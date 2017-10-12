World Sailing complete move into London Headquarters

by World Sailing today at 7:03 am

World Sailing, the world governing body of the sport, have been officially inaugurated into its new Headquarters in London, Great Britain.

Following the announcement World Sailing's relocation from Southampton to London in January 2017, an extensive evaluation process was undertaken to select a location that enabled World Sailing's members and stakeholders ease of access to the new facility and allowed international diversity with a high quality, multilingual employment base.

World Sailing's new Headquarters, at 20 Eastbourne Terrace, is conveniently situated opposite London Paddington station with Heathrow Airport just 15 minutes by train.

The new World Sailing Headquarters features:

Reception area featuring the latest sailing content from across the globe (view the reception area in 360 here);

The Rolex World Sailor of the Year Trophy and Beppe Croce Trophy alongside World Sailing titled event awards in the Trophy Cabinet;

Open plan office area, accommodating 36 pods for World Sailing staff, three phone booths and TV screens (view the office area in 360 here);

Five fully equipped meetings room for 6-10 people with boardroom configurations to accommodate 30 person or 60-people theatre style, view the 60-person theatre style configuration in 360

World Sailing's Content Factory, an innovative space for creation of television, digital and graphical content;

Open plan kitchen area equipped with a living wall.

On the move to London, World Sailing Chief Executive Officer, Andy Hunt, commented, "World Sailing's new Executive Office Headquarters provides a modern workplace for all of World Sailing's employees to excel. Our open plan working space and meeting facilities enables ease of interaction across all our teams as we continue to grow the sport.

"Excellent facilities, coupled with ease of access from London Heathrow airport also allows us to open up World Sailing's space to all of sailing's and sports stakeholders and we look forward to regularly welcoming international guests."

As part of the office relocation, World Sailing are welcoming their Member National Authorities, Class Associations, sports stakeholders, marine industry bodies and manufacturers to make use of the meeting facilities at the new Headquarters.

Meeting room sizes range from 6-10 person rooms, and can be configured as a boardroom facility for 30 persons or a 60-person theatre style meeting room suitable for presentations, training or press conferences.

All rooms are fully equipped with AV, conference phones and one room with video conference facilities.

Contact World Sailing for more information here.