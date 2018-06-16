Notice of Race now online for the IRC Europeans and Commodores' Cup

The Notice of Race is now online for the IRC Europeans and Commodores' Cup © RORC / Paul Wyeth / The Notice of Race is now online for the IRC Europeans and Commodores' Cup © RORC / Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

by Trish Jenkins today at 8:50 pm

The Notice of Race for the 2018 IRC European Championship, incorporating the Commodores' Cup, is now available here.

The Royal Ocean Racing Club (RORC) welcomes expressions of interest for the event, and online entry will be open from Monday 8th January 2018.

As announced earlier this year, the Cowes-based championship will be held from 8-16th June and will follow the successful Commodores' Cup race format, with a variety of different courses ranging from inshore, coastal and offshore - 10 races in all using the Spinlock IRC rating system.

The RORC has instigated a new format to include the Commodores' Cup, a Corinthian team-based event within an IRC fleet racing championship which is open to amateurs and professionals. New for 2018 are the following: