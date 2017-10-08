Please select your home edition
Edition
Gul 2017 Boots 728x90
Product Feature
Gul Gamma Taped Spray Top
Gul Gamma Taped Spray Top
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Mirror 69776
located in Colchester

Gul B14 TT at Brightlingsea Sailing Club

by Mark Barnes today at 4:51 pm 7-8 October 2017

The B14 fleet returned to Brightlingsea SC, after a while off the B14 TT circuit. As part of Horizon Construction Brightlingsea Skiff Fest, the prediction was for a weekend of two halves, Saturday a very tasty one, and Sunday snakes and ladders. Race Officer Dave Gibbons held the fleet ashore whilst a front went through on Saturday morning.

Saturday was to prove anything but. With Team Gul / North Sails having (Pistol) Pete Nicholson guesting for Char who was on her honeymoon in Mexico. All eyes were on how this team would perform, having not sailed together since 2010 other than a light Bloody Mary this year. Plus the return of Chris Bines helming Blue Badge, in for Mike Bees forced absence, it was certainly looking to be a case of winding the clock back.

The day was to prove to be one of luck rather than speed. With a tasty force 4+ and building sea for the last race in fading breeze, the big guns hit Race 1 hard. Team Gul / North Sails had to make a pit-stop mid-first beat to sort a wrap in the jib sheets, locking the jib on one side, Blue badge, rolled the dice and mixed it at the front, Wonky Donkey (Mark Watts/Tom Kyne) and Harken (Nick Craig/Toby (Tastic) Lewis) benefitted. With little to chose, the top four finished in quick succession led by Harken.

Race 2, and Pistol was out to prove a point, out hoisting and dropping those around him, rolling Harken and ripping to a good win from Harken and P&B (Jasper Barnham/Fergus Barnham).

Race 3, more of the same, hitting out right led by Team Gul / North Sails and Wonkey Donkey. Going under the radar was Blue Badge, but the Fat Lady was in the circle. With Harken and P&B finding themselves off the front, they rolled the dice on the last run, gybe set and twin racked in the fading breeze to go round the front pack ringing the bell on the left. Going into the line Harken won, with Team Gul / North Sails hunting down P&B, but just missing out by feet. Harken led overnight from Team Gul / North Sails and P&B

A great evening was had, with good home cooked food provided by Tanya, Ian and the team with live music provided by Contraband.

Sunday arrived and the fleet was delayed for 1 hour while the breeze stabilised, which helped some sore heads.

More of the same close racing, but who would blink first? With little to choose, Team Gul / North Sails lead from Torq (Gerry Fermor/Leaky Fermor) most of the race, but Blue Badge had the last laugh, outsmarting and nicking the lead on the approach to the finish ripping through below the front two on the last gybe across the tide.

Race 5, and Harken worked their magic, while the next 4 had a battle royal for the bridesmaid's position, won out by Blue Badge.

Going into the final race, Harken had won, but all was still to play for in the minor positions. Team Gul / North Sails had their first bad start and bailed, but came back to second half-way up the beat, but lost out in the top quarter. Hitting the run, Harken had a 25 metre lead that allowed them to extend in the fading breeze while the next six fought hard with little to choose over the one-lap race. As the greasy pole proved, several went from hero to zero, Wonkey Donkey taking second making up for race 5, with Blue Badge not doing quite enough to catch Team Gul / North Sails for second.

A well run event that delivered in spade loads on the conditions, drama front and shoreside, and some great prizes from event sponsors Horizon Construction and circuit sponsors Gul.

Next event is the Gul / Allspars Final Fling this weekend at Plymouth, followed by the last Gul TT/B14 Inlands at Northampton SC on 21st/22nd October. With the container leaving for Tasmania on Friday 14th October it shall be interesting to see which steads the top teams have managed to blag.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5R6Pts
1st796Nick CraigToby Lewis 121‑4116
2nd795Mark BarnesPeter NicholsonBSC3132‑4413
3rd771Chris BinesMartin WorthBSC‑44412314
4th797Mark WattsTom KyneWeston SC255‑73217
5th791Jasper BarnhamFergus BarnhamSnettisham Beach SC53267(DNC)23
6th772Kathy SherrattJosh WikeWeston SC667‑85529
7th786Geraldine BrownLeakyBSC(DNC)DNCDNC36639
8th754Brandon HastingsTyler StonebridgeBSC‑99998742
9th766Barry PriceAdam KitchenGrafham Water SC10(DNS)DNS59844
10th768James GardnerAnne GardnerHayling Island776(DNC)DNCDNC44
11th757Alex CaponFin ClarkBSC888(DNF)DNCDNC48
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Gul B14 Nationals at Whitstable overall
Nick Craig & Toby Lewis leave it late Day 4 of the Gul B14 nationals, only 4 of 10 races had been sailed, With a maximum of only 4 races on the day, the championships effectively started again with only one discard available. Posted on 8 Aug Gul B14 Nationals at Whitstable day 3
Snoozes, squalls and shifts During the 6 hr wait for the breeze to settle, the B14 'athletes' spent the day limbering up with ice creams, bacon rolls and practicing how to rig with the finest athletes taking time out for several power snoozes... Posted on 6 Aug Gul B14 Nationals at Whitstable day 2
Out on the water after a day of sightseeing With day one being a day of sightseeing and sampling the delights of Whitstable as the wind screamed down the beach it was with great anticipation that the fleet woke for day 2. Posted on 4 Aug Gul B14 Nationals 2017 Form Guide
All set for some great racing at Whitstable August the 3rd will see the B14 Flying Circus descend on Whitstable Yacht Club for the 4 day National Championships. The runners and riders this year are not so clear cut as it looks like it will be a game of two halves. Posted on 1 Aug Gul B14 TT at Eastbourne Sovereign
I don't know how some people sleep at night Eastbourne Sovereign Sailing Club welcomed us for the fifth TT of the year. The B14 fleet included locals Christian and Daniella and long distance travellers Jasper and Oil from King's Lynn. Posted on 10 Jul Gul B14 TT Series at Starcross
Wall-to-wall sunshine on the River Exe The B14 Flying Circus headed back down SW for a shoot-out on the River Exe at Starcross. The big question was would there be any wind at all over the weekend? Posted on 25 Jun Gul B14 TT Series at Porthpean
Just getting to the race course deserved points! For those that haven't been, Porthpean is nestled on its own secluded beach just outside St Austell with an enviable raised position offering spectators chance to look out over the impending carnage whilst enjoying the legendary hospitality and pasties... Posted on 2 May Paignton Sailing Club's PODD preview
Event for doublehanded dinghies to be held on 20-21 May 2017 will be the 6th year of Paignton Sailing Club's iconic flagship event for double-handed dinghies: PODD. This is the only BIG double hander event in the south-west for all double-handed mono-hull single handers with a PY of 1200 or lower. Posted on 21 Apr Gul B14 TT Series at Stokes Bay
Let jousting commence! So, April arrives and the joker has been played. What did we do to Blue Badge and Team Marlow at Rutland. Both teams have doctor's notes due to physical injuries to their helms, so both had to sit this one out, but will hopefully be seen again soon. Posted on 11 Apr Developing products with Gul
We speak to B14 & Merlin Rocket sailor Mark Barnes We spoke to B14 and Merlin Rocket sailor Mark Barnes about the sponsorship arrangement he has with Gul, how this helps him in his sailing, the feedback he gives to Gul on product, and what he and the B14 class have lined up for the 2017 season. Posted on 31 Mar

Upcoming Events

Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham Open to everyone Endeavour Trophy for Open to everyone
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 13 Oct to 15 Oct Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham [Invitation only] Endeavour Trophy sponsored by Allen Brothers for [Invitation only]
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Chelmarsh SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Chelmarsh SC- 14 Oct Hayling Island SC Laser Qualifier for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Middle Nene SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Middle Nene SC- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Hunts SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Hunts SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Shustoke SC Miracle Open Meeting for Miracle
Shustoke SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Grafham Water SC Multihulls Open Meeting for Multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Lough Derg YC Squib Irish inlands for Squib
Lough Derg YC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Northampton SC RS Aero UK Inland Championship for RS Aero
Northampton SC- 28 Oct to 29 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy