager to test themselves against their rivals on the World Cup circuit.

The week will culminate with Medal Races on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 October with both days to be streamed live across the World Sailing Network (YouTube, Facebook, Periscope).

Japanese hopes for medals on their home waters will be put on their seven teams lining up in the 26-boat Men's 470 fleet.

The Japanese 470 teams have been working together as a unit to make gains and improvements with the goal of achieving a medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Reasonable success has come with team members regularly making the top ten at World Cup Series events.

Tetsuya Isozaki and Akira Takayanagi claimed silver at World Cup Miami at the turn of 2017 and will be hoping to lead the charge for their nation and put in a similar performance on their home waters. Mat Belcher and Will Ryan (AUS), four-time World Champions as a team and Rio 2016 silver medallist, will be the favourites in the Men's 470 fleet.

Three-time Olympian Ai Kondo sailing with Miho Yoshioka, Rio 2016 Olympian, will spearhead the five-boat Japanese team in the Women's 470. In the 22-boat fleet they'll be joined by World #1 team Afrodite Zegers and Anneloes van Veen (NED) as well as Olympians Tina Mrak and Veronica Macarol (SLO) and Linda Fahrni and Maja Siegenthaler (SUI).

The Laser fleet will see 55 high calibre entrants on the startline.

Rio 2016 Olympic gold medallist Tom Burton (AUS), 2017 Laser World Champion Pavlos Kontides (CYP) and 2017 European Champion Nick Thompson (GBR) will all enter as favourites but there's a whole host of competitors who can take the title.

Tonci Stipanovic (CRO) and Sam Meech (NZL), Rio 2016 silver and bronze medallists, and World #1 Philipp Buhl all have what it takes to take the title whilst Matt Wearn (AUS), Francesco Marrai (ITA) have consistently been at the front of the fleet for several year's.

In the Laser Radial, Marit Bouwmeester (NED) will be the one to beat.

The Dutch racer, nominated for 2017 Rolex World Sailor of the Year, added the 2017 World and European title to her collection following her gold medal success at Rio 2016 and is looking unstoppable.

Bouwmeester will form part of a 42-boat fleet that features Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medallist Anne Marie Rindom (DEN), 2016 Youth World Champion Dolores Moreira Fraschini (URU) and 2017 World Cup Miami gold medallist Vasileia Karachaliou (GRE).

The Men's and Women's RS:X fleets are no strangers to racing in Japan having recently concluded their World Championships in Enoshima, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic venue.

Chinese racers dominated in Enoshima and took five of the six medals available.

There was a clean sweep in the Women's fleet with Peina Chen (CHN) taking the World Championship title with Jiahui Wu (CHN) claiming silver and Yunxiu Lu (CHN) bronze. All three will be in Gamagori, amongst a 23-boat fleet, and are expected to renew their national competitive rivalry.

Men's World Champion Bing Ye (CHN) and bronze medallist Mengfan Gao (CHN) will race in Gamagori and will also be joined by silver medallist Mateo Sanz Lanz (SUI). The 22-boat fleet also includes Kiran Badloe (NED) who was crowned 2017 World Cup Series Champion earlier this year in Santander, Spain.

Dylan Fletcher and Stu Bithell (GBR) will be unrivalled favourites in the 22-boat 49er fleet. The British racers have not finished off the podium in 2017 and hold the World and European titles. Sime Fantela, Rio 2016 gold medallist in the 470, and brother Mihovil Fantela will join them in the fleet as they continue their learning curve in the 49er.

Further contenders include Argentinean brothers Yago and Klaus Lange, Austria's Benjamin Bildstein and David Hussl as well as Swiss Olympians Sebastien Schneiter and Lucien Cujean.

The 49erFX will see eight boats on the startline and includes Rio 2016 bronze medallist Tanja Frank of Austria sailing with Lorena Abicht.

Racing at the 2017 World Cup Series Gamagori will commence on Tuesday 6 June at 11:00 local time.

Live Medal Races on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 October will bring the week to a close before the series heads to Miami, USA.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Amazing seasonal offers!
Announced by Suntouched Sailboats Don't miss the chance to join the vibrant and nationally active D-One fleet! From today until the 30th November 2017, Suntouched are offering £1,000 discount from the list price of a new D-One, including any trolleys, covers and upgrades. Posted today at 10:30 am Llangorse SC Single-hander Open
A healthy rivalry Llangorse held its annual Single-hander Open Meeting on 7th & 8th October. The entry list made for a mouth-watering contest and the mix of youth and experience set up several inter-family rivalries with some eye-watering outcomes... Posted on 12 Oct Lasers at Royal Harwich
A busy day for the club As we turned up in the car park on a sunny but blustery Saturday 7th October for the annual Laser Open Meeting at the RHYC, it was clear that the fleet was larger than it had been for the last few years. Posted on 12 Oct World Sailing complete move
Into London Headquarters World Sailing, the world governing body of the sport, have been officially inaugurated into its new Headquarters in London, Great Britain. Posted on 12 Oct Lasers at Maidenhead
Low water levels, weed and high winds fail to deter 20 helms Low water levels, late-season weed, and the forecast of wind speeds of 14 gusting 31 did not deter twenty sailors from around the Thames Valley taking to Summerleaze Lake in Maidenhead Sailing Club's annual Laser Open Posted on 11 Oct Lasers at Staunton Harold
Final Wildwind / Rooster Midlands Grand Prix event 49 sailors arrived at Staunton Harold Sailing Club for the last race in the Wildwind/Rooster Laser Midlands Grand Prix Series, to find a bright autumn day with a light and shifty NW wind. Posted on 11 Oct Lasers at Chichester
Final Rooster South Coast Grand Prix event Chichester Yacht Club hosted their annual Laser Open on Saturday 7th October, with 14 boats attending this final event of the Rooster South Coast Laser Grand Prix. Posted on 10 Oct Thompson takes Laser European title
Two-time world champion wins in Barcelona After coming agonising close in previous editions, two-time Laser World Champion Nick Thompson takes European title in Barcelona as racing drew to a close this weekend (2-8 October). Posted on 8 Oct Lasers at Welsh Harp
Thames Valley Series event A gentle 9 knot breeze was forecast. The swans sat in the mirror patches around the marks and the aroma of bacon butties rose undisturbed into the atmosphere. Posted on 5 Oct Olympic Champions stun competitors
At Australian Youth Championships A surprise appearance by Olympic Gold medallist Tom Burton at the NSW Youth Championships was the icing on the cake of a successful trio of state-based junior events to round out Australian Sailing's youth regattas for 2017. Posted on 4 Oct

Upcoming Events

Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham Open to everyone Endeavour Trophy for Open to everyone
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 13 Oct to 15 Oct Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham [Invitation only] Endeavour Trophy sponsored by Allen Brothers for [Invitation only]
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Chelmarsh SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Chelmarsh SC- 14 Oct Hayling Island SC Laser Qualifier for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Middle Nene SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Middle Nene SC- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Hunts SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Hunts SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Shustoke SC Miracle Open Meeting for Miracle
Shustoke SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Grafham Water SC Multihulls Open Meeting for Multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Lough Derg YC Squib Irish inlands for Squib
Lough Derg YC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Northampton SC RS Aero UK Inland Championship for RS Aero
Northampton SC- 28 Oct to 29 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy