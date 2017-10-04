Please select your home edition
Edition
Lennon Thermalite 728x90 2
Product Feature
Rooster Poly Pro Legs
Rooster Poly Pro Legs
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Access dinghy
located in Liskeard

Final 2017 Hansa National TT Series at Oxford Sailing Club

by Richard Johnson today at 6:17 am 4 October 2017
303 fleet during the final 2017 Hansa TT at Oxford © Tom Mackintosh

Blustery winds were forecast to rise after lunch but Southern visitors were delayed by a lorry fire so racing started one hour late, meaning a potentially demanding day for competitors.

As it turned out, racing was tight in all fleets, with Lindsay Burns winning all the 2.3 races but, if her protégé, Gregor Parker, had not been reefed, it may have been very different.

Pat Crowley wins the Liberty class during the final 2017 Hansa TT at Oxford - photo © Richard Johnson
Pat Crowley wins the Liberty class during the final 2017 Hansa TT at Oxford - photo © Richard Johnson

In the 303 singles, Margaret Foreman led every race, with impeccable tactics and sail handling, helped by Leslie Phillip's three retirements with breakages but he was a close second in the only race he managed to complete. Mike Everitt made good starts but couldn't match Margaret for speed around the course, coming second overall.

Margaret Foreman wins the Hansa 303 One Person class during the final 2017 Hansa TT at Oxford - photo © Richard Johnson
Margaret Foreman wins the Hansa 303 One Person class during the final 2017 Hansa TT at Oxford - photo © Richard Johnson

The 303 doubles introduced the new North Sails design that proved a winning formula for Steve Kitson and Malcolm Bentley but a 1, 3, 1, 1 score line. The bright yellow sails looked fast and should encourage others to buy a set. Tim Scarisbrick gave Steve a hard time, to come second overall and the Ethertons – series leaders – did just enough to come third overall and win the series. Steve Kitson also won the "Mr. Versatility" title by competing in 2.3 and 303 singles at other events.

Steve Kitson and Malcolm Bentley win the Hansa 303 Two Person class during the final 2017 Hansa TT at Oxford - photo © Richard Johnson
Steve Kitson and Malcolm Bentley win the Hansa 303 Two Person class during the final 2017 Hansa TT at Oxford - photo © Richard Johnson

The Libertys have probably had the closest racing of all this season, the whole fleet generally racing nose to tail. Paul Phillips won at Northampton, Frensham and the Multiclass, Chris Emmet won at Whitefriars, Burghfield and Nott's County so Oxford would be the Series decider.

Liberty fleet during the final 2017 Hansa TT at Oxford - photo © Tom Mackintosh
Liberty fleet during the final 2017 Hansa TT at Oxford - photo © Tom Mackintosh

Disaster struck Chris in Race 1 when his gooseneck broke, putting him out of the regatta. Luckily for Chris, National Champion Pat Crowley dominated proceedings with a 1, 1, 2, 1 score line and Paul was badly affected by the cold weather, only scoring 4, 5, 3, 3 – poor by his standards – so a cliff-hanger of a series was decided by a single point and won by Chris Emmet.

Oxford TT Results:

Hansa 2.3 class
1st Lindsay Burns (Frensham)
2nd Greg Parker (Frensham)

Hansa 303 One Person Class
1st Margaret Foreman (Frensham)
2nd Mike Everitt (Frensham)
3rd Leslie Philip (Tideway)

Hansa 303 Two Person Class
1st Steve Kitson and Malcolm Bentley (NFDS)
2nd Tim Scarisbrick and Hugh de Iong (Chesil)
3rd Philip Hall and Dave Ankers (Chesil)
4th Andy Sheath and Kate Lintott (Frensham)
5th Peter and Peta Etherton (Frensham)
6th Colin Freeman and Paul Kingston (Frensham)

Liberty Class
1st Pat Crowley (Rutland)
2nd David Durston (Whitefriars)
3rd Tessa Watkiss (Frensham)
4th Paul Phillips (Frensham)
5th Simon Harle (Rutland)
6th Chris Emmet (Rutland)

2017 Hansa National TT Series Results: (top three)

Hansa 2.3 class
1st Lindsay Burns (Frensham)
2nd Greg Parker (Frensham)
3rd Alistair Carr (Rutland)

Hansa 303 One Person Class
1st Margaret Foreman (Frensham)
2nd Mike Everitt (Frensham)
3rd Leslie Philip (Tideway)

Hansa 303 Two Person Class
1st Peter and Peta Etherton (Frensham)
2nd Tim Scarisbrick and Hugh de Iong (Chesil)
3rd Philip Hall and Dave Ankers (Chesil)

Liberty Class
1st Chris Emmet (Rutland)
2nd Paul Phillips (Frensham)
3rd David Durston (Whitefriars)

Ben Ainslie Team Trophy
1st Frensham Pond Sailability: Margaret Foreman, Lindsay Burns and Peter & Peta Etherton
2nd Rutland Sailability: Chris Emmet, Rik Hughes & John Haward and Pat Crowley
3rd Chesil Sailability: Tim Scaresbrick & Janet Whyte/Hugh de Iong, Philip Hall & Dave Ankers

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Hansa TT at Frensham Pond
National Traveller Trophy series round 7 The 7th event in the Hansa National TT series was hosted by Frensham Pond Sailability on Wednesday 20th September 2017. It was mild and dry with light cloud and sunny spells but there was little evidence of the forecast F3/F4 wind on arrival. Posted on 29 Sep Scottish Hansa Class TT at Lochwinnoch
Fourth and final event of the season This formed part of the Scottish Multiclass Regatta. There were ten Hansas and one Challenger entered. The fleets launched in a light breeze which quickly died and left them becalmed for a time. Posted on 20 Sep Hansa TT at Notts County
A pleasing return to find club and water improved To the surprise of the Hansa sailors who regularly visit Nott's County the club had extended the clubhouse since last year's event. The welcome improvements include new cladding, a training room, and an extension to the ladies cloakroom. Posted on 18 Sep Long term legacy for sailing scheme
Cardiff Muslim Primary School children get into sailing Youngsters from a Black Minority Ethnic background will get the chance to fall in love with sailing long term thanks to the All Afloat scheme which has been running in Cardiff. Posted on 16 Sep Hansa National TT Series at Carsington
Fifteen boats take part desipite the poor forecast Gates opened at 8.30am with boats arriving soon after. Fifteen boats registered for our event despite the dismal looking weather. The lake was covered in a thick mist, obliterating the far shore with not a breath of wind. Posted on 2 Sep 10th RYA Sailability Multiclass Regatta
Champions crowned at Rutland Paul Phillips (Hansa Liberty) was crowned 2017 RYA Sailability Multiclass Champion of Champions at the tenth RYA Sailability Multiclass Regatta this weekend (5-6 August). Posted on 8 Aug Hansa UK Nationals at Spinnaker
Hosted by New Forest Sailability The 2017 annual championships were hosted by New Forest Sailability over three days at Spinnaker Club in west Hampshire. It is a beautiful, albeit quite small, lake surrounded on many sides by trees often giving very variable winds. Posted on 22 Jul Still time to take part
In the tenth RYA Sailbility Multiclass Regatta With just over two weeks to go until RYA Sailability Multiclass Regatta returns to Rutland Sailing Club (5-6 August), organisers are reminding disabled sailors that it's not too late to sign up to compete. Posted on 20 Jul RYA Cymru Wales All Afloat
Giving more children the chance to try sailing Around 50 children from ethnic minority backgrounds in Cardiff have been given the chance to try sailing, in RYA Cymru Wales All Afloat sessions full of smiles, laughter and fun. Posted on 7 Jul Hansas at Burghfield
No where near the forecast wind strength Burghfield Sailing Club's annual Hansa Sailability Open Meeting was held on Saturday 1 July. The weather forecast was benign with 10 knots blowing from the North West. The day started dull with the wind strength no where near what was forecast. Posted on 5 Jul

Upcoming Events

Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham Open to everyone Endeavour Trophy for Open to everyone
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 13 Oct to 15 Oct Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham [Invitation only] Endeavour Trophy sponsored by Allen Brothers for [Invitation only]
Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Chelmarsh SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Chelmarsh SC- 14 Oct Hayling Island SC Laser Qualifier for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Middle Nene SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Middle Nene SC- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Hunts SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Hunts SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Shustoke SC Miracle Open Meeting for Miracle
Shustoke SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Grafham Water SC Multihulls Open Meeting for Multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Lough Derg YC Squib Irish inlands for Squib
Lough Derg YC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Northampton SC RS Aero UK Inland Championship for RS Aero
Northampton SC- 28 Oct to 29 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy