All-Star Entry List for the 2017 International Masters Regatta

International Masters Regatta at San Diego © Cynthia Sinclair International Masters Regatta at San Diego © Cynthia Sinclair

by Emily Willhoft today at 7:35 pm

Returning to the San Diego Bay on October 20-22, 2017 is the International Masters Regatta, hosted by San Diego Yacht Club for the sixth consecutive year. Twelve teams from all around the world will compete in this year's regatta, which will be sailed in a round robin format.

Historically, the International Masters Regatta was first established in 1975 and took place in the San Francisco Bay until 2012 when SDYC began hosting the distinguished event. The name of the event originates from the rule that invited skippers must be over the age of 60 and crew members must be over the age of 45.

Competitors will race the three day regatta in equalized J/105 sailboats and teams will rotate boats after each race. Local J/105 owners generously lend their boats for both the Masters Regatta and the Challenge for the Sir Thomas Lipton Cup Regatta held October 27-29, 2017. To keep racing fair among the teams, the J/105 boats are rigged to a one-design standard. SDYC appreciates the generosity of these owners.

The 2017 event will feature some of the most accomplished skippers in the sport of sailing. Included below are just some of their many highlights over the years:

Bill Campbell (SDYC): World Champion in the 420 Class in 1971, E-Scow National Champion in 1981, three time America's Cup sailor in 1983, 1992, and 1995

World Champion in the 420 Class in 1971, E-Scow National Champion in 1981, three time America's Cup sailor in 1983, 1992, and 1995 Defending Champion Bill Menninger (NHYC): 2016 Masters Regatta winner and crew for 2016 Lipton Cup winning team, former Governor's Cup Winner from the mid-1970s, US Team Racing Championship Team Winner

2016 Masters Regatta winner and crew for 2016 Lipton Cup winning team, former Governor's Cup Winner from the mid-1970s, US Team Racing Championship Team Winner Jon Andron (St. Francis YC): has completed 15 Transpac races, is a former 505 North American Champion, sailed on Intrepid in the 1970 America's Cup

has completed 15 Transpac races, is a former 505 North American Champion, sailed on Intrepid in the 1970 America's Cup Richard du Moulin (Larchmont YC): past winner of Block Island Race Week, the Vineyard and Block Island Races, lifetime goal is to sail 30 Bermuda races

past winner of Block Island Race Week, the Vineyard and Block Island Races, lifetime goal is to sail 30 Bermuda races David Irish (Little Traverse YC): three time past president of US Sailing, former Vice President of ISAF (now World Sailing), in 2013 was awarded the Nathanael G. Herreshoff Trophy for outstanding contributions to the sport of sailing

three time past president of US Sailing, former Vice President of ISAF (now World Sailing), in 2013 was awarded the Nathanael G. Herreshoff Trophy for outstanding contributions to the sport of sailing Tad Lacey (SFYC): winner of the San Francisco Cup in 2013, class winner at the Rolex Big Boat Series (has raced the Rolex Big Boat Series for almost 40 years), SFYC Commodore in 2013

winner of the San Francisco Cup in 2013, class winner at the Rolex Big Boat Series (has raced the Rolex Big Boat Series for almost 40 years), SFYC Commodore in 2013 Jimmie Lowe (Nassau YC): 2016 Snipe Worlds Grandmaster Class Winner, currently the Director of Sailing at the Bahamas Sailing Association

2016 Snipe Worlds Grandmaster Class Winner, currently the Director of Sailing at the Bahamas Sailing Association Ted Moore (NYYC): won the 2017 NYYC Grandmaster's Team Race, tied for first at the Nantucket Pro Am in IODS for the past two years.

won the 2017 NYYC Grandmaster's Team Race, tied for first at the Nantucket Pro Am in IODS for the past two years. Dave Perry (Pequot YC): 1975 Intercollegiate Dinghy National Champion (Yale) and 2-time All-American in college, the 1983 & 1984 Congressional Cup winner, the 1978 Tasar North American Champion, the 1994, 1999 and 2003 Ideal 18 North American Champion

1975 Intercollegiate Dinghy National Champion (Yale) and 2-time All-American in college, the 1983 & 1984 Congressional Cup winner, the 1978 Tasar North American Champion, the 1994, 1999 and 2003 Ideal 18 North American Champion Doug Rastello (NHYC): participated in three America's Cups, 1989 Prince of Wales trophy winner at the US Match Racing Championship, two-time winner of the Big Boat Series as crew

participated in three America's Cups, 1989 Prince of Wales trophy winner at the US Match Racing Championship, two-time winner of the Big Boat Series as crew Dr. Laura Schlessinger (SBYC): has raced the Corona del Mar to Cabo Race (Class D winner and second boat to finish), Transpac, and PV Races, only female skipper in the 2017 International Masters Regatta

has raced the Corona del Mar to Cabo Race (Class D winner and second boat to finish), Transpac, and PV Races, only female skipper in the 2017 International Masters Regatta Tom Webster (YC of Hilton Head): South Atlantic Yacht Racing Association Penguin and Y-Flyer Champion and a National Junior Champion, chairman in past NA Finn, NA Europe Class Regattas, and the 1998 MUMM 30 World Championship

Defending Champion Bill Menninger won the International Masters Regatta for the first time in 2016, which was also the regatta's first win from a Newport Harbor Yacht Club skipper. Never a dull moment on the San Diego Bay, Menninger won last year's regatta after breaking a three-way tie for first place going into the last race. Jon Andron and Richard du Moulin who were involved in that three-way tie will be back this year for the opportunity to claim the 2017 title.

To kick-off the 2017 Masters Regatta, SDYC will once again host the popular Taste of Point Loma on Thursday, October 19 on the Sail Wash Lawn. Regatta competitors, guests, and SDYC members are invited to attend and sample dishes and beverages from over 30 restaurants in the Point Loma community.

The intended race area will consist of typical windward-leeward courses set on South San Diego Bay. Competitors are invited to practice on Thursday, October 19.

Following the practice day, the International Masters Regatta will consist of three days of competitive sailing with a dockside social on Friday night and a Saturday night banquet for competitors and guests upon the conclusion of racing. The awards ceremony will take place on Sunday after racing on the front deck.

Event Co-Chair Alli Bell extends a warm welcome to the 2017 competitors. "SDYC is excited to once again host the International Masters Regatta and we look forward to competitive racing and great fun on and off the water. This year, we are sailing in the South Bay, which is a new venue for this event, and we are eager to see how this raises the caliber of racing."

The International Masters Regatta would like to thank its event sponsors: Helly Hansen and Cutwater Spirits.

More information at www.sdyc.org/masters