CoastWaterSports 2014
World Sailing complete move into London Headquarters

by World Sailing today at 7:03 am 12 October 2017

World Sailing, the world governing body of the sport, have been officially inaugurated into its new Headquarters in London, Great Britain.

Following the announcement World Sailing's relocation from Southampton to London in January 2017, an extensive evaluation process was undertaken to select a location that enabled World Sailing's members and stakeholders ease of access to the new facility and allowed international diversity with a high quality, multilingual employment base.

World Sailing's new Headquarters, at 20 Eastbourne Terrace, is conveniently situated opposite London Paddington station with Heathrow Airport just 15 minutes by train.

The new World Sailing Headquarters features:

  • Reception area featuring the latest sailing content from across the globe (view the reception area in 360 here);
  • The Rolex World Sailor of the Year Trophy and Beppe Croce Trophy alongside World Sailing titled event awards in the Trophy Cabinet;
  • Open plan office area, accommodating 36 pods for World Sailing staff, three phone booths and TV screens (view the office area in 360 here);
  • Five fully equipped meetings room for 6-10 people with boardroom configurations to accommodate 30 person or 60-people theatre style, view the 60-person theatre style configuration in 360
  • World Sailing's Content Factory, an innovative space for creation of television, digital and graphical content;
  • Open plan kitchen area equipped with a living wall.

On the move to London, World Sailing Chief Executive Officer, Andy Hunt, commented, "World Sailing's new Executive Office Headquarters provides a modern workplace for all of World Sailing's employees to excel. Our open plan working space and meeting facilities enables ease of interaction across all our teams as we continue to grow the sport.

"Excellent facilities, coupled with ease of access from London Heathrow airport also allows us to open up World Sailing's space to all of sailing's and sports stakeholders and we look forward to regularly welcoming international guests."

As part of the office relocation, World Sailing are welcoming their Member National Authorities, Class Associations, sports stakeholders, marine industry bodies and manufacturers to make use of the meeting facilities at the new Headquarters.

Meeting room sizes range from 6-10 person rooms, and can be configured as a boardroom facility for 30 persons or a 60-person theatre style meeting room suitable for presentations, training or press conferences.

All rooms are fully equipped with AV, conference phones and one room with video conference facilities.

Contact World Sailing for more information here.

Related Articles

Rolex World Sailor of the Year nominees
Representing the breadth and depth of the sport World Sailing, the international federation for the sport, and Rolex are proud to announce a diverse lineup of nominees for the Rolex World Sailor of the Year Awards 2017. Posted on 21 Sep Sustainability Agenda 2030
World Sailing commence journey World Sailing's Sustainability Commission have taken the first steps to creating a 'Sustainability Agenda 2030' following their first meeting in London, Great Britain from 29-30 August 2017. Posted on 9 Sep World Sailing invites bids
For World Cup Series events World Sailing is inviting Host Cities and Member National Authorities to bid for Sailing's World Cup Series Final in 2018 and 2019 as well as the European Round in 2019 and 2020. Posted on 4 Sep Nomination period open
For 2017 Rolex World Sailor of the Year Awards World Sailing is inviting nominations for the 2017 Rolex World Sailor of the Year Awards. There are two categories - male and female - and sailors nominated may represent any discipline of the sport. Posted on 21 Aug World Sailing Presidential Newsletter
Olympics the topic on everyone's mind We are now into the second half of 2017 and I am happy to provide you all with some updates regarding the continued work of World Sailing in making our sport stronger across the world. Posted on 31 Jul World Sailing invites bids for Annual Conference
Host city needed for 2019 World Sailing, the International Federation of the sport, is inviting Host Cities to bid for the 2019 Annual Conference. Posted on 16 Jul Carlos de Beltrán Gutiérrez appointed
Director of Technical & Offshore at World Sailing World Sailing is pleased to announce the appointment of Carlos de Beltrán Gutiérrez as Director of Technical and Offshore. Posted on 7 Jul World Sailing Presidential Newsletter
Kim Andersen continues to keep us informed Another month has flown by, and as ever, it is my great pleasure to keep you all informed about what we at World Sailing have been working on during this period. Posted on 4 Jul Titles to German, Polish and Spanish sailors
At the Para World Sailing Championships Home nation favourite Heiko Kröger claimed the title in the 2.4 Norlin OD, Poland's Piotr Cichocki clinically snapped up gold in the Men's Hansa 303 and Spain's Violeta del Reino sailed exceptionally on the final day to seal a convincing victory. Posted on 25 Jun Going down to the wire
At the Para World Sailing Championships A scintillating finale at the Para World Sailing Championships is on the cards in Kiel, Germany after the penultimate day of competition was as close as close could be. Posted on 24 Jun

Upcoming Events

Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham Open to everyone Endeavour Trophy for Open to everyone
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 13 Oct to 15 Oct Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham [Invitation only] Endeavour Trophy sponsored by Allen Brothers for [Invitation only]
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Chelmarsh SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Chelmarsh SC- 14 Oct Hayling Island SC Laser Qualifier for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Middle Nene SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Middle Nene SC- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Hunts SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Hunts SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Shustoke SC Miracle Open Meeting for Miracle
Shustoke SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Grafham Water SC Multihulls Open Meeting for Multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Lough Derg YC Squib Irish inlands for Squib
Lough Derg YC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Northampton SC RS Aero UK Inland Championship for RS Aero
Northampton SC- 28 Oct to 29 Oct
