Jackson Yacht Services Bay Races preview

Final outing of the Royal Channel Island YC season The last regatta of the year is almost upon us. Next Saturday sees the Royal Channel Islands Yacht Club's annual Jackson Yacht Services Bay Races for sportsboat, cruiser/racer, cruiser, dayboat and sport catamaran classes taking place in St Aubin's Bay.

ASTO Cowes Small Ships Race

Challenging weather in the Solent on Saturday Steady Force 6 winds did not deter the vessels in Saturday's annual Small Ships Race. Twenty entrants – from a 10 metre long yacht to a 33 metre ketch, and with 180 young trainees taking part – braved challenging weather in the Solent.

ASTO Cowes Small Ships Race preview

Pilot Cutter vs Yacht vs Ketch The annual Small Ships race starts off Cowes on Saturday 7th October. This race for smaller Sail Training vessels is organised by the Association of Sail Training Organisations based in Gosport.

2017 U.S. Offshore Championship

Chicago's Kennalley and team win The 10 teams racing in Navy 44 sloops at the 2017 U.S. Offshore Sailing Championship, hosted by the U.S. Naval Academy Sailing Squadron, completed their third and final day of racing on Chesapeake Bay in the best conditions of the weekend.

5th Thousand Islands Race

01 Express wins The Czech crew of Pavel Belehrad with 01 Express are the winners of the 5th Thousand Islands Race.

Emotional homecoming after voyage

For Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust Round Britain 2017 crew 126 days after having set sail from Largs on the West coast of Scotland, the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust Round Britain 2017 Voyage were welcomed back to their starting point today by an ecstatic host of friends, family and supporters.